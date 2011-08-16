UPDATE 2-Growth fears sends Dick's Sporting shares down

* Q2 adj EPS $0.52 vs est $0.50

* Q2 sales $1.31 bln vs est $1.32 bln

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.24-$0.26 vs est $0.28

* Shares down 5 percent (Rewrites throughout with same-store sales outlook, analyst comment, updates shares)

BANGALORE, Aug 16 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc's quarterly sales missed expectations and the largest publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer's third-quarter outlook raised concerns over a slowdown in sales growth, sending its shares down 5 percent.

The company, which reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its earnings forecast for the year, traditionally gives conservative outlooks and has gone on a run of beating Wall Street earnings expectations for over two years.

"The outlook will likely be viewed as disappointing as the guidance raise doesn't fully pass through the second-quarter profit beat and same store sales guidance is below both prior guidance and current Street expectations," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Scott Hamann said in a note.

Dick's Sporting, which sells branded merchandise like athletic footwear, gear and apparel under brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, expects third-quarter profit of 24-26 cents a share, and same-store sales to increase 1-2 percent.

Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of 28 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter sales rose 7 percent to $1.3 billion, but missed market estimates of $1.32 billion, as wet weather kept shoppers in April. Same-store sales rose 2.5 percent, also falling short of most analysts' estimates.

The Pittsburgh-based company's shares were down 4 percent at $31.56 on Tuesday morning. They touched a low of $31.15 earlier in the session on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Viraj Nair)