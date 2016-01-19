Ex-Twitter CEO Dick Costolo to start new company

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Former Twitter Inc chief executive, Dick Costolo, said on Tuesday he is starting a new company with Bryan Oki, co founder & chief executive at wellness consulting firm Fitify Inc.
"We're building a software platform that reimagines the path to personal fitness," Costolo said in a tweet. (bit.ly/1U9mqJB)
Costolo also tweeted that he is going to be a partner at Index Ventures, a venture capital firm which has invested in companies such as SoundCloud, Etsy Inc, King Digital Entertainment Plc and Pure Storage Inc. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.