PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Jan 9

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Recruitment firm Heidrick & Struggles has been appointed by
Hong Kong power company CLP Group to compile a board
of directors for local energy retailer TRUenergy. The move
comes ahead of CLP Group's A$4 billion float of TRUenergy later
this year, which is set to be Australia's largest since rail
freight company QR National's A$6.2 billion listing in
2010. Page 14.
--
Peter Farrell, founder and chairman of sleep disorder
product manufacturer ResMed , has announced that
he will recuse himself when the board votes on the company's
next chief executive from a shortlist that includes Mr Farrell's
son Michael. "As far as governance goes we are cleaner than a
whistle having founded the company 22 years ago, the last
thing I want to do is throw it under the bus by making the wrong
call," Mr Farrell, who has been acting chief executive since the
departure of Kieran Gallahue a year ago, said. Page 14.
--
Peter Birtles, chief executive of Super Retail Group
, the owner of the Ray's Outdoors, Supercheap Auto and
Rebel Sport franchises, yesterday said the company had "solid
trading in line with expectations" over the holiday period as
consumers continued to buy leisure-focused goods that were
low-cost. Mr Birtles also commented on the malaise affecting
other local retailers, saying "some retail businesses have
pulled the discount lever too quickly and have now conditioned
their customers to being accustomed to those discounts". Page
14.
--
Minmetals Resources' A$1.2 billion takeover bid
for locally-listed copper producer Anvil Mining
will expire this Wednesday, with the Chinese miner yet to secure
any acceptances despite securing lock-up agreements with
commodities trader Trafigura Beheer, the largest shareholder in
Anvil. An undertaking by Minmetals to proceed with the deal
only if Gecamines, a mining company owned by the Democratic
Republic of Congo, signs off on the conditional takeover has
discouraged other shareholders from approving the bid, observers
say. Page 15.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
has been criticised by Chris Schacht, a former minister of small
business in the Keating government, and Nationals senator Ron
Boswell for spending more than A$16 million in legal fees to
unsuccessfully block grocery wholesaler Metcash's
takeover of the Franklins supermarket chain. In an opinion
piece published today, Mr Boswell said the regulator had
"delayed a pro-competitive deal by 18 months" and the takeover
would allow the company to compete with its larger rivals. Page
27.
--
The Australian Crime Commission will be able to share data
with industry, under new laws set to come into force this year,
in a bid to combat corruption. The Crimes Legislation Amendment
(Powers and Offences) Bill 2011 gives the commission the power
to inform accountants, lawyers and financial institutions that
they could be employing rogue employees or conducting business
with criminals. Page 27.
--
The United Kingdom has chosen to adopt financial reforms
introduced in Australia, with British Prime Minister David
Cameron proposing the introduction of a shareholder vote on
executive remuneration. The move is unlikely to affect
companies that are listed in both Britain and Australia, such as
global miner BHP Billiton , as local companies
already adhere to the Gillard government's "two-strikes" rule.
Page 27.
--
Qantas Airways has begun a push into Australia's
growing resources sector, with its recently acquired Network
Aviation and regional QantasLink divisions set to add 14 planes
to their fleet over the next year in order. The move is a bid
by the airline to tap into firms that use fly-in, fly-out
workers. Narendra Kumar from QantasLink yesterday predicted the
aviation resources market to grow by up to 70 percent in the
next few years. Page 27.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Australian Greens are set to use their influence in the
Senate to force the multibillion-dollar Future Fund to divest
its holdings in companies that produce nuclear weapons and
tobacco. "It would be very easy to divest ourselves of those
shares without any impact on the bottom line, and I think it
would be the socially responsible thing for the Government to
do," Greens senator Richard Di Natale said. Page B17.
--
Australia's tourism bodies have been targeting the Chinese
and Taiwanese markets in a bid to revive flagging tourist
numbers, with Asian pop singer Show Luo last year hired by
Tourism Australia to produce 10 advertisements promoting north
Queensland. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics,
5.9 million tourists visited Australia in the last financial
year, with one in four visitors coming from South-East Asia or
China. Page B17.
--
Analysts are predicting that investors will adopt a cautious
attitude when the market opens today, with news of Spain's 23
percent unemployment, a rise in Italian bond rates and more
negative economic data from Europe likely to limit any gains.
The March ASX 200 index contract also gained 12 points to close
at 4092 points, indicating that any rises at the beginning of
today's trade is likely to be minimal. Page B18.
--
Observers have warned that Australia's major lenders are
likely to intensify the debate on interest rates this year.
Westpac Banking Corporation chief executive Gail Kelly
last month warned that "high funding costs [for banks] are a
reality We are very mindful of the impacts of interest-rate
decisions on customers but these must be balanced with what is
economically responsible". Critics, however, argue that the
banks are attempting to safeguard their profits by waiting to
fully pass on last month's cut in the official cash rate. Page
B19.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A new book published just before Christmas has shown that
the local wool industry was more influential to Australia's
economy than the mining sector until the late 1980s. Written by
Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter Timothy Lee,
Wanganella and the Merino Aristocrats details the impact of the
wool sector in Australia's history, going back into the 19th
century. "The sheer magnitude of what the Australian Peppin
merino did has not been told," Mr Lee said. Page B13.
--
Holiday timeshare operators have warned in a submission to
an upper house inquiry that reforms to the financial advice
industry pose an "immediate and devastating" threat to their
sector. Timeshare operators are obligated to hold a financial
services licence, with their products regulated as managed
investment schemes. "The way the legislation is worded, it
doesn't matter if it's commissions or bonuses they are
basically banned for our sector it will be very detrimental,"
Wyndham Vacation Resorts chief executive Barry Robinson said.
Page B14.
--
The chairman of Tourism Australia, Geoff Dixon, has
described China as having the same importance to Australian
tourism as the country does to the local mining sector. "China
and Asia are coming to Australia's rescue when it comes to
tourism," Mr Dixon said. Figures from the Federal Government's
Tourism Research Australia show that Chinese tourists
contributed A$3.1 billion to the sector in 2010, despite more
tourists arriving from New Zealand and the United States. Page
B14.
--
A spokeswoman for the Australian Federal Police yesterday
warned that cyber attacks on businesses were becoming more
commonplace, in the aftermath of a denial-of-service attack on
the online broking websites of lenders St George and Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group. "Online attacks are becoming
more common as organised criminal gangs and motivated
individuals understand the technology of the internet and take
advantage of the anonymity that comes with it," the spokeswoman
said. Page B16.
--