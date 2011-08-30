PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Aug 31

SYDNEY Aug 31 Compiled for
Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Shares in BHP Billiton worth A$48.2
million have been granted to the mining giant's senior executive
team as part of incentive schemes, it was revealed yesterday.
Chief executive Marius Kloppers, who owns shares worth A$33.8
million based on yesterday's closing price, is obliged by the
company to hold three times his base salary, or A$6 million, in
company shares. BHP last week posted a record US$23.6 billion
profit. Page 44.
--Infigen Energy yesterday reported a net loss for the
2010-11 financial year of A$61.4 million, clawing back 18
percent on the previous year's result. The wind energy
generator reaped A$267 million in revenue, thanks largely to its
Lake Bonney 3 and Capital wind farms in Australia, but was hit
by low electricity prices and exchange rate losses. Chief
executive Miles George said Infigen will focus on paying down
debts of A$1.25 billion. Page 44.
--Analysts yesterday warned that the Reserve Bank of
Australia may need to cut interest rates more than once to
address a slump in building activity that is hurting building
materials firms such as CSR and Boral .
Development lobby group Urban Taskforce said private sector
building approvals for July were at their lowest level in 11
years. "The relatively small magnitude of 50 basis points of
easing would support only a mild recovery in approvals," Goldman
Sachs said. Page 45.
--Beach Energy yesterday reported a net loss of
A$97.4 million for the 2010-11 financial year due to asset
write-downs, after posting a A$33.1 million profit in 2009-10.
Reg Nelson, managing director of the mid-tier oil and gas
producer, said capital spending would increase to A$355.1
million this year from A$161.1 million as the firm focuses on
oil and shale gas in the Cooper Basin. Investment in the
project was hampered last year by severe flooding. Page 46.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) yesterday
announced a takeover bid for listed financial planning network
Count Financial, with the A$373 million offer receiving the
backing of Count's board. CBA said the move was part of
strategy to increase it presence in the self-managed
superannuation fund sector, which the bank noted is growing at
around 10 percent each year. Page 21.
--Gerry Harvey, chairman of electrical and furniture
retailer Harvey Norman , yesterday warned of continuing
difficult conditions for the sector, saying, "Retailers will
have the hardest Christmas in their lives." The company
revealed a 9 percent increase in net profit to A$252.2 million
for the year to June 30. Mr Harvey said price deflation meant
increased unit sales were not reflected in higher revenue,
saying, "We have to sell three times as many TVs to get the same
revenue." Page 21.
--Mining services company Ausdrill yesterday
announced full-year results, with net profit for the year to
June rising 52 percent to A$73.3 million, while revenue rose
32.3 percent to A$834.6 million. The company's corporate
finance manager, Jose Martins, said meeting strong demand from
the major mining companies was a significant issue, and the
company is seeking to secure sufficient workers through
increased training programs and overseas recruitment. Page 22.
--Gold mining company Kingsgate Consolidated
yesterday reported an annual net profit of A$21 million, a 71
percent reduction compared to the previous year. Gold
production for the year was down 14.7 percent to 113,134 ounces,
while output from the company's flagship Chatree mine in
Thailand was 43 percent lower. However, the company forecast a
strong recovery in production, and expects gold production for
the current financial year of 240,000 - 260,000 ounces. Page
22.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Analysts yesterday said the resources boom is benefiting
some while leaving other sectors struggling due to the high
dollar and poor consumer demand. Tanya Branwhite from Macquarie
Bank said the two-speed economy was typified by the diverging
fortunes of mining giant BHP Billiton and steelmaker BlueScope
Steel . "What we're seeing are not cyclical challenges
for the economy, we're seeing structural challenges and they're
not going anywhere," Deutsche Bank strategist Tim Baker said.
Page B1.
--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan is expected to address
China's undervalued currency when he meets with officials in
Guangzhou today. Mr Swan's criticism marks a more forthright
approach from the Government. "One of the structural reforms
that we require in the global economy, particularly from large
developing countries, is for them to boost domestic demand and
move to more market-based exchange rates," Mr Swan told CNBC
television. Page B2.
--The board of Macarthur Coal yesterday recommended
that shareholders accept a revised takeover offer of A$16 a
share put forward by Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal
, which values the pulverised injection coal
producer at A$4.8 billion. The suitors initially offered
A$15.50 a share. "Although it remains possible that a superior
proposal might be made, none have emerged to date and there can
be no assurances that any will emerge," the directors said.
Page B3.
--Australian Securities and Investments Commission chairman
Greg Medcraft yesterday flagged a crackdown on advertisements
for financial products that rush through the fine print. The
watchdog's draft rules on advertising standards will cover
print, television, radio, outdoor and social media ads. "We
encourage industry to strive to do more than simply meet the
minimum requirement not to be misleading and deceptive," Mr
Medcraft said. Page B4.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Don Stallings, chief executive of the new big-box retailer
Masters, yesterday alleged that some suppliers had refused to
sell to the chain for fear of upsetting market leader Bunnings.
"It's a common practice, and most people know how to say the
right language so it sounds like it's all appropriate," Mr
Stallings said. A Bunnings spokesperson said Masters "have been
bleating on about this for more than eight months and it is
palpably untrue." Page B1.
--Shares in Telstra plunged 5.5 percent yesterday
to A$2.92 after the competition regulator declared it had
"serious concerns" about its plan for structural separation as
part of the national broadband network project. The Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission was not satisfied with the
telecommunications giant's commitment to providing equivalent
pricing and access to its copper wire network to all telcos
until the optic fibre network is completed. Telstra is
understood to be open to revising the blueprint. Page B2.
--A Federal Parliamentary inquiry into the collapse of Trio
Capital yesterday questioned senior officers from the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority about allegations they did not
promptly conduct a valuation of the fund manager. Trio failed
in 2009 after being defrauded of A$123 million. The corporate
regulator's deputy chairman, Ross Jones, said the fraud went
undetected due to the "gross incompetence" of some of the Trio
directors. Page B5.
--A consortium comprised of architects CK Designworks and
landscape planners ERM has won a contract to design and plan
tourist facilities at a world heritage site in Nanjing, China.
The consortium will be tasked with facilitating access to the
area while preserving historic sites in the old capital. "The
major problem is that middle-class tourists are arriving in
their cars and driving all over the ancient tombs," CK
Designworks' Belinda Griffin explained. Page 12.