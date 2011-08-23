PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Aug 24

SYDNEY Aug 24 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Andrew Bassat, chief executive of online employment advertising company Seek , yesterday said the internet's share of job advertising revenue passed 50 percent for the first time in 2010-11. The company reported an increase in normalised profit of 26 percent to A$104.6 million. Mr Bassat said holdings in online advertisers in China, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia and Hong Kong would provide further strong growth in the next 10 years. Page 20.

--Chief executive of Consolidated Media Holdings, John Alexander, said yesterday the takeover of regional pay television operator Austar United Communications by capital city counterpart Foxtel would go ahead as it represented "compelling commercial logic." Consolidated Media owns 25 percent of Foxtel. Telecommunications group Telstra owns 50 percent and the remaining 25 percent is held by Rupert Murdoch's media company News Corp. Page 20.

--Energy resources group Oil Search yesterday reported a doubling of first-half profit to US$114.5 million, based largely on a 53 percent hike in the crude oil price during the period. Managing director Peter Botten also said the company was in talks with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) about a partnership in new natural gas drilling projects in the Gulf of Papua. "There is some serious potential for further gas discoveries," Mr Botten said. Page 45.

--The announcement on Monday that BlueScope Steel would close half its steel-making capacity at Port Kembla was greeted by an immediate drop in the company's share price, but the stock has more than recovered the lost ground since then as the market signalled its approval of the decision. The steelmaker will concentrate on the domestic market but faces competition from overseas manufacturers who can offer cheaper prices due to the strength of the Australian dollar. Page 47.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--The Australian Taxation Office yesterday obtained court orders as part of efforts to track down funds from the float of retailer Myer that were moved offshore by private equity firm Texas Pacific (TPG). The Tax Office says TPG should pay income tax on the money made from the sale of its 81 percent stake in Myer, with the amount sought now A$739 million. TPG has claimed the money was a capital gain rather than income, with foreign companies exempt from capital gains tax. Page 31.

--Origin Energy yesterday released full-year results, with underlying profit rising 15 percent to A$673 million. The positive result, along with confirmation from chief executive Grant King that the first stage of the A$14 billion Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas plant at Gladstone in Queensland was on track, helped shares in the energy company end the day 5 percent higher at A$14.16 a share. Page 31.

--Adelaide-based manufacturing group Hills Holdings yesterday reported a full-year loss of A$75 million. Managing director Graham Twartz signalled conditions for the manufacturing sector are set to worsen due to the appreciating dollar and declining consumer confidence. Mr Twartz called for the mining sector to spread the benefits of the resources boom, saying "a large part of the work in support of that, such as the building of the infrastructure, is not going to Australian manufactures." Page 32.

--BHP Billiton yesterday said it would set up an online job centre to take applications from workers laid off by BlueScope Steel, as the mining company seeks to address emerging labour shortages at its coal and iron ore operations throughout Australia. Steelmaker BlueScope this week announced plans to retrench 1400 workers in New South Wales and Victoria. BHP will report full-year results today. Page 32.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Figures released yesterday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show that sales of local wine are suffering a protracted downturn. The June quarter saw the fourth straight fall in sales, down 2.1 percent compared to a year ago. The industry is challenged by cheaper imports as a result of the strong Australian dollar, and also faces conservative consumer spending and a bumper vintage resulting in an oversupply of grapes. Page B1.

--The new chairman of corporate regulator the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, Greg Medcraft, will oversee a program of additional training sessions which will target the organisation's culture. A tender was released yesterday outlining requirements for a training module to "assist staff to identify their attitudes to culture and values and replace unproductive assumptions and behaviours with more constructive workplace actions." Page B3.

--With the strong dollar and cheap fares combining to encourage Australians to holiday overseas, the country's biggest travel agency, Flight Centre , is forecasting another year of double-digit profit growth. The group yesterday reported annual net profit of A$139.8 million for 2010-11. Managing director Graham Turner said demand for international travel had offset weakness in the domestic leisure market. Page B3.

--Whitehaven Coal has announced a A$600 million investment in assets around Gunnedah in north-west New South Wales. The announcement came as the coal miner reported a slump in profits for the year, making just A$9.9 million compared with A$59.8 in the previous year. The impact of bad weather on production and the high Australian dollar have been cited as factors in the disappointing result. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--The announcement on Monday that steel-maker BlueScope Steel is pulling out of the export market is likely to mean that resources giant BHP Billiton will need to find new customers for around 1.5 million tonnes of coking coal and about 4 million tonnes of iron ore. BHP is set to deliver annual results today and the BlueScope development is unlikely to undermine what is expected to be a record profit announcement of around A$21.1 billion. Page B3.

--Furniture company Fantastic Holdings will review the operations of two of its branded retail outlets, Dare Gallery and Le Cornu. Weak consumer spending has impacted on the retailers but Mark Garwood from Fantastic said closing them was the least likely course of action. Fantastic yesterday reported a rise of 4.2 percent in full-year revenue to A$436.7 million, underpinned by the performance if its core brands Fantastic Furniture and Plush. Page B5.

--Regional lender Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has chosen to buck the trend seen in other recent top level banking appointments by naming an outsider - and a career banker - as its new chief executive. Mark Grimshaw began his career as a teller with Australian and New Zealand Banking Group almost three decades ago and has moved through senior positions with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank, among others, on his way to the top job at BOQ. Page B7.

--Pathology group Sonic Healthcare yesterday announced a full-year net profit of A$295 million, up 0.4 percent. Chief executive Colin Goldschmidt said the company was expecting to endure some fee cuts for its northern hemisphere operations as governments in Europe and the United States battle with debt. More worrying is a potential increase in interest rates on some of Sonic's debt as terms on loans established at low rates prior to the financial crisis come to an end. Page B10.