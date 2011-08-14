PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Aug 15

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Telecommunications giant Telstra is considering
whether to establish a foothold in fast-growing Asian
economies. "Mobile operators in emerging markets are valued
assets but they carry a premium...It's an area we are interested
in but there are plenty of examples where people have broken
their neck," Tarek Robbiati, group managing director of Telstra
International Group, said. Page 15.
--
Leighton Holdings will hand down its full-year
results today, with investors anticipating the contractor's
worst earnings in more than half a century. Observers believe
the group will post an after-tax loss of approximately A$408
million, although there is hope that some of the group's
businesses have remained profitable. Leighton's move to
increase its stake in Devine will allow it to add the
property developer's revenues to its bottom line, which analysts
believe will cushion some of the losses. Page 15.
--
Paul O'Malley, chief executive of BlueScope Steel ,
has announced that the steel maker sees "a healthy future for
the business and that includes a future growth in profits."
Analysts have been concerned that the company could shut down
half of its steel production after cutting the value of its
Australian operations by A$900 million. "We're only six weeks
into the new year...but the Aussie dollar is still high, the raw
material prices are still high and the domestic economy is doing
it tough," Mr O'Malley said. Page 15.
--
Minerals explorer Greenland Minerals and Energy is
set to reveal today that it has fully acquired the Kvanefjeld
zinc, uranium and rare earths mine in Greenland from miner
Westrip Holdings. The company's shares have been locked in a
trading halt since last Thursday while Greenland completes the
takeover, estimated to cost approximately A$40 million.
Observers believe the project, one of the biggest rare earth
deposits on the planet, will cost A$2.3 billion to develop.
Page 17.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
A new Japan-based budget airline is expected to be unveiled
this week by Qantas Airways subsidiary Jetstar Airways,
Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi . The new
carrier, which will be based at Tokyo Narita International
Airport, will use Jetstar's brand along with its sales and
reservations systems. The airline is expected to start domestic
and international flights by the end of the year. Page 21.
--
Last week's volatile sharemarket activity hit Australia's
insurance sector harder than the wider market, reflecting
investor concern over rising reinsurance costs to local
insurers. QBE Insurance has fallen 19.6 percent since
the start of August, while Insurance Australia Group
and Suncorp have dropped 10 percent and 7.3 percent
respectively. Reinsurance renewals are estimated to have risen
40-90 percent this year for Australian insurers. Page 22.
--
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) will
cut the interest rate on its three-year fixed-rate mortgage
offering by 0.6 percentage points to 6.44 percent on Wednesday.
Announcing the reduction, which follows similar moves by
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corporation,
ANZ's chief executive of Australia, Philip Chronican, said an
increasing number of people were looking for the greater
certainty of fixed-rate mortgages in the current environment.
Page 23.
--
Telecommunications group Optus is to appeal
against a A$5.26 million fine imposed by the Federal Court last
month over misleading and deceptive advertising of its broadband
internet offerings. Chief executive Paul O'Sullivan said he
accepted that the company had "made a mistake", but disputed
judge Nye Perram's accusation of hypocrisy. Justice Perram said
actions by the company were at odds with its "publicly expressed
desire to improve standards" in advertising by the industry.
Page 23.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National
Australia Bank lost up to A$150 million after an
international loan turned toxic only a few weeks on from its
approval. Healthcare Locums , the largest provider of
casual medical employees in Britain, received the loans from the
Australian lenders last December. In January, the company's
share price fell more than 50 percent after the company changed
its accounting procedures. One insider said both banks had "a
track record for not really doing particularly thorough
diligence." Page B1.
--
James Hogan, head of Etihad Airways, has warned that Asian
and Middle Eastern carriers would take Qantas Airways' customers
if it reduced international flights or replaced them with
discount alternatives from its budget offshoot, Jetstar. The
remarks came as Qantas prepares to publish the results of a
review into its international routes. Speculation has
circulated that the review could call for the scrapping of
flights between New York and Los Angeles. Page B1.
--
Suncorp Metway bank has sub-let the site of a Portmans
outlet in Sydney's Ivy development after the store became
another casualty in a difficult environment for retailers.
Premier Investments , owner of the Portmans brand, is
evaluating whether to allow leases to lapse at underperforming
outlets. Prime retail locations in other capital cities are
also being acquired by lenders keen to open new branches, with
National Australia Bank outlaying A$900,000 on a year's rent at
a site in Sydney's Pitt Street. Page B3.
--
Online advertising is set to grow to more than A$2.6 billion
in 2011, according to a report from accountants
PricewaterhouseCoopers. Commissioned by the Interactive
Advertising Bureau Australia, the review found that advertisers
spent approximately A$655 million on internet ads targeting
Australians in the June quarter. The total growth for online
ads grew 19 percent, while revenue from television ads climbed 1
percent over the first half of 2011. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Urban planning expert Professor Michael Buxton from RMIT
university and property developer Michael Buxton have agreed
that while Melbourne remains a charming city, it suffers from
poor planning. "The government is playing catch-up because the
developers are moving so quickly," MAB Corporation founder Mr
Buxton said. Both men supported the creation of green, open
spaces within suburbs and decentralised "town nodes." Page B1.
--
The Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia has told a
Senate inquiry that the ban on mortgage exit fees is only
strengthening the power of Australia's major lenders. According
to research by the group, major banks controlled 92.3 percent of
the home loan market, up from 89.2 percent before the ban was
introduced. "While some switching of lenders my be occurring it
seems to be really a recirculation of borrowers amongst the
banks, with building societies, credit unions and non-bank
lenders not getting a look in," the association said. Page B3.
--
Federal lower house independent Tony Windsor has called on
the Federal Government to invest in clean energy research rather
than programs like "pink batts or cash for clunkers." The
remarks came as Mr Windsor conducted a fact-finding trip around
Europe, where he visited Torresol Energy's Gemasolar power
generator in Spain. The facility is the world's first solar
power station to generate electricity 24 hours a day. "I have
no doubt that this sort of stuff is where we (Australia) should
be going," Mr Windsor said. Page B4.
--
The Australian Communications and Media Authority is due to
publish a report recommending adjustments in the way mobile
phone operators report subscriber numbers. Last week, operators
Telstra, Vodafone Hutchison Australia and Optus
announced a