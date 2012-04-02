PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - April 3

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The Australian Securities Exchange yesterday earmarked a
two-hour extension to trading hours and a softening of its
restrictions on capital raisings for small-cap resources firms
in a bid to attract investors from Asia and to capitalise on the
mining boom. "We have an obligation to say that over the next
10 to 20 years we have to create the next round of growth,"
Elmer Funke Kupper, chief executive of the local bourse, said.
Page 17.
----
Hong Kong-based firm CLP Group is planning to list
its Australian electricity retailer TRUenergy in November this
year. The initial public offering would be the largest in
Australia since the floating of logistics group QR National two
years ago. Analysts added that CLP could raise up to A$4
billion by selling off as much as 49 percent of TRUenergy. Page
17.
----
The largest grocery wholesaler in Australia, Metcash
, is expected to announce write-downs today when its
shares resume trading. The company's board have been locked in
a meeting for the past two days reviewing a potential corporate
restructure and the case for posting any impairments. Robert
Penaloza, head of Australian equities at fund manager Aberdeen
Asset Management, predicted the company would reveal an
impairment charge "given there is about A$1 billion in
goodwill". Page 17.
----
The long-haul division of Malaysia Airline's discount
carrier, AirAsia X, arrived in Sydney yesterday four
years after the airline attempted to secure traffic rights from
the Malaysian government. "There is definitely a lot more room
for capacity from Australia to South East Asia, to China, to
north Asia," Azran Osman-Rani, chief executive of AirAsia X,
said yesterday. He added that the airline could potentially
merge with Qantas Airways' Jetstar in the future, but
for now the companies would be focusing on growing their
business. Page 19.
----
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Federal Government has drafted legislation that would
double jail terms for company directors who fail to file their
yearly accounts with the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission by the due date. John Colvin, chief executive of the
Australian Institute of Company Directors lobby group, said the
bill was a "feeble" move compared to an agreement struck between
at the Council of Australian Governments in 2008 that was
designed to streamline federal and state laws. Page 21.
----
Steven Munchenberg, chief executive of the Australian
Bankers' Association, yesterday confirmed that the lobby group
had hired consultancy Futureye to help the sector better
understand the reasons behind its low image among the
community. "The politicians are responding to community demand,
and we have to address perceptions in the community so that we
can lower the political and regulatory heat," Mr Munchenberg
said. Page 21.
----
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission
yesterday began proceedings to deregister the Australian arm of
an international foreign currency trading scheme whose owners
were responsible for at least six significant corporate failures
over the last decade. Australians Les Freeman and his wife
Kylie were found to have wrongly raised A$29 million eight years
ago from investors, but Mr Freeman was still able to raise A$10
million from 2000 investors worldwide through the Your Trading
Room investment scheme. Page 21.
----
Figures from business data provider Thomson Reuters have
revealed that only A$21.9 million was raised through initial
public offerings in the first quarter of the year, the lowest
amount since US$2 million was raised from a single float in the
June quarter of 2009. The largest float so far in 2012 was
Sunbird Energy's listing at US$9.1 million. Simon Cox, equity
capital market head at investment bank UBS, said the market's
requirements for capital had changed. Page 21.
----
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Figures from the Australian Taxation Office have revealed
that Project Wickenby's investigations resulted in fewer tax
cheats being imprisoned last year. The Federal Government's
multi-agency tax probe secured 48 serious convictions in 2011,
compared with 61 the year prior, although the number of less
serious cases soared to more than 1500. Page B1.
----
Gambling and lotteries group Tatts Group yesterday
announced that it had hired executive search firm Russell
Reynolds Associates to help source a new chief executive after
it was revealed that Dick McIlwain would step down from his post
after 23 years. "The search has been timed to allow for minimum
disruption to the business as well as an orderly transition
towards the end of the year," Tatts said. Page B3.
----
Building group Kell & Rigby was placed into administration
yesterday during a closed meeting of creditors.
Co-administrator Mark Robinson of liquidators PPB Advisory
yesterday declared that there was no plans to restructure the
company, which owes more than A$16 million. He added that the
company's 125 employees would be the only creditors to receive
"any significant return", although they can only expect to be
paid A24 cents in the dollar for their A$4.3 million in
entitlements. Page B3.
----
New research has revealed that Westpac Banking Corporation
has one of the least productive branch networks in the
country out of the four major banks, with 22.5 percent of
Australia's branches but only 18.7 percent of the mortgage
market. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has 20 percent
of the home loan sector, despite only having 18.2 percent of
overall bank branches. Page B5.
----
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday revealed that
housing approvals sunk by 7.8 percent in February to their
lowest point in nearly three years. Analysts say the data
provides more proof that Australia is experiencing a two-speed
economy. Paul Brennan, chief economist at financial services
firm Citigroup, said the figures would add more impetus to
encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to reduce interest
rates. Page B1.
----
A report from professional services firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has revealed that the chairmen of
remuneration committees for ASX 100 boards received a median pay
increase of 20 percent year, while other members of the
remuneration committees received a median rise of 18 percent.
Della Conroy, partner at PwC, said remuneration panels had
engaged with proxy advisers and shareholders more as boards
became more conscious about avoiding a "strike" vote on
executive pay. Page B3.
----
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission
yesterday told Fortis Mining that its directors should
have disclosed their interest in the company's potash ventures
in Kazakhstan, after the corporate regulator permanently blocked
the mineral explorer from raising A$35 million to help develop
the foreign projects. "Neither the prospectus nor the
supplementary prospectus set out the total amount that anyone
has paid or agreed to pay," the regulator added. Page B4.
----
Shareholders next month will vote on whether to create the
world's largest battery-grade lithium producer by merging local
producer Galaxy Resources with Canadian giant Lithium
One. "We are looking at building a pure-play lithium
company with a market cap close to half a billion dollars," the
managing director of Galaxy, Iggy Tan, said. Mr Tan added that
lithium carbonate usage was currently 140,000 tonnes annually, a
figure he expected to triple over the next ten years. Page B4.
