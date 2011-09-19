PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Sept 20

SYDNEY, Sept 20 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Quadrant Private Equity yesterday announced it had acquired nearly 90 percent of Burson Auto Parts for A$148 million. Burson is the number two company in the distribution of automotive parts and accessories to trade buyers, behind Repco Corp. The company has revenue of around A$300 million a year, and Quadrant managing director Chris Hadley said the company had performed strongly throughout the financial crisis. Page 19.

Fairfax Media yesterday released its annual report for the 2010-11 year, with chairman Roger Corbett writing that planned asset sales would likely lead to higher dividend payments. The proceeds from the proposed sale of Fairfax's Australian radio stations, and float of New Zealand online auction business TradeMe, will also be used to reduce the company's debt, which stood at A$1.49 billion at the end of June. Page 19.

Airline Virgin Blue Holdings yesterday said the joint venture between its V Australia international unit and United States carrier Delta Air Lines on the trans-Pacific route to Los Angeles could lead to the airlines increasing capacity on the route. Virgin believes Delta's network in North America will help the joint venture win passengers from rivals. The joint venture started selling tickets for the route yesterday, with flights starting in November. Page 19.

Shares in forestry group Gunns yesterday resumed trading on the Australian Securities Exchange following a six week suspension. The company again said it was close to signing up a partner for its planned A$2.5 billion pulp mill project in Tasmania, with managing director Greg L'Estrange saying, "We have two parties in the process and are hopeful of bringing this to a conclusion in the near future." Page 20.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Retail group Premier Investments yesterday announced annual results, with underlying profit falling 18 percent to A$51.5 million for the 2010-11 financial year. Chief executive Mark McInnes warned that conditions for retailers had only worsened since the end of the financial year, saying, "People have got the money - employment's good, the savings rate is high, but there's a fear and a lack of confidence out there." Page 19.

Investment group Washington H. Soul Pattinson yesterday announced it would seek to buy out the 87 percent of Souls Private Equity that it does not own, saying the current stockmarket is not suitable for listed private equity funds. Souls Private Equity was listed in 2004, and yesterday reported an A$8.3 million annual loss. The buy-out offer, which values Souls Private Equity at A$97.5 million, represents a 150.8 percent premium to the fund's price on Friday. Page 19.

Moody's Investors Service yesterday released a report on the telecommunications sector in the Asia-Pacific, warning that the cost of attracting customers and building infrastructure to handle the surge in data usage is placing margins under pressure. However, the report said that in the longer term telecommunications companies would benefit from higher data usage, with customers willing to pay a premium for high-quality data connections. Page 20.

Although the emerging coal mining region of Galilee Basin in Queensland is still around three years away from starting production, almost all of the coal resource there has now been sold to Chinese and Indian groups. Of the 20.5 billion tonnes of coal in the basin's five major projects, all but 1.2 billion has been sold to interests from the two countries. Hancock Coal this week announced it had sold the majority of its coal interests in the basin to India's GVK Coal for A$1.2 billion. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Litigation funder IMF is expected to receive A$7.5 million from former Babcock & Brown directors and auditors after reaching an out-of-court settlement yesterday. The funder was backing legal action brought by liquidator Deloitte over alleged breaches of the Corporations Act leading up to the collapse of the investment firm. It is unclear how much creditors will receive from the A$620 million they were owed when the firm went into liquidation in 2009. Page B1.

The Queensland Supreme Court yesterday ruled that Matthew Perrin forged the signatures of his wife and brother on a A$13.5 million loan application to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The ruling means the bank cannot enforce a mortgage on the couple's Gold Coast mansion. Justice Philip McMurdo said the former head of surfwear company Billabong "could not be excused for thinking that [the forgery] was in any way regular." Page B3.

A Federal Court ruling in favour of James Hardie in a dispute over A$368 million capital gains tax bill was challenged yesterday by the Australian Taxation Office. The tax office lodged an application for leave of appeal, claiming that the industrial products firm owed the tax on a corporate restructure. A fund set up by James Hardie to compensate victims of asbestos-related diseases was to have received 35 percent of the disputed money. Page B3.

Sam Walsh, iron ore chief executive of mining giant Rio Tinto , yesterday said structural adjustment was inevitable and dismissed calls for local content rules. Unions have called for minimum levels of locally manufactured materials to be used in large resources projects. "There will be some pain and readjustment associated with all the gains that we're enjoying as a nation in pole position at the great 21st century Asian boom," Mr Walsh said. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission and the Takeovers Panel yesterday expressed concerns that mining development firm Gladstone Pacific Nickel was attempting to circumvent the Corporations Act. A share issue which was abandoned on September 9 was "not attractive to minority shareholders and is highly dilutive," the panel said, claiming that the plan was only dropped after it insisted non-majority shareholders approve it. Page B3.

Launa Inman yesterday announced her resignation from the position of chief executive at discount retailer Target. "After being at Target for seven years I really don't want this to be my last stop . I just felt that . it was time for me to try something different," Ms Inman said. The Zimbabwean-born executive won the 2003 Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Award and is a director of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Page B4.

New South Wales-based minerals explorer Alkane Resources yesterday announced it expects to begin production at a A$893 million mine by mid-2014. The mine, near Dubbo in the state's central-west, will produce zirconia, niobium and other rare earths, with Alkane hoping to break into the lucrative market currently controlled by Chinese firms. The major obstacle to achieving the 2014 deadline was securing environmental approvals, Alkane said. Page B5.

Uranium developer Uranium South Australia hopes to commence production at its Blackbush deposit south of Wyalla in 2013, it was revealed yesterday. Using mid-range modelling, Uranium South Australia said it expects to develop the mineral for A$25.90 per pound. The project was "now firmly in the development pipeline towards achieving near-term production of yellowcake [uranium oxide]," said Russel Bluck, the firm's managing director. Page B5.