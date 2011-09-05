PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Sept 6

SYDNEY, Sept 6 Compiled for Reuters by Media
Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
In a target's statement released yesterday, the board of
Macarthur Coal gave its backing to the A$4.9 billion
takeover bid from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal
. The board's statement said the A$16 a share bid
represented a "significant premium" to the miner's share price
prior to July's initial offer, and that failure to proceed with
the deal would likely harm the company's value. Page 15.
--
NBN Co, the Government-owned company tasked with building
and operating the national broadband network, is expected to
announce the awarding of around A$400 million in construction
contracts as soon as today. Contractors including Transfield
Services and Service Stream are thought to be among the
winners. The long-term future of the network and NBN Co remain
in doubt due to opposition from the Federal Coalition, but
contracts will include penalty clauses should a future
Government cancel them. Page 15.
--
Construction group Leighton Holdings yesterday
released a revised consolidated balance sheet, raising the
group's liabilities by A$202 million. The company's total
current liabilities are now listed as A$5.25 billion. Leighton
said the adjustments had no bearing on the company's ability to
meet its obligations, but analysts were concerned that the
changes raise questions over the reliability of the group's
forecasts. Page 16.
--
The Tasmanian Government last night confirmed that forestry
group Gunns had rejected the state government's
proposed compensation for handing back native forest logging
contracts. The government is thought to have offered A$23
million, slightly less than Gunns had sought. The rejection
places the future of the Forests Intergovernmental Agreement and
Gunns proposed A$2.5 billion pulp mill in the state under
threat. Page 17.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Australian sharemarket dropped 2.38 percent yesterday to
4141.9 points, following concerns that the United States was
facing another recession and the publication of a new report
revealing that Australian investor confidence was at its lowest
point in two years. "The market has pretty much closed on its
low . there isn't a lot of good news around at the moment,"
James Rosenberg at Macquarie Private Wealth said. Page 19.
--
QR National has struck a deal with a syndicate of
coal firms to construct a rail link to the new export terminal
at Queensland's Gladstone, which is set to boost the rail
haulage group's coal freight capacity by more than 70 million
tonnes. Lance Hockridge, chief executive of QR National, said
the venture would "substantially increase capacity of the
central Queensland network." Page 19.
--
Philip Weickhardt, head of the Productivity Commission,
yesterday characterised calls by retailers to introduce import
duty and goods and services tax (GST) on purchases from offshore
internet retailers as "protectionist." The National Retail
Association's Gary Black said there was an 11 percent to 23
percent price differential created by the exemption of GST on
internet purchases, but Mr Weickhardt said the model used was
"so full of holes it wouldn't be worth the paper it was written
on." Page 19.
--
Doug McTaggart, chief executive of the Queensland Investment
Corporation, the fourth-biggest institutional investor in
Australia, yesterday announced his retirement from the fund
after 14 years at the helm. "Our owners have understood that we
need to get the best people out of the industry, and because
we've had that flexibility we've been able to put together fixed
interest teams, real estate teams and infrastructure teams which
. are the best in Australia," Mr McTaggart said. Page 19.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The national accounts, published by the Australian Bureau of
Statistics yesterday, have revealed a 15.2 percent increase in
profits for mining firms over the last quarter. The accounts
also revealed a 6.7 percent increase in profits across the
economy, which included the retail, utilities and construction
sectors. "It's encouraging to see a rebound in profits . but
also in other sectors, with non-mining profits rising around 2
percent," Treasurer Wayne Swan said. Page B1.
--
Online auctioneer eBay has told the Productivity
Commission's inquiry into retailing that some outlets pressured
internet sellers and distributors to remove listings "to cease
selling products . in competition to the retailer's own
channels." Deborah Sharkey, managing director of eBay's
Australian and New Zealand operations, claimed some
bricks-and-mortar retailers were engaging in anti-competitive
behaviour. Page B1.
--
The Victorian Supreme Court yesterday ruled that Military
Super was legally required to pay an A$8 million exit fee for
trying to retrieve its investment in a hedge fund. Military
Super, the superannuation fund that manages a total of A$3.1
billion on behalf of Australia's military personnel, invested
A$150 million in the Agro Absolute Return Fund II. Michael
Seton, chief executive of Military Super, attempted to cancel
the fund's redemption but was informed that the fee would not be
refunded. Page B3.
--
Beverages group Pernod Ricard yesterday said its
sales of Australian wine brand Jacob's Creek had fallen slightly
as a result of a corporate strategy to concentrate on premium
labels. The remark came at the announcement of the company's
full-year results, which unveiled an 8 percent increase in total
sales to more than A$10 billion. Pernod also owns the Wyndham
Estate, Stoneleigh, Graffigna and Brancott Estate brands. Page
B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A Victorian widow who has lost everything except her house
after investing in financial products sold by the collapsed
Storm Financial has filed a counter-claim against financiers
Perpetual Trustees, Australian First Mortgage, Challenger, and
the adviser who recommended the products to her. Eileen Miller,
who is facing a lawsuit from Perpetual Trustees for the
ownership of her home, claims that Perpetual acted improperly by
failing to consider whether mortgaging her house to fund her
investment was suitable. Page B1.
--
The Federal Government has tabled an amendment to
telecommunications legislation to increase the level of fines on
internet and telephone operators that breach their licence
obligations from A$6600 to nearly A$1 million. The changes are
set to effect Telstra the most, given that the company maintains
the role as universal service provider for the country. John
Stanton, head of the Communications Alliance industry body,
expressed surprise at the "steepness" of the rise. Page B3.
--
The Damelian Group car dealership in Sydney was placed into
receivership yesterday, with the company owing approximately
A$80 million to National Australia Bank. The group made
headlines after a failed bid to sell an Aston Martin belonging
to local model Lara Bingle. Receivers Ferrier Hodgson said cars
would be delivered to customers who had paid their deposits.
Page B3.
--
Investment group Cygnet Capital has given Mantle Mining's
bid to export brown coal from Victoria to India a
chance of survival, after yesterday boosting the coal explorer's
equity raising to A$2.4 million from A$1.5 million. The raising
was in doubt after underwriter Intersuisse withdrew its support
last week, despite three weeks ago announcing that it was a
"firm believer" in Mantle's strategy. Page B4.
--