China's Didi Kuaidi confirms $3 bln fundraising completed

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Kuaidi said on Wednesday it had completed a $3 billion fundraising round, confirming a Reuters report earlier in the week.

Didi Kuaidi has the largest market share of car-hailing apps in China.

Travis Kalanick, chief executive of rival Uber, said on Monday that Uber China had received $1.2 billion, including from previous investor Baidu Inc, as part of ongoing fundraising. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Brenda Goh)