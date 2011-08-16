PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Aug 17

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Gaming group Tabcorp Holdings yesterday reported
full-year results, with earnings before interest rising 5.2
percent to A$562.5 million. Chief executive David Attenborough
said greater certainty within the business from its Victorian
wagering licence, new gaming management division and its Keno
operations would help Tabcorp grow earnings by up to A$185
million by fiscal 2013. Page 18.
--
News Corp yesterday released full accounts for the
2011 financial year, revealing that Elisabeth Murdoch received
US$214 million from the sale of television production company
Shine Group to News Corp. Ms Murdoch owned 53 percent of the
group after investing 6 million pounds upon its founding in
2001. News' acquisition of Shine this year prompted one United
States investor to launch legal action against News, accusing it
of "rampant nepotism." Page 18.
--
Macarthur Coal yesterday continued efforts to ward
off the A$4.7 billion takeover bid from Peabody Energy
and ArcelorMittal, with Macarthur chief executive Nicole Hollows
pointing to the miner's strong long-term growth projects. Ms
Hollows said markets often overlooked such projects, focusing on
existing and near-term operations. However, a spokesperson for
Peabody said the bid gave "full credit" to both current and
future growth operations. Page 47.
--
Mining group OZ Minerals yesterday reported results
for the six months to June 30, with a number of one-off items
seeing net profit fall to A$113.9 million, compared to A$371.6
million for the equivalent period last year. The copper and gold
miner's managing director, Terry Burgess, said the company's
cash balance of around A$1 billion meant OZ was in a position to
benefit from acquisition opportunities that may be unearthed by
continued market volatility. Page 47.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Westpac Banking Corporation yesterday announced
third-quarter results, with cash earnings down 2 percent to
A$1.55 billion, prompting shares in the bank to fall 4.35
percent. Chief executive Gail Kelly told analysts that
"productivity measures" would be undertaken to protect margins
and earnings growth, with speculation that more than 1000 jobs
will be cut from middle management and information technology.
Page 35.
--
Steel manufacturer OneSteel yesterday reported
full-year results, with underlying profit falling 6 percent to
A$235 million. The result adds to recent speculation that
OneSteel and its larger rival BlueScope could merge. However,
OneSteel chief executive downplayed talk of the two companies
combining, saying speculation has been "relatively simplistic
and probably doesn't understand the relative strengths and
weaknesses of the two companies." Page 35.
--
Casino operator Echo Entertainment yesterday
reported its first results as a listed company, recording a
full-year net profit of A$226 million. Echo was demerged from
gaming group Tabcorp in July. Chief executive Larry Mullin said
the A$1 billion renovation of Echo's flagship Star City casino
in Sydney would boost second-half revenues, and would help Echo
lift its share of the Australian VIP gaming market. Page 35.
--
Mining company Fortescue Metals Group yesterday
said its entire board would travel to the proposed Anketell
export facility site today, in what is seen as an attempt to
lobby the West Australian government to grant it the contract to
develop the site. State Premier Colin Barnett will decide in
coming weeks who will be awarded the right to build the
multi-user port, with the project rights being sought by
Fortescue and rival Aquila Resources. Page 36.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Qantas Airways will spend more than A$500 million
to refocus its international operations on Asia, a move that
observers believe will generate millions of dollars in savings.
"To do nothing, or tinker around the edges, would only guarantee
the end of Qantas international in our home Australian market,"
Alan Joyce, chief executive of the airline, remarked yesterday.
Page B1.
--
News Corporation yesterday revealed it was hit with four
legal claims from shareholders the week after the British phone
hacking scandal broke, but the actions have not prevented the
media conglomerate's share price from recovering. On July 15,
the Massachusetts Laborers' Pension & Annuity Funds filed a
claim accusing News Corp of failing to "exercise proper
oversight" in regards to the hacking scandal, while investor
Gregory Shields said the company had displayed "gross
mismanagement, waste and abuse of control." Page B2.
--
Diversified materials group James Hardie yesterday said
there was little hope of recovery in the United States' housing
market, while warning that the Australian housing sector was
also showing signs of a downturn. Chief executive Louis Gries
told a first quarter earnings briefing that James Hardie
expected to post a net operating profit of between US$126
million and US$140 million. Page B3.
--
Dairy companies are taking steps to recover lost market
share, after the heavy discounting of milk by supermarket giants
Coles and Woolworths resulted in a 26.2 percent drop in
sales for some brands of milk. "We would like to think that,
over time, there would be enough margin where we could drive
proper innovation around health," Craig Garvin, chief executive
of Italian food group Parmalat, said. Page B4.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The first listed law firm in Australia, Slater & Gordon,
posted a 40.9 percent jump in net profit for the full year
yesterday. Andrew Grech, managing director of the firm, said
the "main focus in the second half was on the integration of the
Trilby Misso and Keddies practices." Slater & Gordon recorded a
46.2 percent increase in revenue to A$182.3 million, but
investors remain coy on the stock, which fell A14 cents to
finish at A$2.10. Page B4.
--
BHP Billiton is expected to announce a full-year
profit of A$21.2 billion next week, surpassing the mining
conglomerate's previous record for corporate profits in
Australia. The miner will record a 77 percent increase on last
year's profit if it meets the market consensus. Earlier this
year, BHP said it could not spend enough money to keep up with
income generated from the boom in commodity prices. The miner
will report its results on Wednesday. Page B6.
--