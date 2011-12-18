PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Dec 19

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

TPG has become a significant lender to Ironbridge Capital's MediaWorks via a A$296 million debt restructure that will allow the United States private equity giant to take control of the broadcasting company. It is expected to be finalised and taken to lenders, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in the coming weeks. TPG believes an injection of capital and a reduction in debt could revive the ailing company. Page 14.

- - - -

Transport group Qube Logistics will take on more debt as it plans for acquisitions following a completed A$85 million share placement. The debt, to be negotiated with banks in the new year, will be used to purchase logistics businesses. Analysts believe the Chris Corrigan-chaired company may look to take full control of Australian Amalgamated Terminals as well as developer Stockland's 55 percent stake in the proposed Moorebank intermodal terminal. Page 14.

- - - -

With a slump in demand for alumina, Alcoa World Alumina & Chemicals (AWAC) is reviewing the market to see if part of its alumina refining capacity should be shut down. With the majority of producers running at a loss, AWAC will look at higher-cost refineries if demand continues to fall. Alumina chief executive John Bevan declined to reveal which refineries would face capacity cuts and added there was no real incentive for producers to invest in growth while prices were depressed. Page 15.

- - - -

A tightening world credit market is weighing down the chances that timber company Gunns can complete the troubled Bell Bay pulp mill project. With two Nordic joint-venture partners apparently interested, chief executive Greg L'Estrange said overseas problems are hampering progress on finding an equity partner. The A$240 million already spent by Gunns may have to be written off if the project stalls. Page 16.

- - - -

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Small to medium-sized businesses could be affected as capital-starved European banks retreat from Australia, the chief executive of diversified retailer Wesfarmers, Richard Goyder, has warned. With worries that banks were taking liquidity out of the market, Mr Goyder said it was a "real issue" for smaller businesses, a sentiment shared by National Australia Bank head of business banking Joseph Healy. Page 17.

- - - -

Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce is bracing for another tough year in 2012 after arguably the worst year in Australian aviation since the collapse of Ansett in 2001. Joyce believes the flexibility and adaptability of the carrier will enable it to survive whatever is thrown at it. The airline will post a pre-tax profit for the first half that is expected to be as much as 66 per cent lower than last year. Page 17.

- - - -

Optus head of networks, Gunther Ottendorfer, has labelled himself the "chief nerd" of the telecommunications company. In charge of the day-to-day running of all Optus's networks, when he isn't trying out the latest gadget on his mobile phone, he is taking to the fight to rival telco Telstra in the lead up to the launch of the National Broadband Network. Optus has been working hard to improve its reach in rural areas, one of the last bastions of the Telstra stranglehold. Page 18.

- - - -

Hedge funds have accused Nine Entertainment Co's private equity owner CVC Asia Pacific of playing a dangerous game by asserting there was no pressure on it for a debt restructure. "Commercially it's a dangerous game to play when there are real questions about the capacity of Nine to refinance," a source close to distressed debt hedge funds Apollo and Oaktree said. The hedge funds will work over Christmas in order to develop a debt-for-equity swap in a bid to slash Nine's borrowings. Page 19.

- - - -

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Amid industry claims the July start date is unworkable, Federal Financial Services Minister Bill Shorten will consider delaying the introduction of the Future of Financial Advice reforms as financial planners complain the changes are too complex to implement before that date. Under the reforms, the government will ban commissions given to advisers and require clients to approve adviser fees every two years. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission revealed it may overlook inadvertent breaches in the first year. Page B1.

- - - -

In a move likely to affect the global supply of rare earths, Chinese authorities have barred Baotou Steel from exporting due to "environmental concerns". "Baotou is the world's largest producer and has the highest quota for export and production," a Chinese industry source said. The decision could lead to acute supply constraints but benefit Australian producers Lynas Corporation, Arafura Resources and Alkane Resources. Page B3.

- - - -

After its institutional placement was almost three times oversubscribed, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is likely to increase its A$120 million placement with investors scrambling for the stock. The raising, garnering strong support despite the subdued credit outlook, is expected to fund the A$130 million acquisition of Bank of Cyprus's Australian arm. Page B3.

- - - -

Clearance rates have hit a record low and buying activity is in full retreat as the Sydney housing market runs out of steam. The market, supported by a substantial number of first-home buyers rushing to beat the end-of-year deadline, still experienced a sharp drop in median house prices. Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show a 17 per cent increase in first home buyer loans in October. The outlook for next year remains positive. Page B5.

- - - -

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

In a response to the two-speed economy and the impact of online shopping Myer will close stores in Victoria (VIC) and New South Wales (NSW) and shrink its surviving stores as retailers struggle through a tough Christmas season. Analysts at broker UBS have earmarked the Macquarie Centre store in NSW along with its business at Westfield Dandenong in VIC as possible candidates for reduction. More retailers, including Portmans owner Premier Investments, are also believed to be reviewing the situation. Page B1.

- - - -

The collapse of derivatives trader MF Global has left A$313 million of Australian client money frozen, with liquidators attempting to unravel regulatory and legislative frameworks that allowed MF Global to use its British business as the market participant. A spat is likely to erupt between British and Australian administrators with a A$34 million shortfall remaining in limbo. Page B1.

- - - -

Australia's copyright laws will be put to the test when mobile carrier Optus goes up against rival Telstra, the National Rugby League and Australian Football League (AFL). The case centres around Optus's TV Now product in relation to the Copyright Act covering live streaming and the television code of conduct. Telstra has threatened to cancel its contract with the AFL should the Optus case be successful. The Federal Court will begin hearing the case today. Page B4.

- - - -

Internet travel minnow Rusty Compass has filed a complaint against internet giant Google after it was locked out of its advertising network. The objection was filed by Rusty Compass's Mark Bowyer, who has also lodged a complaint to New South Wales Fair Trading, to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission alleging that Google abused its position by failing to tell him why he had been banned and failed to return the profits made by the ads. Page B4.