公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 11日 星期一 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods shares down 8.1 percent in premarket trade after results, outlook

NEW YORK, March 11 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc : * Shares down 8.1 percent in premarket trade after results, outlook

