UPDATE 1-Diana Containerships Q3 profit beats Street

* Q3 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.11

* Rev rose four-fold

Nov 22 Shipping company Diana Containerships Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by the increase in the number of vessels in its fleet and higher charter rates.

"This quarter represents the first time that we have operated for the entire period with our full fleet of five container vessels," Chief Executive Simeon Palios said in a statement.

Time charter equivalent rate, or voyage revenue less expenses, was up about 58 percent from last year.

July-September net income came in at $2.7 million, or 12 cents a share. Revenue rose four fold to $9.7 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 11 cents per share on revenue of $9.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $4.98 Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)