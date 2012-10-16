Diebold cuts full-year outlook on Brazil delays

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
Oct 16 ATM and voting machine maker Diebold Inc reported preliminary quarterly results below market expectations and cut its full-year outlook, blaming order delays in Brazil, pushing its shares down 11 percent in trading before the bell.
Diebold now expects full-year revenue growth of 6 percent and adjusted earnings of $2.25 to $2.30 per share, down from its earlier forecast of 6 to 8 percent revenue growth and earnings of $2.50 to $2.60 per share.
"We have also experienced customer delays related to our financial self-service business in Brazil, which will have an adverse effect on our full-year results," Chief Executive Thomas Swidarski said.
Latin America accounts for more than a fifth of the company's revenue, and a large chunk of this comes from Brazil.
The company had lowered the top end of its 2012 earnings forecast when it announced second-quarter results after Brazil said it would not order more voting terminals ahead of October elections.
Diebold expects revenue of $710 million and adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share for the third quarter. Analysts on average expect revenue of $735 million and earnings of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it plans to release full third-quarter results on Oct. 25.
Shares of the company, whose competitors include NCR Corp , closed at $33.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.