PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Dec 20

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
China's Yancoal Australia has approached Gloucester Coal
about a proposed A$8 billion merger to create
Australia's largest independent coal producer. The Chinese
parent of Yancoal, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company
, approached the James MacKenzie-chaired
Gloucester with a proposal that would result in a backdoor
listing of its Hunter Valley assets. Negotiations are
understood to be at a preliminary stage. Page 1.
--
A lull in consumer spending fuelled by global economic fears
has retail chiefs powerless, according to investors. Surfwear
group Billabong had A$400 million wiped from its value
after a profit warning yesterday, but management had little to
do with the malaise that was plaguing the sector, fund managers
revealed. "Because they've been through a period of prolonged
weakness in sales, there is not a lot left for the company
management to alter," Aviva Investors' John Guadanguolo said.
Page 16.
--
Spiralling construction costs at its Western Australian
Browse liquefied natural gas project has led petroleum producer
Woodside Petroleum to warn of delays as costs threaten
the venture's viability. Chief executive Peter Coleman said the
firm would look to amend the retention lease with the Federal
and West Australian governments, pushing the investment decision
back to the first half of 2013 rather than mid-2012. Page 35.
--
The deadline on the A$11 billion deal to transfer
telecommunications company Telstra's infrastructure and
customers to the national broadband network has been formally
extended by the telco with a definitive agreement with the
Federal Government's NBN Co set to expire today. The new
agreement needs the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission's approval but the regulator has indicated it is
"minded to accept" the structural separation plan. Page 35.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
A discussion paper set to be released by the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will take an
aggressive stance towards businesses in key sectors, like the
national broadband network (NBN), the emergence of online
businesses and price hikes related to carbon pricing. ACCC
chairman Rod Sims said it was a priority for the agency to look
at pricing and access terms for the NBN. Mr Sims also earmarked
an aggressive stance with consumer law. Page 15.
--
Australia's biggest goldminer, Newcrest Mining, has
downgraded its 2011-12 production guidance as rain affects its
operations in Papua New Guinea and New South Wales. Lower
mining grades at its Telfer mine in the Western Australian
Pilbara region also dragged down estimates, with the miner now
expected to produce somewhere between 2.43 million and 2.55
million ounces overall - down 13 percent on previous guidance.
Page 16.
--
Major brewer Lion Nathan has won the rights to
distribute premium beer Stella Artois in Australia. The key
import-distribution contract was lost by its rival Foster's
Group just days after parent company SABMiller gained
official control. A change of control provisions linked to the
SABMiller takeover of Foster's is believed to have been behind
the switch. Lion already distributes Budweiser and Beck's for
Stella parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev. Page 17.
--
Orica is set to compete with diversified
conglomerate Wesfarmers in the supply of explosives to
Western Australia's booming mining industry. With plans to
build a US$700 million ammonium nitrate plant with United States
energy company Apache, the mining services company is
looking to end Wesfarmers' dominance of the ammonium nitrate
industry and lock in supply contracts with the major miners.
Page 17.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Airline operator Qantas Airways has reached an
agreement with its engineers a year after its enterprise
agreement expired. Qantas has agreed to pay a 3 percent rise
over the next three years, ending a long stand-off. The
Transport Workers Union, which represents the engineers, is also
negotiating on behalf of the ground crews with no agreement
reached so far. Page B3.
--
Investors are pulling their money out of the stockmarket and
putting it into term deposits in an effort to escape global
financial turmoil. Term deposits have risen in Australia by
A$276 billion since July 2007 to A$1.157 trillion. "It appears
Australians approaching retirement simply want out of any form
of 'volatile' asset class, even if that means accepting
diminished unfranked yields in the term deposit market," Bell
Potter Securities managing director Charlie Aitken said. Page
B3.
--
Legal action by United States (US) wind turbine manufacturer
Gamesa Wind US has cut more than 10 percent off the
share price of wind power company Infigen Energy. The
US$51 million law suit involves warranty complaints by Infigen
but Gamesa is denying any liability for equipment or power
outages as a result of storms. Infigen indicated it would
pursue its insurance company for non-warranty repair costs if
its lawsuit against Gamesa was unsuccessful. Page B4.
--
Submissions to the Federal Court of Australia claim that
only 16 sport fans have watched live streaming content from
telecommunication company Optus's TV Now service. Optus
is looking for legal protection from
proceedings by the National Rugby League, Australian Football
League and rival telco Telstra who claim the service is a breach
of copyright. Telstra said it would reconsider its broadcast
rights deal if Optus continued to provide content. Page B4.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The chief executive of Billabong, Derek O'Neill, attempted
to ease investor concerns yesterday amid fears the streetwear
and surfwear group might violate two of its banking covenants.
The shock profit downgrade issued by the company resulted in the
biggest one-day fall since its float in 2000 and had management
blaming global consumer caution in Europe and poor weather in
Australia. Page B1.
--
Disgraced liquidator Stuart Ariff has been handed a six-year
prison sentence by New South Wales District Court judge James
Bennett for committing 19 counts of criminal fraud while he was
liquidator of investment manager HR Cook Investments. Calls for
a royal commission into white-collar crime have grown stronger,
while the Australian Securities and Investments Commission
decision to chase Mr Ariff for his conduct in dealing with only
one company and not 15 others also questioned. Page B2.
--
Directors of the James Packer-controlled Living and Leisure
Australia (LLA) have backed a A$140 million takeover
bid for several key Victorian tourism assets, including the Mt
Hotham and Falls Creek ski resorts, the Melbourne Aquarium and
the Otway Fly. The offer comes from the world's second-largest
tourism operator and owner of the Madame Tussauds wax museum,
Merlin Entertainments Group. Page B3.
--
A Dubai court is expected to ask for explanations into
discrepancies arising from statements made to prosecutors by
developer Sunland Group's chief of operations for the
Middle East, David Brown, which conflicted with sworn evidence
given to the Victorian Supreme Court. The case involves charges
of criminal bribery relating to a property deal by Australians
Matthew Joyce and Marcus Lee in 2007. Page B4.
--