UPDATE 1-Diana Containerships raises dividend

June 4 Greek shipping company Diana Containerships Inc raised its dividend for the second straight quarter after earnings were boosted by higher time-charter revenue and an increased fleet size.

Diana said it expects to pay a dividend of 30 cents per share for the second quarter, up from 25 cents in May.

A number of shipping companies have slashed dividend payments as a result of a severe downturn in rates and a credit squeeze.

Shares of Diana, which have risen 12 percent since it reported a higher profit and raised interim dividend, were up 2 percent at $7.21 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

