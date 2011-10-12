PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Oct 13

SYDNEY Oct 13 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
An indenture agreement was signed yesterday by South
Australian Premier Mike Rann and BHP Billiton chief
executive Marius Kloppers over the mining giant's A$30 billion
expansion of Olympic Dam.
The gold, copper and uranium mine will generate A$350
million a year in state royalties once it reaches full
production. The agreement must be passed by the state
parliament, where Greens and Family First MPs have expressed
reservations about the project. Page 1.
Retailers JB Hi-Fi and The Reject Shop
told shareholders at their annual meetings yesterday that
discretionary retail conditions were unlikely to improve before
the end of the year.
JB chief executive Terry Smart said he was "still
optimistic" the Christmas period would be profitable.
Elsewhere, wagering company Tabcorp Holdings
reported a 2.7 percent increase in first quarter revenue to
$759.4 million, with revenue from fixed odds betting rising 18.2
percent. Page 20.
News Corp yesterday issued a statement firing back at
investor advisory firms calling for a board spill due to
corporate governance issues stemming from the News of the World
phone hacking scandal.
Institutional Shareholder Services this week recommended
that investors vote against the re-election of 13 of the media
giant's 15 directors, including chairman Rupert Murdoch and his
sons. News Corp said it "vehemently" disagreed with the
assessment. Page 20.
Rio Tinto is expected to increase its stake in
Energy Resources of Australia from 68.4 percent to 80
percent through the uranium producer's A$500 million equity
raising.
The mining giant will take up its full complement of the
12-for-7 entitlement offer. "With our reducing production over
the next couple of years and our heavy focus on exploration . we
really weren't in a position to take on a large amount of debt,"
ERA chief executive Rob Atkinson said. Page 24.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten will today meet with tax, legal
and accounting experts as the Federal Government seeks to close
a tax loophole inadvertently created last year.
The changes allowed companies involved in takeovers to claim
on losses dating back nearly a decade. The Government is
expected to introduce retrospective legislation to shut the
loophole, while allowing companies that have already received
refunds for claims to retain the money. Page 19.
Australia Post yesterday reported results for the 2010-11
financial year, with the sharp rise in online shopping helping
the Government-owned company achieve a net profit of A$241
million, up from the previous year's result of A$90 million.
Parcel volumes rose 11 percent, with more than 70 percent of
parcels generated by internet shopping, while letter volumes
fell by more than 3 percent. Page 19.
Ann Byrne, chief executive of the Australian Council of
Superannuation Investors (ACSI), yesterday accused company
directors of "shooting the messenger" for criticising proxy
advisers.
"Last year, ACSI recommended that our members vote against
24 percent of remuneration reports . directors should focus on
the real issues," Ms Byrne said.
A study commissioned by the Institute of Company Directors
found that 60 percent of directors believed advisers were
ill-informed. Page 19.
Construction company Leighton Holdings' Middle Eastern
subsidiary, Habtoor Leighton, yesterday announced it had won a
A$294 million contract in Qatar.
The contract is to build the first phase of the North Gate
Mall and Office Buildings project in the country's capital,
Doha. Habtoor Leighton managing director Laurie Voyer said "we
see Qatar as one of our key markets going forward". Page 20.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Management consultants McKinsey & Co released a strategy
document yesterday outlining the challenges in increasing the
participation of women at management level.
The 15 chief executives from some of Australia's biggest
firms who took part in the study said they were aware of a
gender imbalance in management roles but did not know how to
change it.
Only 12 percent of board positions at publicly listed
companies are occupied by women. Page B1.
Australian economic conditions could deteriorate if the
European debt crisis is not dealt with swiftly, Federal
Treasurer Wayne Swan said yesterday.
"International engagement is just as important now as it
was at the height of the global financial crisis," he added.
Elsewhere, Westpac Banking Corporation's chief economist, Bill
Evans, said the benefits of the resources boom for the broader
economy had been "much exaggerated". Page B3.
Tom Albanese, chief executive of mining giant Rio Tinto,
yesterday claimed concerns over the global economy generated by
the European debt crisis were overblown.
"The actual real economy is probably doing better than the
financial markets are worrying about," Mr Albanese said. He
added that continued demand for commodities from China would
support Rio's US$27 billion plans for expansion and new mines.
Page B3.
Katherine Monaghan, the former finance manager of
Cooma-Monaro Shire Council, yesterday told the Federal Court she
"first and foremost" relied on the advice of Simon Mitchell in
purchasing financial products.
Ms Monaghan said Mr Mitchell, an employee of Local
Government Financial Services, advised her that a structured
financial product branded Rembrandt Notes were "as risk averse"
as the Esanda debenture the council held at the time. The
council lost A$1.86 million on the Rembrandt Notes. Page B4.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute Survey of Consumer
Sentiment, released yesterday, showed a 0.4 percent increase in
confidence this month, following an 8.1 percent increase in
September.
The increasingly positive outlook was based on the belief
that the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates next
month. George Tharenou, an economist at investment bank UBS,
said a "recession-like" trend had been broken. Page B1.
Jones Lang LaSalle's National Office Research Figures for
Quarter 3 has revealed that office vacancy rates fell the most
in Perth, the capital of resources-driven Western Australia,
while rising slightly in Sydney.
"The miners and those associated with the miners remain
aggressive in their expansion plans, the retail banks continue
to make long-term real estate decisions, while activity from the
professional services sector is patchy," the property group's
Kevin George said yesterday. Page B3.
Alumina Ltd shares closed 2.5 percent lower at
A$1.55 yesterday after its American joint venture partner Alcoa
reported disappointing third quarter earnings.
"European customers reduced their orders dramatically . and
drove a significant reduction in this segment's profitability,"
Alcoa's chief financial officer, Charles McLane, said. The
aluminium producer maintained its forecast of 12 percent demand
growth in 2012. Page B4.
Peter Lowy, managing director of shopping centre group
Westfield Holdings , has been told he must lodge a
freedom of information request with United States (US) officials
if he wants access to documents about his financial affairs held
by the Internal Revenue Service.
The US tax office received the files from Bermuda last year
as part of an investigation into alleged cross-border tax
evasion. Mr Lowy's lawyers contend that the IRS may have
breached a US-Bermuda tax treaty. Page B5.