PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Dec 13

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Investors yesterday criticised Qantas Airways for
failing to provide more detail about its proposed establishment
of a subsidiary carrier in Asia. Chief executive Alan Joyce
said turmoil in the global economy and an uncertain outlook had
forced the airline to target Asian markets. "Even with the
insulation of a strong Australian resource-based economy, we
will not be fully immune from the global forces that are at
work," he said. Page 18.
--
The chief operating officer of media company News Ltd
, Peter Macourt, resigned yesterday after
working at the company for 28 years. Mr Macourt's departure is
not expected to be the last resignation among senior management
as part of chief executive Kim Williams' review of the group.
"By any measure Peter has been an outstanding executive for News
Ltd," Mr Williams said. Page 18.
--
Tony Haggarty, managing director of Whitehaven Coal
, yesterday rejected criticism over the price of
acquiring mining magnate Nathan Tinkler's Boardwalk Resources as
part of Whitehaven's merger with coal miner Aston Resources
. "It is not required specifically to have an
independent valuation," Mr Haggarty said. The merger is worth
approximately A$5.1 billion, although the agreement to secure
the coal vehicle will only proceed if a separate scheme of
arrangement for Whitehaven is accepted. Page 20.
--
The managing director of Whitehaven Coal, Tony Haggarty,
yesterday was praised by investors and industry peers after
announcing he would lead the merged entity of coal miners Aston
Resources, Boardwalk Resources and Whitehaven Coal. "Tony has a
great understanding of the coal industry he will deliver great
value to shareholders," Ian Craig, former managing director of
coal explorer Peabody Energy Australia, said. "Tony has a
fantastic history of developing assets," James Stewart, analyst
at broker CLSA, said. Page 20.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Origin Energy yesterday announced it had reached a
"non-binding heads of agreement" to sell Chinese oil firm
Sinopec 3.3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) annually for 20 years from 2016. The deal, worth A$70
billion, would allow Origin and partner ConocoPhillips
to proceed with a second production train at their Australia
Pacific LNG project in Queensland. Sinopec would also
increase its stake in the project to 25 percent. Page 17.
--
Telecommunications company Telstra is reportedly
developing a subscription service aimed at the A$2 billion video
game market, which would allow users to stream the latest games
direct to their T-Box set-top box on a per-month basis. Telstra
is believed to be in talks with major games studios including
Electronic Arts. The offering is expected to be run as a cloud
computing service, obviating the need for customers to own a
game console. Page 17.
--
Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce yesterday told
investors and analysts that damage to the airline's brand from
his decision to ground the entire Qantas fleet had been minor
and bookings were recovering. Qantas management grounded the
fleet as part of an industrial dispute with pilots, engineers
and ground staff, with the airline and unions now preparing for
arbitration hearings. Page 17.
--
Jeremy Philips, chief executive of marketing and
communications company Photon Group, yesterday
announced he had decided to move on from the company. Mr
Philips, who recently secured a deal that extinguished more than
A$450 million of Photon debt, said, "Now is an ideal time for me
to hand over to someone else to lead this company in the next
stage of development." Mr Philips said he would assist with the
search for his replacement, and no date has been set for his
departure. Page 19.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
National Builders Group has been ordered by its lenders to
either sell the company or find another bank to refinance its
loan. The residential property builder, which generates up to
A$30 million in revenue annually, is understood to be in talks
with Malaysian group Mae Synergy. National Builders reportedly
told its staff last week that it was resolving a series of cash
flow problems, which it blames on a former employee who
allegedly failed to send 290 invoices to creditors. Page B1.
--
Mobile phone operators Optus and Vodafone
Hutchison Australia maintain high mobile call
rates in a bid to peg back a combined A$235 million fall in
earnings over three years, observers say. The Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission last week declared that
mobile termination fees would drop to 6 cents a minute from 9
cents from the start of next year. Analysts at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia warned that network operators may increase
fees in other areas to account for the change. Page B2.
--
The Australian Council of Super Investors lobby group has
called on company executives to "pay back the money" in
situations where management has received dividends on
performance shares that they may never receive. "If the shares
don't vest, dividends should be paid back to the companies," the
council's chief executive, Ann Bryne, said yesterday. Page B3.
--
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan today is set to announce plans
to strengthen the local corporate bond market by making it
easier for blue-chip companies to sell "IOUs" to retail
investors. A discussion paper to be released by the Treasurer
will suggest a simplification of director liability laws and
prospectus documents. "The government considers the development
of a deeper and more liquid corporate bond market an important
issue for the broader development of our financial sector," Mr
Swan will say today. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A private wealth researcher based in China has published a
report that claims Chinese tycoons highly value Australia as a
country to conduct their business, pleasure and as a home to
educate their children. "Chinese entrepreneurs have a very
intimate relationship with Australia," Rupert Hoogewerf said,
adding that "six out of the 100 richest Chinese have relations
with Australia and New Zealand". Page B3.
--
The Victorian Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the
financiers of the stricken Direct Factory Outlet (DFO) South
Wharf project would receive millions of dollars in interest from
millionaires David Wieland and David Goldberger. Mirvac Capital
Investments and Ausmezz sued the DFO executives last year over
A$14 million in unpaid interest on a A$46 million development
loan. DFO is reportedly considering an appeal. Page B3.
--
A private share placement has raised A$97.7 million for
copper and gold explorer Indophil Resources. The
proceeds will go towards Indophil's US$5.9 billion Tampakan
copper-gold joint venture in the Philippines, in which
diversified miner Xstrata is a partner. The venture has
a resource base of 16.2 million ounces of gold and 13.9 million
tonnes of copper, making the site one of the world's largest
undeveloped copper deposits. Page B4.
--
Local markets rallied yesterday off the back of a series of
corporate deals, driven by the A$2.25 billion merger between
coal miners Aston Resources and Whitehaven Coal. The S&P/ASX
200 Index climbed 49.8 points to close at 4252.8 points, with
the market rising 5.4 percent over the last fortnight. The four
major banks also gained ground, led by Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and National Australia Bank, while
diversified conglomerate Wesfarmers fell 58 cents.
Page B11.