PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Sept 8

SYDNEY, Sept 8 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index recorded its 15th consecutive drop in August, falling 4 points to 32.1, further widening the gap between construction companies servicing the resources and infrastructure sectors and those catering to the residential market.

Resource and infrastructure-focused companies such as Boral, Adelaide Brighton and Fletcher Building continued to post strong returns while housing-focused groups such as CSR and Alesco are expecting lower earnings. Page 1.

Mike Quigley, chief executive of NBN Co, the company in charge of the Government's national broadband network project, yesterday reiterated that provisions of deals with telecommunication companies Optus and Telstra barring them from making "any disparaging statements about the NBN" were not anti-competitive.

Mr Quigley said the clauses were intended to ensure that "NBN Co protected the Australian taxpayer." The deals are awaiting approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Page 21.

Alumina Ltd shares climbed A5.5 cents yesterday after the company notified investors it will pay a final dividend of A2.8885 cents.

Chairman Don Morley and chief executive John Bevan also provided assurance that the Alcoa World Alumina & Chemicals joint venture, where Alumina holds a 40 per cent stake, is expected to perform well as the aluminium industry undergoes a price restructure.

The company's share price has suffered since it announced a lower-than-expected underlying earnings of US$78 million in August. Page 22.

Japanese oil and gas company Inpex has confirmed that buyers have flagged interest in acquiring equity stakes in its A$25 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas joint venture with France's Total in northern Australia.

Osaka Gas this week said it had started negotiations to purchase a stake in the project. Final details on the equity stakes and supply contracts will be unveiled on December, before Inpex and Total formally start the project. Page 23.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au) Rio Tinto's managing director in Australia, addressing a tax conference in Perth yesterday, claimed the Federal Government's proposed carbon tax would reduce jobs growth and have no meaningful impact on global carbon emissions.

David Peever's comments add to criticisms of the tax from other senior resource company executives. Mr Peever called for the Government to "go back to the drawing board and reconsider its approach" to the issue. Page 19.

Macquarie Group yesterday warned that it expects to miss its profit target for the first half, which ends this month, following global financial market volatility in August.

Yesterday's warning did not include a revised forecast. The downgrade is expected to give the investment bank's job-cutting plans renewed urgency, with speculation that more than 1000 of the bank's 15,500 strong workforce may lose their jobs. Page 19.

British investment fund NBNK was last night in a trading halt pending the announcement of a major acquisition, thought to be National Australia Bank's British assets, the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks.

However, analysts yesterday questioned the rumoured deal, which could see NBNK pay below book value for the 330 Clydesdale and Yorkshire branches. Page 21.

-- Alinta Energy, in a submission to the Australian Energy Market Commission, has questioned calls for increased "demand side" measures intended to reduce energy use.

The electricity retailer said arguments that such measures would allow major investments in energy network infrastructure to be delayed is not supported by clear evidence and that claimed savings may be overstated. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) Accounts submitted by Ferrier Hodgson's John Lindholm, the administrator of collapsed stock lender Opus Prime, showed that the parents of Opes Prime director Anthony Blumberg paid the company A$340,000.

The A$4.5 million in total payments collected by the administrator included a A$3.5 million payout from the stock lender's stake in power management group Energy Response and A$5000 worth of payments from former staff. Page B3.

Telecommunications company TPG has introduced cheaper mobile broadband services than those offered by its larger rivals, Optus, Telstra and Vodafone . With prices starting at A$5 a month for 500 megabytes, TPG general manager of sales and marketing Craig Levy claimed the network offers prices up to 50 percent lower.

Since TPG uses the Optus network for services in capital cities, one analyst remarked that TPG may not compel other providers to cut their pricing for mobile broadband, as it did with fixed line broadband. Page B3.

News Limited aims to reduce costs by up to 20 per cent in three years to finance its digital business as advertising revenue remains weak, a memo from chief financial officer Stephen Rue leaked yesterday to online magazine Crikey revealed.

The memo, which News Limited has acknowledged to be true, exposed plans to stop hiring and replacing staff, generate savings from finance, sales, prepress, production and distribution operations, and cut expenses in travel and accommodation. Page 4.

Sources have revealed that resource company Anglo-American will no longer make a play for Macarthur Coal .

The decision has raised the possibility that Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal's joint A$4.8 billion takeover bid for Macarthur Coal would push through after the partners increased their offer last week to A$16 from A$15.50.

Shares in Macarthur Coal yesterday climbed A2 cents to A$15.97. Page B6.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Three Australian banks, Westpac Banking Corp , St George Bank and Bankwest, were among the banks that Canadian fraudster Kamyar "Andy" Jahanrakhshan victimised, a Canadian court has found.

Jahanrakhshan has been found guilty of using fake credit cards in 2008 to purchase luxury cars and a boat. In one case, he was able to convince staff at Bankwest and St George to send him credit-card accounts details by posing as a Canadian police officer. Page B3.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has been given the permission to include two other companies owned by Advance Medical Institute (AMI) founder Jack Vaisman to an existing lawsuit.

The ACCC is alleging that patients were undermined by treatment contracts provided by NRM Corporation and NRM Trading, which acquired AMI's penile-dysfunction treatment business, because they imposed a 30-day termination notice and 15 per cent cancellation fee. Page B4.

One of Australia's most prominent female directors, Carolyn Hewson, yesterday argued the need for Australia to develop a "nanny culture" where society would be more open to hiring nannies, in a speech to the Women in Banking and Finance forum.

"We do not have a nanny culture in this country, and it severely hampers us," said Ms Hewson, who is on the boards of BHP Billiton , BT Investment Management , and Stockland . Page B4.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rebounded yesterday to close 2.65 percent higher at 4183.4 points.

Traders were buoyed by figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing that the Australian economy had returned to growth, with gross domestic product increasing 1.2 percent in the June quarter.

Ord Minnett analyst Ron Cameron said the market was feeling some "selling fatigue" after losing ground in three consecutive sessions. Page B9.