Dick's Sporting profit beats estimates

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, the largest publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer, reported a quarterly profit slightly above Wall Street estimates, helped by higher same-store sales and new store openings.
Dick's, which sells footwear, gear and apparel under brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, said earnings fell to $53.7 million, or 43 cents per share, in the second quarter from $73.8 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 65 cents per share, 1 cent above analysts estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.44 billion, in line with estimates.
The company, which operates 490 namesake and 81 Golf Galaxy stores, said same-store sales, or sales at stores open for at least a year, rose 3.8 percent.
Shares of the Pittsburgh-based company closed at $50.54 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.