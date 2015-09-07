UPDATE 1-Didi Kuaidi raises $3 bln as rival Uber China brings in $1.2 bln

* Didi Kuaidi adds $1 bln since July
SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Chinese ride-hailing service
Didi Kuaidi is set to raise about $3 billion through its latest
fundraising round, said two people familiar with the matter,
just as funding at the Chinese unit of rival Uber Technologies
Inc reaches $1.2 billion.
The inflow of cash raises the stakes between two of the
world's most valuable start-ups. It also illustrates how
investors are undeterred by the two companies spending heavily
as they subsidise rides to gain market share, betting on China's
Internet-linked transport market becoming the world's biggest.
Didi Kuaidi, which has the largest market share of
car-hailing apps in China, in July said it raised $2 billion,
and that the amount may rise another "few hundred million" due
to what it said was tremendous interest from global investors.
A Didi Kuaidi spokeswoman declined to comment on the latest
figure on Monday.
The same day, Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said Uber
China has received $1.2 billion, including from previous
investor Baidu Inc, as part of ongoing fundraising. He
made the comment in an interview with Chinese news website
Sina.com which was confirmed by an Uber China spokeswoman.
Kalanick is due to speak in Beijing on Tuesday at the annual
corporate conference of Internet search leader Baidu.
Didi Kuaidi's $3 billion fundraising was first reported by
Bloomberg News, which cited a person familiar with the matter as
saying the round valued Didi Kuaidi at $16.5 billion.
Investors in Didi Kuaidi include Baidu rivals Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Other investors include sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corp, Hillhouse Capital, Coatue Management,
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd
, Capital International Private Equity Fund and Ping An
Insurance Group Co of China Ltd .
