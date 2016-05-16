UPDATE 2-Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi plans U.S. IPO in 2018 -source

* U.S. listing seen likely in 2018 -source
* Didi says has no IPO plan
* Didi now seeking to raise another $2 bln from investors
-source
(Adds Didi's previous funding rounds, details on daily rides)
By Elzio Barreto and Sangameswaran S
May 16 Ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, Uber
Technologies Inc's main rival in China, is working towards an
initial public offering in the United States that would likely
take place in 2018, a person with knowledge of the plan said on
Monday.
The Apple Inc-backed firm is valued at around $25 billion
and its stock market listing would be the most high-profile by a
Chinese company in the United States since Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd's IPO two years ago.
Didi has ruled out a stock market flotation in China, said
the person, who declined to be identified as the discussions
about a listing were private. There are nearly 800 companies
waiting to get regulatory approval for an IPO in China, making
it hard to predict when a listing might happen.
A Didi spokeswoman in Beijing said the company currently had
no IPO plan.
The company, which dominates the ride-sharing market in
China, was formerly known as Didi Kuaidi and was formed last
year from the merger of two companies backed separately by
e-commerce giant Alibaba and social network firm Tencent
Holdings Ltd.
Bloomberg earlier reported that Didi was targeting a New
York listing as soon as next year. But the person with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters a 2017 listing would be too early.
Didi is currently seeking to raise $3 billion from investors
in its latest funding round, which includes an investment of $1
billion from Apple. It had originally planned to raise
$2 billion, but hiked its target after Apple's investment, the
person added.
Company President Jean Liu met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in
Beijing on Monday.
The company has raised about $6.3 billion including funding
rounds before and after it became a merged company, according to
research firm CB Insights.
Both Didi and Uber's Chinese arm have been
spending heavily to subsidise rides and gain market share,
increasing the need for them to seek new funding.
Didi completes more than 11 million rides a day, according
to the company. Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook said the
investment in Didi would help the U.S. firm better understand
the critical Chinese market.
