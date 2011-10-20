PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Oct 21

MELBOURNE Oct 21 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum yesterday said it would release one of its two main exploration drilling rigs a year early from its three-year contract. The cut to Woodside's exploration program will save A$180 million, but is likely to force Woodside to negotiate with third-parties for gas to supply a planned expansion of the company's Pluto liquefied natural gas project. Analysts said the move reflects the more cautious management style of new chief executive Peter Coleman. Page 42.

Vietnam-based Jetstar Pacific, a subsidiary of Qantas Airways' budget subsidiary Jetstar, is reportedly close to finalising an alliance with Vietnam Airlines. The deal is expected to see Vietnam Airlines emerge with a 70 percent stake in Jetstar Pacific, with Qantas controlling the remainder of the carrier. The deal would allow the two airlines to co-ordinate their approach in the market, with Vietnam Airlines servicing the premium market and Jetstar Pacific the low-cost sector. Page 42.

Wesfarmers yesterday said its retail hardware business, Bunnings, could see shrinking margins in the coming year as it is forced to compete with a new rival, Masters, and a resurgent Mitre10. However, Wesfarmers managing director Richard Goyder said the introduction of competition did not mean an end to strong profit growth for the retailer, describing Bunnings as "an exceptional business". Page 43.

Gold producer Newcrest Mining yesterday reported a 16 percent fall in gold output for the September quarter compared to the previous three months, producing 587,296 ounces. The company said the reduction was primarily due to maintenance shutdowns and heavy rain. Chief executive Greg Robinson said that despite the result, Newcrest remained confident of meeting production guidance of between 2.775 and 2.925 million ounces of gold this financial year. Page 43.

A submission by Brazilian mining company Vale to Treasury on the mineral resources rent tax (MRRT) has claimed: "The development of legislation to support the MRRT and carbon tax, along with various state government legislation, is contributing significantly to an increase in sovereign risk of investment in Australia's resources sector." Vale has a number of proposed coal projects in Queensland. Page 21.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission yesterday released a consultation paper on proposed market integrity rules for areas including automated and high-frequency trading. The Australian Financial Markets Association praised the regulator for taking "an approach to facilitate markets rather than throwing a wet blanket on them," according to association executive director Duncan Fairweather. Page 21.

Resources company Rio Tinto yesterday announced a C$578 million takeover bid for Canadian uranium group Hathor Exploration, with the offer receiving a unanimous recommendation from Hathor's board. Doug Ritchie, chief executive of Rio Tinto Energy, said Rio expects uranium to play a "significant role in the world's primary energy needs." Page 22.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission chair Greg Medcraft yesterday told the Senate economics committee the regulator is currently in discussions with the superannuation sector on standards that will provide investors with a right to information about their portfolios. "Any investor, whether in a super fund or a managed investment scheme, should be entitled to see what the underlying assets of that fund are," Mr Medcraft said. Page 22

Wesfarmers yesterday released quarterly sales figures, with its flagship Coles supermarkets division recording a 13th straight quarter of growth. Coles' sales rose 8 percent for the period to A$8.09 billion, slightly above analyst expectations. Rival Woolworths reports quarterly figures next week, with analysts saying Woolworths' substantially higher sales base means a similar percentage rise is unlikely. Page B1.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission and Queensland Police yesterday raided the offices of Gold Coast mortgage fund company Equitrust. The company has undergone a series of crises since it was forced to freeze redemptions on A$250 million of investors funds during the financial crisis, and has yet to provide details of the losses unit-holders will suffer, although an earlier estimate put losses at up to 20 percent of funds invested. Page B3.

Moody's Investors Service has placed the Bank of Queensland on review, with the regional lender facing a possible downgrade to its A2 credit rating. The announcement by the ratings agency follows BoQ's revelation last week of a 13 percent fall in annual profit to $158 million after a surge in impairment charges caused by the lender's exposure to the commercial property sector in the region. Page B3.

Debenture firm GR Finance has been placed in administration, with administrators BDO freezing A$18 million of debenture notes. GR Finance is believed to have been in trouble even when it attempted to raise A$50 million in August, with 74.9 percent of its A$11.6 million loan book in arrears at the end of March this year. The company provided short-term, high-interest loans mainly to property developers. Page B3.

Oil and gas group Santos yesterday reported September quarter results, with revenue rising 27 percent year-on-year to A$680 million, while revenue for the nine months to September was up 9 percent to A$1.78 billion. Santos is benefiting both from rising prices for oil and gas and from production increases as the company's operations continue to recover from flooding in central Australia and Queensland. Page B3.

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors yesterday called for companies to take heed of protest votes against excessive executive pay levels, or see their boards face overhauls. The warning came as companies including GUD Holdings, Cabcharge, Challenger Financial and Transurban recorded "strikes", with votes of more than 25 percent against their remuneration packages. Under rules introduced this year, two strikes in consecutive years must be followed by a vote on a board spill. Page B3.

Research by the Australian Communications and Media Authority has found that people believe user-generated online content cannot be properly regulated, for reasons including the large volume of such content. However, the study also found that people expect the same standards that are applied to print, radio and television, to apply to online content from known publishers and other familiar sources. Page B5.

News Limited newspaper The Australian will next week start the process of asking online readers to pay for access to its site. Readers who sign up to The Australian's revamped site will not have to pay anything for three months, after which readers will be charged from A$2.95 a week to subscribe. The newspaper will follow the "freemium" model of providing some stories for free, while charging for premium content such as analysis and specialist material. Page B5.

