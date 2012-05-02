UPDATE 1-Diana Containerships posts higher profit, raises dividend

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs $0.04 year ago
* Time charter rev $12.4 mln vs $3.2 mln year ago
* Shares up 8 pct premarket
May 2 Diana Containerships Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as it added four vessels to its fleet, and raised its quarterly dividend 67 percent.
Shares of the company were up 8 percent at $6.83 before the bell on Wednesday.
Time charter revenue - voyage revenue less expenses - rose almost four times to $12.4 million.
January-March net income rose to $1.9 million, or 8 cents a share, from $257,000, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.
The Athens, Greece-based company increased its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share.
The company's shares, which have shed more than half its value in the last year, closed at $6.34 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.