PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Aug 24

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Andrew Bassat, chief executive of online employment
advertising company Seek , yesterday said the internet's
share of job advertising revenue passed 50 percent for the first
time in 2010-11. The company reported an increase in normalised
profit of 26 percent to A$104.6 million. Mr Bassat said
holdings in online advertisers in China, Brazil, Mexico,
Malaysia and Hong Kong would provide further strong growth in
the next 10 years. Page 20.
--Chief executive of Consolidated Media Holdings, John
Alexander, said yesterday the takeover of regional pay
television operator Austar United Communications by
capital city counterpart Foxtel would go ahead as it represented
"compelling commercial logic." Consolidated Media owns 25
percent of Foxtel. Telecommunications group Telstra
owns 50 percent and the remaining 25 percent is held by Rupert
Murdoch's media company News Corp. Page 20.
--Energy resources group Oil Search yesterday
reported a doubling of first-half profit to US$114.5 million,
based largely on a 53 percent hike in the crude oil price during
the period. Managing director Peter Botten also said the
company was in talks with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) about a
partnership in new natural gas drilling projects in the Gulf of
Papua. "There is some serious potential for further gas
discoveries," Mr Botten said. Page 45.
--The announcement on Monday that BlueScope Steel
would close half its steel-making capacity at Port Kembla was
greeted by an immediate drop in the company's share price, but
the stock has more than recovered the lost ground since then as
the market signalled its approval of the decision. The
steelmaker will concentrate on the domestic market but faces
competition from overseas manufacturers who can offer cheaper
prices due to the strength of the Australian dollar. Page 47.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The Australian Taxation Office yesterday obtained court
orders as part of efforts to track down funds from the float of
retailer Myer that were moved offshore by private equity firm
Texas Pacific (TPG). The Tax Office says TPG should pay income
tax on the money made from the sale of its 81 percent stake in
Myer, with the amount sought now A$739 million. TPG has claimed
the money was a capital gain rather than income, with foreign
companies exempt from capital gains tax. Page 31.
--Origin Energy yesterday released full-year
results, with underlying profit rising 15 percent to A$673
million. The positive result, along with confirmation from
chief executive Grant King that the first stage of the A$14
billion Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas plant at
Gladstone in Queensland was on track, helped shares in the
energy company end the day 5 percent higher at A$14.16 a share.
Page 31.
--Adelaide-based manufacturing group Hills Holdings
yesterday reported a full-year loss of A$75 million. Managing
director Graham Twartz signalled conditions for the
manufacturing sector are set to worsen due to the appreciating
dollar and declining consumer confidence. Mr Twartz called for
the mining sector to spread the benefits of the resources boom,
saying "a large part of the work in support of that, such as the
building of the infrastructure, is not going to Australian
manufactures." Page 32.
--BHP Billiton yesterday said it would set
up an online job centre to take applications from workers laid
off by BlueScope Steel, as the mining company seeks to address
emerging labour shortages at its coal and iron ore operations
throughout Australia. Steelmaker BlueScope this week announced
plans to retrench 1400 workers in New South Wales and Victoria.
BHP will report full-year results today. Page 32.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Figures released yesterday by the Australian Bureau of
Statistics show that sales of local wine are suffering a
protracted downturn. The June quarter saw the fourth straight
fall in sales, down 2.1 percent compared to a year ago. The
industry is challenged by cheaper imports as a result of the
strong Australian dollar, and also faces conservative consumer
spending and a bumper vintage resulting in an oversupply of
grapes. Page B1.
--The new chairman of corporate regulator the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission, Greg Medcraft, will
oversee a program of additional training sessions which will
target the organisation's culture. A tender was released
yesterday outlining requirements for a training module to
"assist staff to identify their attitudes to culture and values
and replace unproductive assumptions and behaviours with more
constructive workplace actions." Page B3.
--With the strong dollar and cheap fares combining to
encourage Australians to holiday overseas, the country's biggest
travel agency, Flight Centre , is forecasting another
year of double-digit profit growth. The group yesterday
reported annual net profit of A$139.8 million for 2010-11.
Managing director Graham Turner said demand for international
travel had offset weakness in the domestic leisure market. Page
B3.
--Whitehaven Coal has announced a A$600 million
investment in assets around Gunnedah in north-west New South
Wales. The announcement came as the coal miner reported a slump
in profits for the year, making just A$9.9 million compared with
A$59.8 in the previous year. The impact of bad weather on
production and the high Australian dollar have been cited as
factors in the disappointing result. Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--The announcement on Monday that steel-maker BlueScope
Steel is pulling out of the export market is likely to mean that
resources giant BHP Billiton will need to find new customers for
around 1.5 million tonnes of coking coal and about 4 million
tonnes of iron ore. BHP is set to deliver annual results today
and the BlueScope development is unlikely to undermine what is
expected to be a record profit announcement of around A$21.1
billion. Page B3.
--Furniture company Fantastic Holdings will review
the operations of two of its branded retail outlets, Dare
Gallery and Le Cornu. Weak consumer spending has impacted on
the retailers but Mark Garwood from Fantastic said closing them
was the least likely course of action. Fantastic yesterday
reported a rise of 4.2 percent in full-year revenue to A$436.7
million, underpinned by the performance if its core brands
Fantastic Furniture and Plush. Page B5.
--Regional lender Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has
chosen to buck the trend seen in other recent top level banking
appointments by naming an outsider - and a career banker - as
its new chief executive. Mark Grimshaw began his career as a
teller with Australian and New Zealand Banking Group almost
three decades ago and has moved through senior positions with
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank,
among others, on his way to the top job at BOQ. Page B7.
--Pathology group Sonic Healthcare yesterday announced a
full-year net profit of A$295 million, up 0.4 percent. Chief
executive Colin Goldschmidt said the company was expecting to
endure some fee cuts for its northern hemisphere operations as
governments in Europe and the United States battle with debt.
More worrying is a potential increase in interest rates on some
of Sonic's debt as terms on loans established at low rates prior
to the financial crisis come to an end. Page B10.