Ex-Twitter CEO Dick Costolo to start new company

Jan 19 Former Twitter Inc chief executive, Dick Costolo, said on Tuesday he is starting a new company with Bryan Oki, co founder & chief executive at wellness consulting firm Fitify Inc.

"We're building a software platform that reimagines the path to personal fitness," Costolo said in a tweet. (bit.ly/1U9mqJB)

Costolo also tweeted that he is going to be a partner at Index Ventures, a venture capital firm which has invested in companies such as SoundCloud, Etsy Inc, King Digital Entertainment Plc and Pure Storage Inc. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)