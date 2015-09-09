China's Didi Kuaidi confirms $3 bln fundraising completed

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SHANGHAI, Sept 9 Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Kuaidi said on Wednesday it had completed a $3 billion fundraising round, confirming a Reuters report earlier in the week.
Didi Kuaidi has the largest market share of car-hailing apps in China.
Travis Kalanick, chief executive of rival Uber, said on Monday that Uber China had received $1.2 billion, including from previous investor Baidu Inc, as part of ongoing fundraising. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Brenda Goh)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.