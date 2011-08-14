PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Aug 15

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Telecommunications giant Telstra is considering whether to establish a foothold in fast-growing Asian economies. "Mobile operators in emerging markets are valued assets but they carry a premium...It's an area we are interested in but there are plenty of examples where people have broken their neck," Tarek Robbiati, group managing director of Telstra International Group, said. Page 15.

Leighton Holdings will hand down its full-year results today, with investors anticipating the contractor's worst earnings in more than half a century. Observers believe the group will post an after-tax loss of approximately A$408 million, although there is hope that some of the group's businesses have remained profitable. Leighton's move to increase its stake in Devine will allow it to add the property developer's revenues to its bottom line, which analysts believe will cushion some of the losses. Page 15.

Paul O'Malley, chief executive of BlueScope Steel , has announced that the steel maker sees "a healthy future for the business and that includes a future growth in profits." Analysts have been concerned that the company could shut down half of its steel production after cutting the value of its Australian operations by A$900 million. "We're only six weeks into the new year...but the Aussie dollar is still high, the raw material prices are still high and the domestic economy is doing it tough," Mr O'Malley said. Page 15.

Minerals explorer Greenland Minerals and Energy is set to reveal today that it has fully acquired the Kvanefjeld zinc, uranium and rare earths mine in Greenland from miner Westrip Holdings. The company's shares have been locked in a trading halt since last Thursday while Greenland completes the takeover, estimated to cost approximately A$40 million. Observers believe the project, one of the biggest rare earth deposits on the planet, will cost A$2.3 billion to develop. Page 17.

A new Japan-based budget airline is expected to be unveiled this week by Qantas Airways subsidiary Jetstar Airways, Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi . The new carrier, which will be based at Tokyo Narita International Airport, will use Jetstar's brand along with its sales and reservations systems. The airline is expected to start domestic and international flights by the end of the year. Page 21.

Last week's volatile sharemarket activity hit Australia's insurance sector harder than the wider market, reflecting investor concern over rising reinsurance costs to local insurers. QBE Insurance has fallen 19.6 percent since the start of August, while Insurance Australia Group and Suncorp have dropped 10 percent and 7.3 percent respectively. Reinsurance renewals are estimated to have risen 40-90 percent this year for Australian insurers. Page 22.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) will cut the interest rate on its three-year fixed-rate mortgage offering by 0.6 percentage points to 6.44 percent on Wednesday. Announcing the reduction, which follows similar moves by Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corporation, ANZ's chief executive of Australia, Philip Chronican, said an increasing number of people were looking for the greater certainty of fixed-rate mortgages in the current environment. Page 23.

Telecommunications group Optus is to appeal against a A$5.26 million fine imposed by the Federal Court last month over misleading and deceptive advertising of its broadband internet offerings. Chief executive Paul O'Sullivan said he accepted that the company had "made a mistake", but disputed judge Nye Perram's accusation of hypocrisy. Justice Perram said actions by the company were at odds with its "publicly expressed desire to improve standards" in advertising by the industry. Page 23.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank lost up to A$150 million after an international loan turned toxic only a few weeks on from its approval. Healthcare Locums , the largest provider of casual medical employees in Britain, received the loans from the Australian lenders last December. In January, the company's share price fell more than 50 percent after the company changed its accounting procedures. One insider said both banks had "a track record for not really doing particularly thorough diligence." Page B1.

James Hogan, head of Etihad Airways, has warned that Asian and Middle Eastern carriers would take Qantas Airways' customers if it reduced international flights or replaced them with discount alternatives from its budget offshoot, Jetstar. The remarks came as Qantas prepares to publish the results of a review into its international routes. Speculation has circulated that the review could call for the scrapping of flights between New York and Los Angeles. Page B1.

Suncorp Metway bank has sub-let the site of a Portmans outlet in Sydney's Ivy development after the store became another casualty in a difficult environment for retailers. Premier Investments , owner of the Portmans brand, is evaluating whether to allow leases to lapse at underperforming outlets. Prime retail locations in other capital cities are also being acquired by lenders keen to open new branches, with National Australia Bank outlaying A$900,000 on a year's rent at a site in Sydney's Pitt Street. Page B3.

Online advertising is set to grow to more than A$2.6 billion in 2011, according to a report from accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers. Commissioned by the Interactive Advertising Bureau Australia, the review found that advertisers spent approximately A$655 million on internet ads targeting Australians in the June quarter. The total growth for online ads grew 19 percent, while revenue from television ads climbed 1 percent over the first half of 2011. Page B3.

Urban planning expert Professor Michael Buxton from RMIT university and property developer Michael Buxton have agreed that while Melbourne remains a charming city, it suffers from poor planning. "The government is playing catch-up because the developers are moving so quickly," MAB Corporation founder Mr Buxton said. Both men supported the creation of green, open spaces within suburbs and decentralised "town nodes." Page B1.

The Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia has told a Senate inquiry that the ban on mortgage exit fees is only strengthening the power of Australia's major lenders. According to research by the group, major banks controlled 92.3 percent of the home loan market, up from 89.2 percent before the ban was introduced. "While some switching of lenders my be occurring it seems to be really a recirculation of borrowers amongst the banks, with building societies, credit unions and non-bank lenders not getting a look in," the association said. Page B3.

Federal lower house independent Tony Windsor has called on the Federal Government to invest in clean energy research rather than programs like "pink batts or cash for clunkers." The remarks came as Mr Windsor conducted a fact-finding trip around Europe, where he visited Torresol Energy's Gemasolar power generator in Spain. The facility is the world's first solar power station to generate electricity 24 hours a day. "I have no doubt that this sort of stuff is where we (Australia) should be going," Mr Windsor said. Page B4.

