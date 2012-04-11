PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - April 12

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
John Borghetti, chief executive of Virgin Australia
, yesterday completed his reshuffle of the airline's
corporate hierarchy with customer experience and brand
management merged into a single role. Mark Hassell, a former
executive at British Airways and Qantas Airways
will oversee the merged portfolio, while a new
executive position has been created to lead the sales team. Page
23.
- - - -
The investment company owned by the Belgiorno-Nettis family,
Transfield Holdings, has been interviewing candidates to run the
firm as brothers Guido and Luca Belgiorno-Nettis prepare to take
a less active role in management. Tony Shepherd, chairman of
Transfield Services, one of Transfield Holdings'
investments, however, said the company was not searching for a
new chief executive to replace Peter Goode. Page 25.
- - - -
Energy Resources of Australia yesterday painted a
bright long-term picture for uranium yesterday at its annual
general meeting. Rob Atkinson, chief executive of the miner,
will brief investors in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia next
week while hosting a site visit later this year to demonstrate
the company's opportunities for growth. "It is important for
investors and analysts to see what it looks like on the ground,"
Mr Atkinson said. Page 25.
- - - -
Shareholders in financially strapped firm Apex Minerals
have approved the elevation of Ed Eshuys, a veteran of
the gold industry, as the company's executive chairman in a bid
to restore the company's capital. Mr Eshuys has pledged to
concentrate on increasing reserves at the company's Wiluna
venture, with shareholders voting to award him 225 million
performance rights and 375 million performance rights in
Drummond Mining if 100,000 ounces of gold at a spot price of
A$1100 an ounce are mined in the 2014 financial year. Page 25.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Peter Anderson, chief executive of the Australian Chamber of
Commerce and Industry, yesterday called on the Reserve Bank of
Australia to reduce interest rates, saying that it was necessary
for business given the recent drop in consumer spending. The
lobbying comes as the futures market predicts the central bank
to reduce rates by 25 basis points next month. Page 19.
- - - -
The group executive of business banking at National
Australia Bank, Joseph Healy, yesterday said in an
address that local businesses were "sitting on their hands"
instead of investing for the future. "The implications for the
economy of the ongoing deleveraging and the underinvestment,
beyond the resources sector, could potentially be profound in
years to come," Mr Healy added. Page 19.
- - - -
Global miner BHP Billiton has green-lit US$708 million in
funding for the second stage of the Mad Dog venture in the Gulf
of Mexico. The project is mainly owned by global oil and gas
conglomerate BP, with BHP holding a 23.9 percent stake. "The
extension of this field will underpin continued valuable liquids
production from the Gulf of Mexico and further enhance our
growth profile," Michael Yeager, chief executive of petroleum at
BHP, said. Page 20.
- - - -
Iron ore producer Sundance Resources yesterday said
it believes it will receive final clearances from the Democratic
Republic of Congo and Cameroon governments in around a fortnight
for its multi-billion-dollar Mbalam venture. The acceptance will
allow Sundance to move forward on a A$1.65 billion ($1.70
billion) takeover offer from Chinese peer Hanlong Mining. Page
20.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Westpac Melbourne Institute yesterday announced in its
latest report that consumer confidence had slumped by 1.6
percent last month due to increasing concerns about household
finances and job security. The survey's results have been
described as a "disturbing" development by analysts. "The
results of this survey should be sending a very clear message to
the Reserve Bank [of Australia] that Australia needs lower
interest rates," Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac Banking
Corporation, said. Page B1.
- - - -
A report from investment bank Goldman Sachs has
found that local investors have turned off property shares, with
foreign investors and offshore superannuation funds becoming the
largest net buyers of local real estate investment trusts since
late last year. "Domestic investors turned net sellers again,
meaning they have been net sellers every month since September
2011," the report said. Page B3.
- - - -
Aluminium producer Alcoa yesterday announced an
unexpected profit for the first quarter of the year yesterday,
but chief executive Klaus Kleinfield added that the result did
not necessarily bring good tidings for the company's smelter in
Point Henry, Victoria. "The 530,000 tonnes that we have taken
offline may not be the end ... we continue to look at our Point
Henry smelter in Australia, which is very high on the cost curve
for a whole host of reasons," Mr. Kleinfield said. The plant
employs around 600 workers. Page B3.
- - - -
Retailing baron Solomon Lew yesterday had his legal counsel
ask the Victorian Supreme Court to suppress reporting on a
battle over tens of millions of dollars in a A$621 million
family trust fund. The attempt follows a similarly unsuccessful
bid by mining magnate Gina Rinehart to block the publication of
details about her bitter family feud, which is currently before
the New South Wales Supreme Court. Page B3.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The local division of stockbroker Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney yesterday announced a A$28.2 million loss for the
previous calendar year, despite booking a 23 percent increase in
brokerage revenue to A$100.5 million. "We had a good year, even
in relation to the challenges of the 2011 for us and the rest of
the industry," Harry Parkinson, head of the local operation,
said. Page B3.
- - - -
Telstra is suing the state of Queensland to nullify
a two-year-old land regulation on the grounds that it violates
federal law and that it discriminates against telecommunications
companies. "The rent which the Department of Environment and
Resource Management now charges telecommunications carriers for
land used for communications sites is significantly higher than
rent charged to other Crown land users for other comparable
sites," a spokeswoman for the telecommunications giant
said. Page B3.
- - - -
Shares in Flinders Mines plunged by 9.09 percent to
A22.5 cents yesterday after a trading halt was lifted on the
iron ore junior. The company is facing a A$554 million takeover
offer from Russian steel manufacturer Magnitogorsk Iron and
Steel Works (MMK), but the process was halted after a minority
shareholder secured an injunction in a Russian court preventing
MMK from going ahead with the bid. Page B4.
- - - -
The S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 1.1 percent down at 4246.4
points after a poor day's trading by the major miners and other
resources stocks. The majority of the sharemarket's top 20
stocks finished in the red, with QBE Insurance falling
by 3.3 percent to A$13.45 and financial stocks AMP and
Macquarie Group each closing more than 3 percent
down. Page B8.
- - - -