PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Aug 23

WELLINGTON Aug 23 Compiled for
Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Refiner Caltex Australia yesterday announced its
interim results, revealing a 24 percent fall in total net
operating profit and a reduced interim dividend to A17 cents,
down by 43 percent on the period prior. Chief executive Julian
Segal noted that the company was examining opportunities for
external growth. "It is hard to build a case where refining is
economic through the cycle," Mark Samter, analyst at brokers
CLSA, said. Page 18.
--
Transpacific Industries Group , which is set to
deliver its full-year results tomorrow, has revealed it will
book A$346.8 million in write-downs after finalising its
non-current assets' carrying value. The waste management group
is attempting to repair its bottom line after accruing A$2.3
billion in debt on acquisitions such as Waste Management New
Zealand and Australian waste group Cleanaway. Page 18.
--
The directors of the company tasked with delivering the
Waratah train carriages for the rail network in New South Wales
are set to sign off on the company's accounts. Reliance Rail,
which is A$1.9 billion in debt, has until the end of September
to stave off administration. Observers believe the state
government will provide financial support to keep the
public-private partnership above water. Page 18.
--
Tabcorp Holdings yesterday said it would appeal a
ruling by the Federal Court to overturn the banning of betting
kiosks in Victoria. The ruling means Tabcorp's rivals will be
able to install their own internet-based betting terminals in
the state's pubs. "TAB retail exclusivity now faces a broader
threat with the corporates likely to deploy both mobile
technology and betting kiosks," Nathan Gee, analyst at Merrill
Lynch, said. Page 18.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Treasury Wine Estates yesterday reported a 7.3
percent fall in pre-tax earnings to A$171.1 million after
exchange rate fluctuations cut A$30 million from the result.
The wine company, which was demerged from brewer Foster's Group
in May, said it would put in place currency hedging for around
50 percent of its exposure to movements in exchange rates. Page
21.
--
Caltex Australia chief executive Julian Segal
yesterday announced a review of the company's local refining
business, including the future of refinery operations in Sydney
and Brisbane that make up around a third of Australia's oil
refining capacity. Australian oil refiners are facing difficult
conditions due to the strong Australian dollar, high oil prices
and competition from "mega-refineries" in Asia. Page 21.
--
Packaging group Amcor yesterday released annual
results, with net profit rising 95 percent to A$357 million,
helped by synergies generated as the company integrates the
packaging assets acquired from Alcan in 2009 and the Ball
plastics business bought last year. The positive result led the
company to lift its yearly dividend by 19 percent and announce a
A$150 million share buyback. Page 21.
--
Specialty Fashion Group yesterday announced results
for the 12 months to June 30, with net profit at the retailer
falling 53.4 percent to A$14.17 million. Chief executive Gary
Perlstein said the result was due to the "very tough trading
conditions throughout the year," which he expects to continue
throughout the first half of the current financial year.
However, Mr Perlstein said the company was well-positioned to
cope with the structural shifts that are occurring in the retail
sector. Page 23.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Australian Taxation Office will seek the Federal Court's
assistance today to wind up firms registered in the Cayman
Islands and Luxembourg. TPG Newbridge Myer Ltd and NB Queen
Sarl were part of a chain of companies that received the
proceeds from the sale of Texas Pacific Group's holdings in
luxury retailer Myer. The Australian Taxation Office attempted
to claim A$452 million from the A$1.5 billion sale, but only
A$45 was remaining in the group's Australian bank account by the
time a court could freeze the proceeds of the sale. Page B1.
--
The Federal Court has ruled in favour of building materials
manufacturer James Hardie in its A$368 million dispute
with the Australian Tax Office. Justices John Logan, John
Gilmour and Richard Edmonds found that the company did not gain
a tax advantage through the restructuring of transactions
through its businesses in Malta, the United States and
Australia. The victory will recoup A$242 million plus interest
for James Hardie, not including legal costs, should the Tax
Office opt not to appeal to the High Court, or be unsuccessful
in doing so. Page B1.
--
Alan Ramsey, chief financial officer of Sydney Water,
yesterday told the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal
that "there is a high degree of probability of a new competitor
emerging" in the water utilities market. The waste water market
is already open to private competition and Sydney Water has
already begun preparations to allow private access to its pipes
in the Illawarra and Sydney. Page B2.
--
Shares in airline Qantas Airways have dropped to
record lows, with the company enduring industrial action from
unions and a vote of no confidence in the board and Alan Joyce,
the chief executive. Observers suggested the vote of no
confidence was unlikely to succeed without the backing of
institutional investors, which were tipped to back the airline.
Despite the torrent of bad news the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission yesterday approved Qantas' alliance with
American Airlines . Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Financial services group Challenger yesterday
posted its full-year results, revealing a 56 percent increase in
sales of annuities to retail investors to A$1.46 billion.
"There is a significant and growing amount of money now moving
into retirement. The baby boomer demographic currently owns 60
percent of the funds in the [superannuation] industry," Dominic
Stevens, chief executive of Challenger, said. Page B2.
--
Primary Healthcare yesterday unveiled a 40 percent
drop in its full-year profit as a result of cutbacks to Federal
Government funding. John Hester, analyst at LINWAR Securities,
said Primary's results were the first indicator of the effects
of the Government cuts two years ago. "It's no great surprise
to anyone . effectively what they have done is take A$45 million
away from what the business was two years ago and that
translates down to the profitability of the division," he said.
Page B3.
--
Australian Paper has been given six months to cease all
usage of the Forest Stewardship Council logo on its Reflex paper
brand, after the company opted to continue sourcing wood from
native forests. Jim Henneberry, chief executive of Australian
Paper, said "uncertainty" over the interpretation of the
council's criteria had led the company to withdraw its
"controlled wood" from certification. Page B3.
--
Paul Bloxham, a key economist at diversified bank HSBC,
yesterday said the creation of a sovereign fund to contain some
of the proceeds of the mining boom would reduce "the pace of
structural change in the economy and potentially put downward
pressure on the exchange rate." The idea of a sovereign fund
has been welcomed by the Australian Greens, Australian Industry
Group, International Monetary Fund, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia CEO Ralph Norris and Federal Liberal MP Malcolm
Turnbull. Page B4.
--
(Gyles Beckford)