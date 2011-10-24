PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Oct 25

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The former head of gold producer Newcrest Mining, Ian Smith, has been appointed as the next chief executive of explosives and chemicals maker Orica . "[Ian's] very much respected for what he did at Newcrest . it's good to have someone from the other side of the purchasing fence, so to speak," Peter Duncan, chairman of Orica, said. Mr Smith will take over as chief executive from Graeme Liebelt next year. Page 15.

Energy giant Chevron yesterday indicated it was hopeful Korea Gas would purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the company's A$29 billion venture in Western Australia, even though the Korean energy buyer is looking for alternative sources. "We recognise that even after the recent announcements of purchases from others, Korea still has significant uncovered demand for LNG in the 2015-plus time frame," a spokesperson for Chevron Australia said. Page 16.

The chairman of Origin Energy , Kevin McCann, yesterday told investors that it was becoming more difficult to accurately predict future profits, although the energy retailer reaffirmed its full-year profit guidance, which forecasts a 30 percent rise in profits. "Our board is still willing to make a call [on profit guidance], which increasingly fewer companies are, but it is getting harder and harder to make that call," managing director Grant King said. Page 16.

Woolworths yesterday rebuffed a newspaper report that claimed Indian Tata Group had not renewed its five-year retail consumer electronics agreement with the Australian supermarket chain. According to The Economic Times, Tata's Infiniti Retail, operator of the Croma Zip and Croma outlets, has started establishing its own warehouses in India. However, a statement from Woolworths yesterday said the retailer was "committed to our India business, our alliance with the Tatas and our retail electronics relationship with Infiniti Retail". Page 16.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Rio Tinto chief executive Tom Albanese yesterday said the recent falls in iron ore prices were "accelerating the move to shorter pricing methods and closer to spot". Iron ore spot prices have fallen 25 percent over the past month, leading to Chinese customers of Rio asking to be taken off quarterly contracts. Mr Albanese said the company was "moving to a portfolio sales approach, with a range of pricing periods linked to quoted spot prices." Page 23.

United States company Peabody Energy , with Indian partner ArcelorMittal, yesterday gained majority control of Queensland miner Macarthur Coal. Last week, PeamCoal, the joint venture between Peabody and ArcelorMittal, said it would lift the A$16 a share offer to A$16.25 if it gains at least 90 percent of Macarthur stock by November 11. PeamCoal now holds 57.62 percent of Macarthur. Page 23.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 2.7 percent to finish at 4255 points yesterday off the back of renewed investor confidence over a potential solution for the sovereign debt crisis in Europe. Leaders in the euro-zone met on the weekend to discuss methods of solving the crisis, which led to the announcement of an agreement on the recapitalisation of banks heavily exposed to Greece, sparking a rally on stock markets around the world. Page 23.

The chairman of the largest energy retailer in Australia has backed the technology behind coal seam gas, telling investors that it was not an untested or new process. "[Coal seam gas] has been used for cooking and heating in Queensland's homes since 1996," Kevin McCann, chairman of Origin Energy, said yesterday at the company's annual general meeting. "It provides 90 percent of Queensland's natural gas and 15 percent of Queensland's electricity," he added. Page 24.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday argued in the Federal Court that grocery wholesaler Metcash would become a monopoly supplier to independent retailers if its acquisition of the Franklins supermarket chain is not overturned. The case was the first day of the regulator's appeal against an earlier ruling by the court, which approved Metcash's takeover. Page B2.

The Victorian Supreme Court heard yesterday that securities lending group Primebroker Securities continued to trade for half a year despite being insolvent. Six cases regarding the relationship of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Primebroker began in court yesterday, with the owners of Primebroker seeking damages in one case over claims the bank had promised it would continue to support the company. Page B3.

Bruce Buchanan, chief executive of the budget offshoot of Qantas Airways , Jetstar, yesterday said the company would back change in the ownership of its Vietnam carrier, Jetstar Pacific, although "there is a lot of water to go under the bridge with those discussions". Under the proposed agreement, Vietnam Airlines will receive the Vietnamese government's 70 percent stake in Jetstar Pacific, while Qantas will own the remaining 30 percent. Page B4.

Superannuation funds have suffered their worst quarter of performance since the last three months of 2008, a new report says. Researchers Chant West yesterday revealed the average super fund in Australia lost 5.1 percent in the three months to September, a period when the local sharemarket dropped 11.6 percent. Warren Chant, managing director at Chant West, said the average fund needs a 11 percent gain to return to levels seen before the global financial crisis. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

A well-known advocate of corporate governance, Dean Paatsch, has founded a new proxy advisory firm that will develop a "public research program" on market operations and governance issues. Called Ownership Matters, the new firm consists of former Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) employees Simon Connal and Martin Lawrence. Ownership has already secured the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, a former customer of ISS, as a client. "We make bullets, we don't fire them," Mr Paatsch said. Page B3.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's bid to reduce the size of its board has been blocked by major shareholders after worries that the move would eliminate an essential level of oversight at the lender. The vote prompted Robert Johanson, chairman of Bendigo, to tell investors at the company's annual general meeting that "a relatively small number of shareholders" were having greater sway on corporate matters. Mr Johanson added that the bank was confident it could "manage" the effects of an economic crisis overseas. Page B4.

Federal Labor MP and former Australian National University economist Andrew Leigh, along with Christine Neill, has found in a new study that Government stimulus packages creates jobs. Published in the Economic Letters journal, Dr Leigh and Professor Neill discovered that a 10 percent boost in stimulus spending within an electorate created up to 78 jobs, according to an analysis of the Roads to Recovery program run by a former federal Coalition government. Page B4.

Kevin Brown, head of corporate services at NBN Co, said the government owned company tasked with rolling out the national broadband network (NBN) would launch an education campaign "explaining what NBN is and what it means" from February next year. According to Mr Brown, the majority of the funding for the campaign will go towards community-based information meetings. Page B5

