PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - March 19

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Diversified television broadcaster Ten Network has
officially placed its Eye Corp outdoor advertising division up
for sale, with the company's domestic rivals, APN News and Media
and oOh!media reportedly interested. Investment bank
UBS, adviser to Ten on the sale of Eye Corp, will also gauge
whether foreign companies Clear Channel and JC Decaux would be
interested in the advertising business. Page 15.
--
George Frazis, the chief executive-elect of lender St George
Bank, has said in an interview that he would prefer
people concentrate on his record in business as opposed to the
reputation he received as the highest paid executive in New
Zealand, where he was the head of Westpac Banking Corporation's
New Zealand business. "You're in the spotlight in New Zealand
I enjoyed my stay in New Zealand and absolutely loved it," Mr
Frazis said. Page 15.
--
Kate McKenzie, head of marketing at Telstra, said
the telecommunications giant was not restricting the growth of
pay television (TV) with its bundling of broadband, fixed-line
telephones with its T-Box internet TV streaming product. "What
we are trying to do is move away from individual product
components to more of a value proposition to customers," Ms
McKenzie said. Page 17.
--
The Federal Government has been slated by independent
federal MP Rob Oakeshott for adding a one-year reprieve into its
Future of Financial Advice reforms before the legislation's
introduction into Parliament. "The frustration is that there
seems to have been a conversation going on between the
government and various industry groups, rather than a
conversation among MPs," Mr Oakeshott said. Page 17
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The head of the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission, Greg Medcraft, has publicly espoused a change to
disclosure legislation that would prioritise economic interest
over legal ownership. The adjustment is designed to close a
loophole in the regulations used by James Packer's Crown Ltd
to acquire a 10 percent stake in rival casino group
Echo Entertainment, only to fully announce the details
of the transactions a fortnight later. Page 19.
--
Lobbyists are pushing the Federal Government to abandon a
crucial savings mechanism in superannuation in an effort to
return the federal budget to surplus. Labor is planning to
freeze the indexation of the superannuation concessional
contributions cap in 2013, but critics claim that the move could
stop employees from growing their superannuation with voluntary
contributions. The decision to stop indexation of the
concessional contributions limit is estimated to save almost
A$485 million over the next four years. Page 19.
--
Michael Ullmer, former deputy chief executive of National
Australia Bank (NAB), has questioned whether Australian lenders'
poor reputation in the community "really matters" within the
industry. "There could well be other CEOs who say: 'Well, our
market shares have done nothing but increase, so does all this
stuff really matter?" Mr Ullmer, who left NAB last August,
said. Page 19.
--
United States oil producer Hess has announced that
it is considering all its options for its Western Australian
Equus gas field, although speculation is mounting that the
company is on the verge of striking an agreement to supply local
peer Woodside Petroleum's Pluto liquefied natural gas
venture. The company is also in talks with global oil producer
Chevron and will decide later this year on a client for its
gas. Page 20.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has
determined that contractor Leighton failed to inform
investors in a timely manner of a A$907 million reduction to
profits. The company had previously announced to the market
that it expected to post a A$427 million full-year profit, but
then announced a A$480 million full-year loss a month later.
Greg Medcraft, chairman of the corporate regulator, called for
an increase in penalties for violations of continuous disclosure
rules. Leighton was fined A$300,000 over the incident. Page
B1.
--
Fragrance chain Perfume Connection's survival as a business
has been thrown into question after it was revealed that the
company has posted nearly A$20 million in losses since 2008.
The chain has downsized to just over 50 outlets, despite once
having intentions to expand to more than 120 stores locally.
According to accounts filed with the corporate regulator,
Perfume Connection posted a A$9.53 million loss last financial
year, with a A$3.47 million loss in 2009-10. Page B1.
--
General insurer CGU has been criticised by Queensland's
inquiry into the state's devastating floods, with the commission
questioning the methods used by the company to reject insurance
claims. The commission raised serious concerns about CGU's
decision to have staffers question claimants over the phone
rather than relying on a site visit. Customers filed more than
58,000 claims relating to last year's disaster, resulting in
insured losses of A$2.4 billion. Page B3.
--
The future of unconventional gas resources in Western
Australia could be set to boom after a decision by the West
Australian Environment Minister Bill Marmion to permit
small-scale hydraulic fracturing in the Perth Basin without the
need for environmental assessments. Norman Moore, state
Minister for Mines, said it was too soon to determine what
impact on exports the unconventional gas industry could have.
Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Telstra will today launch a series of national television
advertisements spruiking new in-home services. Kate McKenzie,
group managing director of marketing, products and innovation at
the telecommunications giant, yesterday said the products would
be additions to broadband packages published a fortnight ago,
and would form the "cornerstone" of Telstra's new marketing
push. She added that only a few services would be launched in
the beginning, including cloud-based gaming and storage, with
more introduced later on in the year. Page B3.
--
The S&P/ASX 200 Index is expected to climb from the start of
today's trade following comments from Christine Lagarde,
managing director of the International Monetary Fund, that the
United States and European financial markets had indications of
stabilisation. "For our market, the oil price was up
significantly, so that's going to be good news for the energy
stocks," Craig James, chief economist at broker CommSec, said.
The futures market has forecast a gain of approximately 30
points. Page B3.
--
Ruslan Kogan, the founder of the self-named online consumer
electronics retailer, has revealed in an interview that his
mother strongly disapproved of his decision to quit a job at
prestigious consulting group Accenture to start his own
business. Kogan Technologies last year recorded A$22 million in
turnover, a figure expected to grow to A$150 million this
financial year. "There is no better marketing tool than the
world's best price people don't want to pay more for
something," Mr Kogan said. Page B4.
--
Jones Lang LaSalle yesterday said that the vacancy rate in
Victoria's fringe office market had dropped to 7.8 percent and
was expected to stay below the long-term average until 2013.
"Incentives will tighten further in areas with quality stock and
low vacancy, while higher incentives will be offered in
secondary stock along St Kilda Road," Andrew Ballantyne,
director of research at the real estate group, said. Page B8.