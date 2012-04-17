PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - April 18

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths will raise prices on non-staple food items in a bid to offset double-digit price deflation in fruit and vegetables, which observers expect will result in as much as a 3 percentage point reduction in sales growth for the three months to March.

"Obviously you'd rather see better numbers than a weaker number this was the quarter last year when they brought in A$1 [a litre] milk so that had a big impact and coupled with significant deflation, it's had a double whammy," John Guadagnuolo from Aviva Investors said. Page 15.

Actively managed local stockmarket funds returned 9.1 percent on average over the last three months, but observers have warned that the gains could be quickly negated due to an unstable market environment.

"Managers who'd invested in defensive rather than typical growth type stocks would have done well," David Carruthers, principal of financial advisers Mercer, said. Page 15.

Gordon Ballantyne, head of customer service at Telstra , said the telecommunications giant was adopting a "ruthless" focus on reducing costs, growing mobile margins and bundling products to offset the staged reduction of the company's revenues from fixed-line services.

"There is still room for improvement in margin, if you look at global peer groups across the industry," Mr Ballantyne said. Page 17.

Shares in builder Hastie Group were suspended yesterday at the company's request pending the result of a lawsuit in Dubai, where Hastie is attempting to recoup A$10 million in unpaid fees for construction ventures in the Middle East.

The saga comes as contractor Leighton Holdings, which recently booked a A$88 million impairment on its Middle Eastern Al Habtoor joint venture, attempts to recover debts on two projects in the region. Page 17.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Rio Tinto yesterday announced lower than anticipated iron ore and copper production figures for the first quarter, although chief executive Tom Albanese said the global miner had more production of alumina, titanium dioxide, bauxite and coal from the same period a year ago.

"This was driven by a combination of our consistently high operating performance and reduced impact from severe weather," Mr Albanese said. Tim Schroeders from investment fund Pengana Capital Management, however, said the result was "not a great start to the year". Page 19.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting in April has revealed that the central bank believes wholesale funding costs are beginning to fall, despite claims from the banking industry that their profit margins were being threatened by rising costs.

"The Australian banks have taken advantage of the improvement in funding conditions to issue a large volume of secured and unsecured debt," the minutes, which were published yesterday, said. Page 19.

Tom Daunt, chief executive of Aldi Australia, yesterday said that the company's weekly "special buys", which range from electronics, white goods, general merchandise and leisure goods, had helped the discount supermarket chain defy the recent downturn in consumer spending.

"Perhaps counter-intuitively, our special buys program has actually been increasing in success  consumers are unquestionably more conscious of the dollars they are spending," Mr Daunt added. Page 19.

The National Generators Forum, in a submission to the Federal Government's draft white paper on energy, warned that resource owners could be storing their reserves of gas to sell overseas instead of supplying the domestic market.

"These export markets may not proceed for many decades into the future, resulting in a scarcity of supply," the lobby group said. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

More local companies are shipping jobs to New Zealand, as they continue to struggle under the combination of labour laws, a high Australian dollar and rising wages.

Supermarket giant Woolworths transferred 40 contact centre jobs to Auckland this week, while food manufacturer Heinz Australia culled 300 jobs in three Australian states in favour of its factory in New Zealand. Page B1.

The class action lawsuit against property group Centro yesterday took an extraordinary turn after lawyers for PricewaterhouseCoopers, the former auditor of Centro, asked Federal Court judge Michelle Gordon to abandon threats to levy legal costs against the lawyers personally.

The refusal by Justice Gordon to withdraw the threat resulted in a 90-minute recess. Lawyers from King & Wood Mallesons, counsel for the accounting group, later argued that the threat could "interfere with the proper conduct of the defence case" if not withdrawn. The case continues. Page B1.

Alexander Downer, former foreign affairs minister and director of Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer Huawei, yesterday warned that the Federal Government could spark chaos around the world if it fostered the perception that it was "paranoid" about working with Chinese firms.

"If [the US-China] relationship goes wrong, that will have severe ramifications not just for the international economy but possibly even for international security," Mr Downer said in an address yesterday. Page B3.

Amazon is looking to expand its warehousing network to Australia, with representatives from the online retailer set to visit prospective locations on the eastern seaboard over the next few months, according to local property agents.

Amazon is expected to search for warehouses with 40,000 to 50,000 square metres of capacity, the size of which is traditionally occupied by major supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Macquarie Bank yesterday predicted that the production of steel in China would jump in the short term, despite concerns about the sector over the last few weeks from financial organisations such as the International Monetary Fund.

"China will publish steel production numbers for March on Friday  we think it is likely that the number is going to be back up towards (if not higher than) last year's peak levels," the investment bank said. Page B5.

Cameron Clyne, chief executive of National Australia Bank , yesterday refused to rule out increasing mortgage rates but added that his bank would provide the best offer out of the four major Australian lenders.

"What we try to do is guarantee we'll be the lowest until the end of the year, so that at least customers know they're going to get a good deal from us," Mr Clyne said in an interview with radio station 3AW. Page B3.

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group yesterday told a parliamentary inquiry that it could save A$33 million if it used fly-in fly-out (FIFO) workers to staff its operations in Port Hedland, West Australia, instead of residential employees.

"On average it costs Fortescue A$100,000 more to employ a person who lives in the Pilbara, than to employ a person FIFO," Deirdre Willmott, external relations manager at the miner, said. Page B4.

Andrew Forrest, chairman of iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group, yesterday remarked that the Australian Government was not doing enough to foster ties with China, resulting in missed economic opportunities.

"We're not engaging with China, or those massive bilateral relations which drive the prosperity of the future generations of Australia, anywhere near enough," Mr Forrest said. Page B4.