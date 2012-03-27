PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - March 28

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Leighton Holdings yesterday went into a share
trading halt as it evaluated "revisions to previous guidance"
after conducting its quarterly reviews. The market is now
preparing for another write-down relating to the A$4.1 billion
Brisbane Airport project where work is currently continuing
around the clock in an effort to meet the scheduled opening of
June 30 this year. Page 17.
--Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Guy Debelle
said yesterday, at an investment conference hosted by the Sydney
branch of Morgan Stanley, that foreign investors, who currently
hold about 75 percent of the total outstanding government debt,
tended to be "buy-and-hold investors don't change their
mandates in a hurry." This could lead to tighter liquidity, that
may impact the Australian financial system as the new liquidity
rules come into effect, Mr Debelle added. Page 17.
--ConocoPhillips, the large United States oil
company, has stated it supports the Woodside Petroleum
proposal to create a gas processing site at James Price Point on
the West Australian coast in the Kimberley region. Conoco could
send gas from its Canning Basin shale gas operations or its
Browse Basin fields, said the president of Conoco's Australian
operations, Todd Creeger, who will address the Australian
Financial Review's National Energy Conference today in
Brisbane. Page 19.
--Adelaide-based oil and gas exploration and production
company Beach Energy, has announced a capital raising
targeting A$345 million as its share price has enjoyed a healthy
increase recently. "They have obviously outlined a fairly
aggressive exploration and development program over the next two
or three years so it's unsurprising they would take advantage
of the run in share price to pre-emptively get some capital in
the door," said Ben Wilson of JPMorgan yesterday. Page 21.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Global mineral resources company Rio Tinto is
conducting a strategic review of its diamonds division that may
lead to its sale. "We have a valuable, high-quality diamonds
business but, given its scale, we are reviewing whether we can
create more value through a different ownership structure," said
Harry Kenyon-Slaney, chief executive of Rio's diamonds and
minerals division, yesterday. BHP Billiton indicated
last November that it may sell part or all of its diamond
operations. Page 35.
--Youth-oriented fashion apparel retailer Glue has announced
it may discard brands that utilise discount online channels for
sales. "Once a brand gets into the spiral of discounting and
just looking for sales, the value of the brand depreciates and
we don't want to be involved with brands that will be entering
that spiral," said Hilton Seskin, owner of the Glue chain and
chairman of the Australian arm of British fashion retailer
Topshop. Page 35.
--Theft in retail outlets cost the industry A$7.5 billion in
2011, reported the Australian Retailers Association - a 50
percent rise since 2009. Cuts in staff numbers over the last
few years have been identified by Myer and David Jones
as a tactical error producing frustrated shoppers who
are more likely to leave and take merchandise without paying for
it. "If there's one thing that stops people stealing, it's when
there are people around the store," said Bernie Brookes, chief
executive of Myer which has increased staff numbers
significantly this year. Page 35.
--The joint venture between large specialist investment
manager AMP Capital Investors and United States
investment house Brookfield Investment Management has been
terminated. Brian Delaney, business director of client product
and marketing at AMP, said yesterday that the increasing demand
for listed global property and infrastructure securities
provided an opportunity for the company to "take control of the
platform and in the fullness of time to go into more markets."
Page 36.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Housing affordability was deteriorating rather than
improving, according to home builder Stockland. The company
said one factor is that the deposit conversion rate applying to
new home sales has gone down. "Often this is due to buyers
going through the finance process and getting knocked back even
where we assessed them as being able to get finance," said
Matthew Quinn, Stockland chief executive, yesterday. Page B1.
--In the Federal Court in Melbourne, shopping centre
investment specialist Centro and auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) are being sued by investors over
the calamitous Centro share price fall of 2007 that followed the
discovery that billions of dollars of short-term debt had been
classified erroneously as long-term debt. Accountant Paul
Belcher, who worked at PwC prior to joining Centro, said the
error was not referred to at the September 2007 meeting that
reviewed the accounts for final approval. Page B3.
--In the Federal Court, 13 councils are claiming misleading
or deceptive conduct and negligence by the companies that sold
them the constant proportion debt obligations (CPDOs) that
collapsed in value during the global financial crisis. Ian
Jackman, SC, said the emails sent by Mike Drexler, then an
employee of ABN Amro, to Standard & Poor's (S&P) giving
information on CPDOs, did not contain deliberate falsehoods but
perhaps an innocent mistake or carelessness. S&P gave the
products an AAA rating. Page B4.
--BHP Billiton chief executive Marius Kloppers has been
rated as one of the top 30 chief executives in the world for the
second year running by Barron's, a United States business
publication. Mr Kloppers was commended over the role BHP plays
in providing raw materials to the developing economy of China.
Page B5.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--South African mining company AngloGold Ashanti
has released budget figures showing A$760 million has been
allocated to its Australian operations. These include the
Sunrise Dam and Tropicana mines in Western Australia as well as
further exploration. Gold could reach "well over US$2200 an
ounce in coming years," said AngloGold chief executive Mark
Cutifani. Page B4.
--In a secret exercise, the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission (ASIC) determined that the advice given
to 64 consumers by financial advisers, that the recipients rated
very highly, was rated as much less impressive by ASIC
analysts. "The finance industry needs to lift its game," said
ASIC commissioner Peter Kell. Page B5.
--Shares in farm chemicals group Nufarm closed
lower yesterday after the company reported a drop in sales for
the first half of the year and noted there were concerns
regarding its business in Europe. "Seasonal conditions in
Europe are very mixed, and there is increased business risk
associated with economic pressures in a number of European
countries," said managing director Doug Rathbone. Page B5.
--Jetstar Asia, the Qantas Airways-backed low-cost
airline based in Singapore, has announced its new chief
executive will be Barathan Pasupathi, who worked as the
airline's chief financial officer early last decade and has
since worked for an airline in Kuwait and an oil company in
Singapore. Mr Pasupathi has "first-hand understanding of our
business as well as the aviation sector overall," said Dennis
Choo, chairman of Jetstar Asia. Page B7.