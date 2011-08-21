PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Aug 22

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Despite tight consumer spending, hardware retailer Bunnings reported a 5.7 percent rise in sales in 2011 and earnings were up 10.2 percent to A$802 million. Managing director John Gillam said the market faces an enormous shake-up with the Woolworths-backed rival chain Masters set to open its first stores within weeks. "We know we can be better and we're very excited with what 2012 holds for us," he said. Page 1.

Port and rail infrastructure group Asciano is due to report this week with major investors pressuring the company to consider a demerger of the Patrick ports and Pacific National rail divisions of the business. "Why wouldn't you demerge given the strong performance we've seen from previous demergers?" Colonial First State's Australian equities growth fund's Marcus Fanning asked yesterday. Page 14.

Foxtel NWSa.O has begun on-air promotion for its coverage of the 2012 London Olympics but the eight channels the pay television operator will establish for the games will not be offered for sale until March or April next year. Broadcast rights for the games are shared between Foxtel and Nine Entertainment Co, which will show them on its main free-to-air network and its digital channel, Gem. Page 14.

United States shale gas group Petrohawk Energy has been bought by BHP Billiton for US$15.1 billion, making it the biggest deal since BHP and Billiton merged in 2001. The mining giant will deliver its earnings report this week and is expected to reveal a new Australian corporate record full-year profit of US$22.1 billion, surpassing the mark set by the company in 2008. Page 15.

Mining company Anglo American is reportedly preparing to ally with China's Citic Group to launch a bid for Macarthur Coal . Queensland-based Macarthur is already facing a A$4.7 billion bid from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal , but the rival offer would benefit from Citic's existing 24 percent in Macarthur. Other potential bidders are thought to include Yanzhou , Xstrata and Glencore . Page 21.

BlueScope Steel will today release full-year results, with the manufacturer expected to record a A$1 billion loss while announcing the closure of a steel blast furnace in New South Wales as well as a hot strip mill in Victoria. The moves, which will see BlueScope end exports and halve steel production, come as the company endures the rising value of the Australian dollar, lower steel prices, higher input costs and weak local demand. Page 21.

Retail group Colorado, which was placed in receivership in March with debts of around A$450 million, has reached a debt-to-equity swap agreement with creditors. Restructuring firm Ferrier Hodgson said attempts to sell the group had failed due to the poor sentiment surrounding the retail sector. The restructured company, which has closed more than a hundred stores and laid off 1042 staff, will be "profitable from day one," according to Ferrier partner James Stewart. Page 21.

Chief executives at the top 100 companies in Australia earned a median of A$2.4 million, not counting any incentive packages, according to research by remuneration consultants John Egan & Associates. At the height of the global financial crisis, then-prime minister Kevin Rudd promised a crack-down on the pay packets of top executives. The Government has since empowered shareholders to register a protest vote against excessive salaries. Page 23.

The Australian corporate reporting season is entering its last week, and profitability has held up slightly better than expected. AMP chief economist Shane Oliver wrote to clients advising them that 30 percent of results were better than expectations and 30 percent were worse, with 71 percent of companies reporting increased profits from last year. Some bad news is expected today however, with steelmaker BlueScope likely to unveil a loss of around A$115 million. Page B1.

Grocery wholesaler and supermarket operator Metcash has been involved in a long and costly court battle in order to silence the dissent of a former independent supermarket owner. Peter Bunn was the owner of grocery stores in Canberra when Metcash was in the process of acquiring the Franklins supermarket chain, but he claimed the company reneged on supply contracts. Metcash chief executive Andrew Reitzer made a point in the Franklins takeover deal that Mr Bunn should be sacked. Page B1.

Australian banks are trying to lure reluctant borrowers back to the mortgage market by discounting up to 1 percent from their variable home loan rates. The loan market grew by only 6 percent in the last year and lenders are taking advantage of the surge in customer deposits to fund lower cost mortgage offers. National Australia Bank offers the lowest mainstream rate of 6.97 percent and has been aggressively seeking to claim market share from the other three major lenders. Page B3.

A proposal from City of Sydney council could see George Street closed to vehicles between Hunter Street and Bathurst Street with a new pedestrian precinct to rival Pitt Street Mall. Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the redevelopment, which will cost over A$1 billion, will "open up a network of vibrant lanes and small plazas." Developer Grocon and Macquarie Bank have been mentioned as potential partners in the initiative. Page B3.

Director and 10 percent shareholder in Ten Network Holdings , Gina Rinehart, was not present at the August 15 board meeting when acting chief executive Lachlan Murdoch unveiled his cost-cutting review of the broadcaster's operations. That evening Ten released a downgraded earnings forecast. In an unusual move, given the market volatility at that time, Ms Rinehart instructed her brokers to sell down her stake in Ten to its current level. Page B3.

The former temporary Crown Casino building in Melbourne is now the home of Thales Australia . In its offices is the Centre for Advanced Studies in Air Traffic Management (CASIA), an initiative, backed in part by the Victorian government, which is creating the next generation of military and civil air traffic control software. The systems, developed with Thales' French parent company, could earn up to A$1 billion in export sales. Page B5.

French Transport Minister Thierry Mariani met with federal Transport Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian and New South Wales counterparts, Terry Mulder and Gladys Berejiklian, to extol the virtues of high-speed rail travel. Mr Mariani was visiting the Melbourne offices of French transport conglomerate Thales and said that French companies had over 30 years experience in fast train systems. Page B5.

The Liverpool Plans, near Tamworth in New South Wales, produce more than a third of the country's cereal crops, but farmers are under increasing pressure from mining companies to gain access to the resources beneath the soil. As the debate over the priority of agriculture and minerals is played out in public there have been some unusual alliances, including the Nationals and the Greens, arguing on the same side for farmers rights. Page B7.