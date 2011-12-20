PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Dec 21

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Retailers such as Myer, David Jones, Harvey Norman, Speciality Fashion, Noni B and Premier Investments are all likely to downgrade their earnings guidance as Christmas sales fall short of expectations. "I think you've seen a lot of stocks marked down in anticipation of downgrades, if not before Christmas then certainly after Christmas," Matt Williams of fund manager Perpetual Investments said. Page 15.

Woodside Petroleum's choice to locate its US$40 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Western Australia's James Price Point has been questioned by the company's partners. The plant, designed to support the petroleum explorer's Browse basin LNG venture, has been hit with spiralling costs and doubts surrounding the plant's economic viability. Chief executive Peter Coleman yesterday moved to reassure investors that James Price Point was "clearly the main game". Page 16.

A seal breach was yesterday blamed for the recall of Cochlear's Nucleus 5 product, with the bionic ear manufacturer unable to reveal when the product may be back on the market. Cochlear's standing as a reliable device maker had been damaged, Andrew Goodsall at broker UBS said, and it would be hard to recover. Yesterday's lift in share price was "not significant" according to another fund manager, with the "fundamentals" not having changed. Page 33.

Rural services company Elders will retain its Futuris automotive parts business to use as an earnings cushion for the core rural business. Managing director Malcolm Jackman had originally planned to sell the division as part of a broad asset sale program but Futuris has provided much needed cashflow. "In the short term, the cash flow and profitability coming out of auto is very strong so therefore retaining it is sensible," Mr Jackman said. Page 33.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Mining entrepreneur Gina Rinehart has acquired A$3 million worth of shares in Australian Securities Exchange-listed companies Aspire Mining and Guildford Coal in recent months, it has emerged. The purchases provide Ms Rinehart, Australia's richest person, with exposure to the emerging coalmining industry in Mongolia, which is expected to become one of the globe's largest exporters of coal. Page 15.

Yancoal Australia, a subsidiary of China's Yanzhou Coal , is reportedly holding talks with Gloucester Coal that would see Yancoal pay A$2 billion for Gloucester and gain a backdoor listing. The talks have been driven by Yancoal's desire for coal export port capacity and need to become a listed entity to fulfil regulatory conditions. Gloucester has said it expects to have 2 million tonnes of excess port capacity at Newcastle in five years' time. Page 15.

Telecommunication group Telstra's head of strategy and corporate services, Paul Fegan, yesterday announced he was departing the company after only 11 months in the role. A spokesperson for Mr Fegan said he was resigning after "achieving everything he set out to do" at Telstra. Chief executive David Thodey yesterday told staff Mr Fegan had "brought a strong commercial focus to Telstra in this extremely busy and strategically important period". Page 15.

A discussion paper released yesterday by the Productivity Commission claims cutting red tape for businesses could lift economic output by A$6 billion, but adds: "While the study highlights gains potentially available, they are not assured." Commissioner Patricia Scott warned that the benefits would not be realised unless the commonwealth and state government's improved their efforts at working co-operatively to implement reforms. Page 17.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have indicated to their suppliers in China that they will look to increase their purchasing of mining equipment and other supplies. Global sourcing chief for BHP Dirk Van de Putte revealed at a Shanghai suppliers conference that BHP would be looking to double its purchasing rate to A$6 billion within five years. Media reports in China also suggest Rio Tinto will up its budget by 50 percent next year. Page B1.

Oil and gas producer Santos is looking to allay concerns about the environmental impact of coal-seam gas drilling with a campaign to win public support for its New South Wales (NSW) gas projects. The NSW Government is reviewing the situation, with local opposition to the project high. The coal-seam gas industry would generate up to A$15.2 billion in investment and create as many as 2900 jobs an appraisal by Allen Consulting found. Page B3.

The power of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to impose listing rules on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has been backed by stockbrokers, superannuation funds and banks. Under the rules, ASIC could protect Australia's market integrity by imposing listing rules upon a market operator. Currently the ASX sets and monitors its own listing rules. Page B4.

A former staff member of advisory firm JPMorgan has pleaded guilty to insider trading charges, continuing the crackdown by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on the misuse of confidential information in financial services industry. The offence was alleged to have occurred when JPMorgan was advising on the planned acquisition of Valad Property Group by United States private equity firm Blackstone Group. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Around 30 percent of the local apartment market has been acquired by foreign developers, a level of acquisition not seen since the Japanese hotel and office development surge of the late 1980s. Kevin Stanley, executive director of real estate group CB Richard Ellis, said Asian developers accounted for 92 percent "of all apartments being proposed or developed by foreign companies". Page B1.

The Reserve Bank of Australia published the minutes of its December meeting yesterday, revealing that it was concerned that a deep global recession could be triggered by the European debt crisis. "It seemed highly likely that the sovereign credit and banking problems would weigh heavily on economy activity over the period ahead," the minutes said. Observers believe the central bank will be forced to reduce interest rates in the new year as a response to the crisis. Page B1.

Telecommunications group Optus violated the Copyright Act by recording and transmitting National Rugby League and Australian Football League matches to its customers through its TV Now service, lawyers for the two codes argued yesterday. The claims were made during a two-day hearing, where the football codes, along with telecommunications giant Telstra, are seeking a ruling from the Federal Court to ban the service, which allows users to record free-to-air television broadcasts and watch them over the internet. Page B3.

Shares in gold producer Newcrest Mining <NCM.AX. have fallen to their lowest point in over 27 months following the poorly received after-market announcement by the miner earlier this week regarding projected production. Newcrest's stock closed A99 cents lower to finish at A$30.08 yesterday. Investment bank JPMorgan noted that the gold producer's share price would continue to be discounted until the company persuaded the market that it could meet its production targets. Page B4.