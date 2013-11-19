BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods Q3 earnings per share $0.40

Nov 19 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc :
* Reports third quarter results; exceeds expectations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.37 billion
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share about $2.62 to $2.65
excluding items
* Sees Q4 2013 earnings per share about $1.04 to $1.07
* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $2.62 to $2.65
* Says consolidated same store sales are currently expected to
increase 3 to 4%
in the fourth quarter of 2013
* Says narrows full year non-GAAP EPS guidance range
* Qtrly consolidated same store sales increased 3.3%
* FY consolidated same store sales are currently expected to be
approximately
flat to an increase of 1%
* Anticipates FY 2013 capex to be about $299 million on a gross
basis and
approximately $258 million on a net basis
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $2.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
