PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Aug 5

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

PrimeAg investors were yesterday encouraged to exercise their entitlements in the A$125 million capital raising by David Robinson, chairman of 10.3 percent shareholder Australian Food & Fibre. The diversified agribusiness is seeking to create a A$600 million fund with a joint partner, possibly the Future Fund. "I encourage all retail shareholders to take up their rights," Mr Robinson said, adding, "If we do not . we will be diluted by A$5 million." Page 43.

--

The board of Macarthur Coal yesterday advised shareholders to take no action on the A$4.7 billion takeover offer from steel business ArcelorMittal and United States coalminer Peabody Energy. "We believe [the takeover bid] offers you greater value than Macarthur has to date been able to deliver," a statement from the suitors read. Macarthur chief executive Nicole Hollows said the coalminer was in discussions with other interested parties. Page 45.

--

Mike Fries, Austar United Communications chairman and chief executive of its majority shareholder Liberty Global, said yesterday he was "not worried" about the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's concerns over the planned merger with Foxtel. The watchdog has expressed concern that a merger between the regional pay television provider and its city equivalent would reduce competition. "There is plenty of information and ammunition if you wish to rebut those concerns," Mr Fries said. Page 45.

--

The chief executive of copper giant Codelco , Diego Hernandez, yesterday labelled industrial action at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile "illegal". Miners walked off the job for the first time in two decades over concerns that the Chilean government was considering privatising the state-owned Codelco. Mr Hernandez alleged that miners had downed tools "for political reasons", saying they were "the best paid workers in the country." Page 45.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Advertising spend by Australia's major media agencies in July was 1.8 percent lower than the same period last year at A$603.1 million, according to figures released yesterday by research group SMI. The July result marked the second consecutive month of declining revenue in the media sector. Analysts say the figures provide little hope of any near-term recovery in the media industry. Page 21.

--

Logistics group Toll Holdings yesterday announced that chief financial officer Brian Kruger would take over the role of chief executive from Paul Little at the start of next year. Mr Little intends to take a break of at least nine months before returning to the board of Toll, of which he is a major shareholder. Mr Kruger yesterday addressed concerns about his future relationship with Mr Little, saying, "I am very forthright in telling him what I think." Page 21.

--

David Knox, chief executive of oil and gas group Santos , yesterday spoke about the company's efforts to promote the environmental credentials and benefits to land-owners of coal-seam gas. The company has been running television advertisements in New South Wales and Queensland, featuring a farmer whose land is being used to produce the gas. Mr Knox also said the company may best be able to "minimise our carbon footprint" through the use of the controversial hydraulic fracturing technique of extracting the gas. Page 22.

--

Uranium producer Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) , a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, yesterday announced first half results, including a net loss of A$121.75 million. ERA also said it was shelving a planned expansion project, which led the company to cut its uranium reserves by 46 percent. ERA shares yesterday fell 10 percent to a seven-year low of A$3.92, with the stock down 70 percent over the past year. Page 22.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Contrary to most market analysts' predictions, Rio Tinto yesterday announced it will spend an additional US$1.9 billion on share buybacks, taking the total to US$7.6 billion. The buybacks were made possible by the mining giant's record US$7.6 billion first-half profit. "You shouldn't regard the buyback as an indication . of what we might do in acquisition terms," cautioned Guy Elliott, Rio Tinto's chief financial officer. Page B1.

--

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing's Hutchison Whampoa has posted a lower than forecast first-half profit due to the poor performance of its Australian operations. While the diversified corporation saw income increase to A$5.6 billion, Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) recorded a first-half loss of A$78.2 million. There was concern yesterday about earnings at the firm's 3 Group, the operator of mobile phone networks in seven markets. Page B1.

--

Transurban Group yesterday reported full-year profit of A$118 million, more than double the result for the previous year. The toll road operator saw revenue increase 9.7 percent as traffic volumes increased in Sydney and Melbourne. "We'll get toll price increases as per our concession agreements across various . roads and our ambition of holding costs flat . will open up that wedge of cash," Transurban chief executive Chris Lynch said. Page B3.

--

Gunns Ltd yesterday called a trading halt, saying an agreement between the state and federal governments on the forestry industry in Tasmania had "potentially material impacts for the company." The forest products group is trading at record lows of between A20 cents and A20.5 cents as it moves to restructure its debt. Matthew Torentius from Shadforth Financial Group said he was "a little surprised" at the reason given for the trading halt. Page B3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Leighton Holdings yesterday flagged a further A$278 million downgrade on its Wonthaggi desalination plant project. However, the construction company has managed to keep its net loss at A$408 million, instead of the previous forecasted net loss of A$427 million, due to an accounting gain on homebuilder Devine's balance sheet. Arnhem Investment Management Theo Maas said Leighton was using an "accounting trick" to cover the fact that the result was "simply a downgrade." Page B3.

--

The consul general of the People's Republic of China, Weiqiang Shi, yesterday told a gathering at the Australia-China Business Week that China's need for Australian commodities will continue to grow. Mr Shi said Australia had avoided recession following the financial crisis due to Chinese demand for commodities, adding that Australia "has a big stake in China's prosperity." Page B3.

--

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is set to expand its basic over the phone financial planning service program, called My Advice, to cover not just customers in remote areas but its entire network, it was revealed yesterday. The move follows the Gillard government's Future of Financial Advice reforms, which allows financial planners to offer limited, or scaled, advice. Page B3.

--

The Australian Association of National Advertisers is undertaking research on what methods advertisers use to pay their advertising agencies. The association's chief executive, Scott McClellan, says there is anecdotal evidence that the fragmentation of the media environment and rise of platform specialist agencies has complicated the remuneration of agencies. There are concerns within the industry that the increased complexity is making it harder for them to survive and to provide effective services. Page B4.