REFILE-PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - April 16

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Christine Milne, the leader of the Australian Greens after Bob Brown's resignation last week, has announced that lobby groups such as the Business Council of Australia and other industry bodies are living in the last century and that a new organisation must be formed for progressive companies to voice their position on the environment. "What is lacking is the courage to stand up and say they support carbon pricing and need carbon pricing," Senator Milne said. Page 1.

--

Global miner Rio Tinto stated in a submission to the Federal Government's draft energy white paper that it was "finding it difficult to secure firm offers" for future natural gas supply, with companies preferring to sell to more lucrative foreign markets. Local oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum defended the sector in its own submission, saying it was "on the back of [liquefied natural gas] projects  that long-term domestic gas supplies and the transition to a lower emissions economy can be secured". Page 1.

--

A coalition of shareholders in Coal of Queensland will today appear in the New South Wales Supreme Court to argue that Paul Williams, the largest shareholder in the coal producer, did not take reasonable action in order to list the company by a deadline established in a prior agreement. Mr Williams, who owns 79 percent of Coal of Queensland, could become one of Australia's richest men if the initial public offering succeeds. Page 3.

--

Barry O'Farrell, Premier of New South Wales, yesterday rejected establishing a second airport in the state because he believed the city was too urbanised to support it. The Premier has become the largest political opponent of the second airport, which has support from both sides of federal politics. "My concern is that we went to the last election campaign arguing there should be no airport in the Sydney Basin because of the noise impacts that would have on the people that live in those areas," Mr O'Farrell said in an interview with Sky News. Page 3.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Australian Olympic middle distance swimmer Murray Rose, who was dubbed the "Seaweed Streak", passed away yesterday aged 73 after losing a battle with cancer. The blonde-haired athlete rose to prominence at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics where, at the age of 17, he won gold medals for the 1500m freestyle, the 4 x 200m freestyle relay and the 400m freestyle. Mr Rose then won a gold and silver medal at the following Olympics in Rome. "Murray was a pioneer as far as 1500-metre swimmers were concerned," Olympic legend Dawn Fraser said. Page 1.

--

Christine Milne, the new leader of the Australian Greens following Senator Bob Brown's unexpected resignation, has called for the abolition of tax breaks granted to "fossil fuel corporations" in a bid to return the federal budget to surplus. "We believe we should be working towards balancing the budget by cutting wasteful handouts to fossil fuel corporations who are making multi-billion profits," Senator Milne declared. Page 1.

--

A previously secret cable has revealed that in 1973, the United States Ambassador to Australia, James Plimsoll, warned the Australian Government that any move to criticise the South East Asia Organisation Treaty could result in the United States walking away from the Australia, New Zealand, United States Security Treaty. Julie Bishop, spokeswoman on foreign affairs for the Federal Opposition, said the revelations showed Australia needed to "work constantly at maintaining the alliance". Page 1.

--

The High Court will tomorrow hear opening arguments from the Federal Government and the tobacco industry over the constitutionality of the former's plain packaging legislation, which will force all cigarette packets to carry generic fonts and health warnings in place of brand images and logos. The tobacco companies, including Philip Morris, Imperial Tobacco, British American Tobacco Australia and Japan Tobacco International, will argue that the government is effectively acquiring intellectual property by denying them its use. Page 2.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The New South Wales Association of Independent Schools lobby group has warned that some schools may be forced to close down should proposed national funding reforms come into force. The reforms could result in some schools losing up to A$3.9 million a year in funding, according to the association. "We are very happy to work with the government  but we are very concerned about how much independent schools could lose under the new model," executive director Geoff Newcombe said. Page 1.

--

A new study has found that half of all payouts in sexual harassment cases total less than A$7000, while some cases result in workers only receiving their leave, termination and redundancy pay. "Making a formal complaint of sexual harassment is a painful and onerous process, and given these figures, the motivation can't be money," co-author of the report Paula McDonald from the Queensland University of Technology said. Page 1.

--

Insurance Australia Group (IAG), one of the largest listed companies in Australia, will pay its female workers 20 weeks parental leave, including a bonus on the first six weeks upon their return to work, in a bid to retain more women in senior roles. The insurer has also pledged to conduct pay reviews for women on parental leave to ensure their salary does not fall behind. "Yes it's generous, but we're a business and it is about making sure we get quality people coming back to us," Mike Wilkins, chief executive of IAG, said. Page 2.

--

New figures from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program have revealed that the death toll on Australia's roads could be halved within the decade with the introduction of safer cars. "That does depend on how quickly new technology is adopted and  how quickly government and business sell [near-new company cars] to mums and dads," Nick Clair, head of the assessment program, said. Page 3.0

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Documents have revealed that the Victorian government is planning to scrap mandatory 6-star thermal efficiency requirements of applying to new homes and renovations as part of its push to reduce government interference. The controversial proposal emerged despite the Coalition government's pledge in the 2010 state election to support the national 6-star rating system, which is now in effect across the country. Page 1.

--

Hamish Blake last night was voted the country's most popular television personality when he was presented with the Gold Logie. The comedian won the award despite heavy campaigning for Channel Ten presenter Carrie Bickmore and Channel Nine broadcaster Karl Stefanovic. Rob Carlton bested short-price favourite Alex Dimitriades to receive the Most Outstanding Actor award for his performance in Paper Giants, while Packed to the Rafters won the most popular drama series award. Asher Keddie was voted most popular actress. Page 1.

--

The Victorian government has warned that the Murray-Darling Basin Plan's proposed water cuts could result in the sacrifice of nearly A$120 million of agricultural production in the state. "These declines in agricultural production are likely to significantly reduce social cohesion, levels of income, access to other sources of finance, and human capital. This can in turn reduce productivity and capacity to manage agricultural land," the state government's official response to the draft plan stated. Page 2.

--

Cate Blanchett's performance in the Sydney Theatre Company's production of an absurdist German play has received rave reviews in London. The Observer's theatre critic, Euan Ferguson, said Ms Blanchett was "pitch perfect" in Gross und Klein, observing that the three-hour play received four ovations at the end. "They were applauding the realisation that sometimes, just sometimes, a person truly deserves to be a star," Mr Ferguson wrote. Page 3.