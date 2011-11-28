Europe, politics weigh on US hiring outlook-survey

Nov 28 More U.S. employers are curtailing hiring plans than six months ago because Europe's economic problems are affecting their confidence about the U.S. economy, according to a twice-yearly survey by Dice Holdings Inc (DHX.N).

Dice, which runs specialized websites focused on technology, finance and energy sector jobs, found 30 percent of employers surveyed have decreased their hiring plans for the next six months. In May, 20 percent said so.

Forty-seven percent said they expect to do additional hiring, down from 51 percent who said so in May.

"There is less urgency today than there was six months ago," said Scot Melland, chief executive of Dice. "Six months ago, the European crisis was not as significant as it is today. We also did not have the dysfunctional situation that we have in Washington."

Europe's debt crisis does not directly affect staffing plans, but it adds to an environment of uncertainty about the momentum of a U.S. economic recovery, Melland said.

"Customers tell us their businesses are doing fine but they watch television," he said. "It creates uncertainty about how the banks are going to position themselves. Many (financial services) companies have hiring plans in place but are delaying those plans."

Domestic hurdles to more robust hiring include worries about taxes, healthcare costs, and the regulatory outlook for the financial services industry, Melland said. If employers can "get some more clarity" on one or more of these issues, they will be more likely to take on new workers.

Dice predicts job gains will continue in the professional categories in which it specializes, and the U.S. unemployment rate is likely to edge lower. More than two-thirds of employers surveyed said layoffs are unlikely in the next six months.

The U.S. Labor Department will issue its monthly employment report on Friday. Economists, on average, expect the November report to show 122,000 jobs added outside the farm sector, with the jobless rate steady at 9 percent.

Dice's survey polled more than 1,000 employers across a range of industries in mid-November. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)