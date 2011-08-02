PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Aug 3

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Shareholders in ConnectEast , the owner and operator of EastLink motorway in Melbourne, will vote next month on the A$2.1 billion takeover bid from a consortium led by major shareholder CP2. Meanwhile, Commonwealth Bank of Australia is among those taking profits by selling down its shareholding from 7.3 percent to 6.1 percent, while boutique fund manager RARE Infrastructure has shown confidence in a higher bid by increasing its holding from 4.75 percent to 5.01 percent. Page 47.

--On Monday, telecommunications company Telstra released its structural separation undertaking specifying how it will wind down its monopoly of the copper-based network as part of the transition to the national broadband network. Major rival Optus said the Telstra plan provided "very little progress" towards a fairer competitive environment. Industry observers expect the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to force changes to the undertaking to ensure greater even-handedness. Page 48.

--Nicole Hollows, chief executive of miner Macarthur Coal , yesterday said the company would engage with other potential bidders as it seeks a higher offer than the A$15.50 per share proposal from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal . By close of business yesterday, Macarthur shares reached A$15.83, indicating that there are some investors expecting a higher bid. Andrew Pedler of Wilson HTM said the "bid . confirms that Macarthur Coal has strategic value." Page 48.

--Going against the trend set by other retailers in Australia such as David Jones and Noni B , outdoor and camping specialist Kathmandu's chief executive Peter Halkett yesterday said the store's strategy, including opening new outlets and expanding the range of products sold, was working. Consolidated sales for financial year 2011 were up 24.5 percent over the previous year, Mr Halkett continued. Mr Halkett also said the strong Australian dollar and the cold weather at Easter contributed to the increased sales. Page 49.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Greg Yanco, head of market supervision at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, yesterday said the regulator would examine access to confidential information within advisory firms as part of its crackdown on insider trading. Mr Yanco said there was a need to improve information security not just at investment banks, but at "lawyers, accountants, valuers and other firms as well." Page 19.

--Supermarket group Coles is preparing for a major push into the A$14 billion liquor market, as the company seeks to expand its current 19 percent share of the packaged liquor sector. Coles is understood to have secured A$130 million worth of annual discounts from suppliers to help fund the plan, which includes the opening of 183 new stores over the next four years. Page 19.

--A report commissioned by Google and conducted by Deloitte Access Economics was released yesterday, finding that the internet economy accounted for A$50 billion of Australia's gross domestic product in 2010. The report also estimated that moves by Australian companies to shift sales processes online would lift productivity by A$27 billion in 2011. The report found the internet helps remove business barriers, allowing "smaller businesses to compete better with big businesses." Page 19.

--Chinese group Yanzhou Coal yesterday said its local arm, Yancoal Australia, had completed the acquisition of Queensland's Cameby Downs thermal coal mine from Goldman Sachs . The purchase price of A$202.5 million was well below rumoured prices of more than A$1 billion. The mine has been exporting coal since last year and can produce around 1.4 million tonnes annually, but Yanzhou said the mine's second stage could lift production by 10 million tonnes a year. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Chinese entrepreneur and chairman of the Hanlong Group Liu Han said yesterday that foreign investment laws in Australia could not stop his privately-owned company from taking over Australian-listed Sundance Resources - which has its major assets in Africa. Mr Liu said the strategic aim of his company was to become one of the top four iron ore producers globally so China would not have the massive funding flows that currently travel outward to companies such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto . Page B1.

--Legal representatives of retail property group Centro's former chief executive Andrew Scott and six non-executive directors yesterday asked Federal Court Justice John Middleton to not apply any penalty to the executives as the publicity had provided sufficient punishment. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has called for the board members, who were found to have breached their duties, to receive between six and 18 months disbarment and that financial penalties of between A$30,000 and A$100,000 be applied. Page B2.

--Australia Post and Rural Bank have negotiated an agreement that allows Rural Bank deposit accounts and loans to be operated in Australia Post offices in predominately agribusiness areas. Australia Post general manager of external affairs Alex Twomey said yesterday there were no plans for Australia Post to obtain a banking licence as the goal was to expand its agency banking operations. Page B3.

--During the past six months, the joint Vodafone and Hutchison mobile phone business has lost 375,000 customers due to network problems. Nigel Dews, chief executive of Vodafone Hutchison Australia, yesterday said that the rate of customer departures had stabilised and that the network problems had been resolved. Mr Dews reported that in the six months to June 30 the company lost A$78.2 million whereas the same period last year saw an A$17.9 million profit. Page B8.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Three construction groups have been shortlisted for a A$1 billion tender of work on the rollout of the national broadband network in Victoria and Western Australia. NBN Co, the company overseeing the massive optic fibre project, has narrowed the list to: Syntheo, a joint venture between Lend Lease and Service Stream; Transfield Services ; and Visionstream, owned by Leighton Holdings . The winner of the contract will be announced in September. Page B1.

--Australian Paper, owner of paper brand Reflex, has secured a one-month extension to its Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, it was revealed yesterday. Australian Paper's green auditor, SmartWood, requested the extension because it was seeking to clarify aspects of the internationally recognised credentials. FSC Australia chief executive Michael Spencer said FSC was "not really impressed with the performance of . SmartWood in this." Page B3.

--The local arm of international banking giant HSBC is expected to be spared in a round of global cost-cutting that could see 30,000 employees lose their jobs over the next two years. HSBC Bank Australia chief executive Paulo Maia yesterday said the Australian operation was considered important to the bank's plans to expand in Asia. "The business here is quite well-aligned with the type of business the [global] group wants to operate," Mr Maia said. Page B5.

--Atlas Iron's 12 million tonnes per year of iron ore production will be enough to warrant the construction of a third railway line from its West Australian Pilbara operations to Port Hedland, managing director David Flanagan said yesterday. Mr Flanagan admitted he had talked with rail freight provider QR National, fuelling speculation that QR and Asciano are moving to provide iron ore transport infrastructure in the region. Page B7.