UPDATE 1-Diana Containerships raises dividend

June 4 Greek shipping company Diana
Containerships Inc raised its dividend for the second
straight quarter after earnings were boosted by higher
time-charter revenue and an increased fleet size.
Diana said it expects to pay a dividend of 30 cents per
share for the second quarter, up from 25 cents in May.
A number of shipping companies have slashed dividend
payments as a result of a severe downturn in rates and a credit
squeeze.
Shares of Diana, which have risen 12 percent since it
reported a higher profit and raised interim dividend, were up 2
percent at $7.21 on the Nasdaq on Monday.