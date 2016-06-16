UPDATE 3-China's Didi Chuxing raises $7.3 bln in new funding

June 15 Chinese car-hailing app Didi Chuxing
Technology Co said it raised $7.3 billion in its latest round of
funding, including $4.5 billion from new and existing investors,
as it battles to fend off Uber's march into China.
In addition, China Merchants Bank has committed
to become the lead arranger for a syndicated loan facility to
Didi of up to $2.5 billion, the company said.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd also added a
long-term debt investment of about $300 million.
Didi intends to use proceeds from the funding round for
technology upgrades, big data research and to explore new lines
of business.
The latest round of funding includes $1 billion from Apple
Inc and $600 million from China Life.
The funding round values the company at more than $25
billion, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday,
citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/28Ed9Sz)
Didi says it now has $10.5 billion in disposable funds after
the closing of the round. Its U.S. rival Uber has $11
billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nikhil Subba in
Bengaluru and Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Bill Rigby)