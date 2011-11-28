Europe, politics weigh on US hiring outlook-survey

Nov 28 More U.S. employers are curtailing
hiring plans than six months ago because Europe's economic
problems are affecting their confidence about the U.S. economy,
according to a twice-yearly survey by Dice Holdings Inc
(DHX.N).
Dice, which runs specialized websites focused on
technology, finance and energy sector jobs, found 30 percent of
employers surveyed have decreased their hiring plans for the
next six months. In May, 20 percent said so.
Forty-seven percent said they expect to do additional
hiring, down from 51 percent who said so in May.
"There is less urgency today than there was six months
ago," said Scot Melland, chief executive of Dice. "Six months
ago, the European crisis was not as significant as it is today.
We also did not have the dysfunctional situation that we have
in Washington."
Europe's debt crisis does not directly affect staffing
plans, but it adds to an environment of uncertainty about the
momentum of a U.S. economic recovery, Melland said.
"Customers tell us their businesses are doing fine but they
watch television," he said. "It creates uncertainty about how
the banks are going to position themselves. Many (financial
services) companies have hiring plans in place but are delaying
those plans."
Domestic hurdles to more robust hiring include worries
about taxes, healthcare costs, and the regulatory outlook for
the financial services industry, Melland said. If employers can
"get some more clarity" on one or more of these issues, they
will be more likely to take on new workers.
Dice predicts job gains will continue in the professional
categories in which it specializes, and the U.S. unemployment
rate is likely to edge lower. More than two-thirds of employers
surveyed said layoffs are unlikely in the next six months.
The U.S. Labor Department will issue its monthly employment
report on Friday. Economists, on average, expect the November
report to show 122,000 jobs added outside the farm sector, with
the jobless rate steady at 9 percent.
Dice's survey polled more than 1,000 employers across a
range of industries in mid-November.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)