PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - March 22

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Alan Winney, chairman of independent grain marketer Emerald
Group, yesterday urged the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission to determine if commodities trader Glencore
should sell some of Viterra's ports in South Australia if
its proposed C$6.1 billion takeover of the latter proceeds.
The takeover will see the foreign trader acquire the former
South Australian ABB Grain company, which was acquired by
Viterra 2009 for A$1.6 billion. Page 27.
--
Sally Macdonald, head of OrotonGroup, yesterday
said the retailer was watching the market for any potential
acquisitions, adding that she would prefer to purchase a brand
that could be launched into the Asian market. "
If there are good deals, it's always a good time [to buy]
but we are focused on getting the right assets. They are
getting cheaper, not more expensive," Ms Macdonald said. Page
29.
--
Kathmandu Holdings yesterday announced a 42.9
percent drop in net profit to NZ$6 million from NZ$10.9 million,
after the camping and outdoor wear retailer was struck by poor
Christmas sales and a step up in operating costs.
"With Easter and winter sales there is a wide range of
possibilities that if things go well we can be very profitable.
We have no view on what can happen in the external environment
and weather - bad weather - helps at Easter," Peter Halkett,
chief executive of Kathmandu, said. Page 29.
--
The founder of Aseop, Denis Paphitis, and major shareholder
Harbert Private Equity have placed the skin-care group on the
market with expectations that the company could be sold for as
much as A$150 million.
The company has 257 stores around the world plus a presence
in 61 high-end luxury retailers, according to the information
disseminated to potential suitors by Goldman Sachs, advisers on
the sale. Page 29.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Upmarket retailer David Jones yesterday declared
that its full-year profit could slump by as much as 40 percent
this year, with earnings from its credit card arrangement with
American Express set to be halved from 2013.
The company said it expects to record an annual net profit
of between A$101 million and A$109 million. "Based on the
economics we've seen, it's not going to improve, that's the
basis of our forecast," Stephen Goddard, chief financial officer
of David Jones, said. Page 19.
--
The foreign investors in mobile phone network operator
Vodafone Australia have pushed out chief executive Nigel Dews
and replaced him with Bill Morrow, a man nicknamed the
"turnaround guru".
The decision comes after a tumultuous period for Vodafone
since it merged with Hutchison 3 in 2009, having spent millions
of dollars trying to rebuild its network and reputation while
losing hundreds of thousands of customers. Page 19.
--
The Australian Securities Exchange yesterday
launched a year-long trial of a scheme to subsidise research
into small companies for brokers.
"The link between research and capital raising cannot be
overestimated," Richard Murphy, general manager of capital
markets at the stock exchange, said. He added that many brokers
had been downsizing their research departments to save costs.
Page 19.
--
Vitamin and health supplement distributor Swisse Vitamins
yesterday announced a 131 percent jump in full-year net profit
to A$8.9 million.
The company's public profile was boosted dramatically over
the last year thanks to doubling its marketing budget to A$26
million, which was used to recruit a number of celebrity
ambassadors such as cricketer Ricky Ponting, television host
Sonia Kruger and Formula One driver Mark Webber. Page 19.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Mike Smith, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, yesterday attempted to mitigate the
apprehension of foreign investors about the Australian housing
market by stating it was supported by strong fundamentals.
His remarks come after the publication of data earlier this
week that showed 6.4 percent of homes were valued below their
sale price in the final quarter of last year. Page B3.
--
James Freeman of diversified financial institution Deutsche
Bank yesterday revealed that the cost of funding from wholesale
markets for Australia's four largest banks has dropped by 80
basis points over the last month and a half.
"That means that any improvement in term deposit spreads
from here is likely to largely flow through to the bottom line
in the second half of fiscal 2012," he added. Page B3.
--
Michael D'Ascenzo, commissioner of the Australian Taxation
Office, yesterday warned that taxpayers who fail to reveal their
foreign investments could be heavily penalised or even jailed.
The Tax Office has been targeting undeclared foreign income for
a number of years through the Project Wickenby multi-agency tax
probe.
"There are some taxpayers who deliberately attempt to
conceal income but there are others who are genuinely unaware of
their taxation obligations in relation to offshore income and
assets," Mr D'Ascenzo said. Page B3.
--
Qantas Airways' call for a "comprehensive public
review" into rival airline Virgin Australia's proposal to remove
restrictions on its level of foreign ownership was rejected by
the Federal Government yesterday.
"We do not believe Qantas's suggestion of the need for a
public inquiry is either necessary or appropriate," the
Department of Infrastructure and Transport said in a
submission. Page B4.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics yesterday
announced that while export earnings would reach A$199 billion
this year, most of the country's higher earning exports would
receive less money due to a downturn in the global economy and a
greater supply of commodities.
Mark Pervan, commodities expert at Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, yesterday predicted that the spot price
of iron ore would float between US$130 a tonne and US$160 a
tonne during 2012. Page B1.
--
The owners of Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) yesterday
reiterated their support for the joint venture, which was
created when 3 Hutchison and Vodafone Australia merged in 2009,
in a bid to quell rumours that the local mobile phone network
operator might be sold.
The remarks came as VHA announced the relocation of chief
executive Nigel Dews, with widely experienced former Vodafone
executive Bill Morrow to take his place. Page B3.
--
Federal Attorney-General Nicola Roxon's office today will
publish a paper that will suggest that while local contract law
rates highly internationally, some of the clauses are hundreds
of years old and potentially archaic.
"I genuinely have an open mind about whether action should
be taken but I do think there's the opportunity that this
could be used to simplify a red-tape burden," Ms Roxon said.
According to the paper, there are more than 150 pieces of
territory, Commonwealth and state legislation relating to
contracts. Page B6.
--
The S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 20.7 points to 4254.3 points
yesterday after investors remained anxious over indications of a
slowdown in the Chinese economy. Stan Shamu, market strategist
at contracts for difference provider IG Markets, said he felt
Asian traders were more optimistic about China's prospects than
their Australian counterparts.
"The market's looking very toppy at the moment, at the stage
where investors think, 'How much longer can we keep this run
going?'" Mr Shamu added. Page B9.
- -