PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Nov 1

SYDNEY Nov 1 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Gerry Harvey, founder of Harvey Norman , yesterday said he expected the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut interest rates today to revive the flagging retail sector. The electrical and homeware retailer announced a 19.3 percent fall in profit before tax and minority interests to A$62.8 million for the September quarter. "Today was a bad day . the country needs some good news and kick-along because there is so much negativity," Mr Harvey said. Page 17.

Fund managers yesterday refuted claims that they allowed proxy firms to decide how to vote on executive remuneration. "We will stand up and debate that, quite often directly with management," BT Investment Management chief executive Emilio Gonzalez said. A number of companies have received their first strike under the new "two strikes" rule, which triggers a board spill if more than 25 percent of investors vote against remuneration packages two years running. Page 17.

Kerry Stokes, through his mining services and media conglomerate Seven Group Holdings , last week increased his stake in media group Seven West Media from 30.7 percent to 32.5 percent. Mr Stokes used the creep provision in the Corporations Act, which allows investors to increase their holdings in an entity by 3 percent every six months without launching a takeover bid. Seven Group spent A$41.2 million on 11.5 million Seven West shares. Page 18.

James Baulderstone, vice president for eastern Australia of oil and gas producer Santos, yesterday claimed it was "a bit of a stretch" for major mining companies to call for gas price subsidies. "The commodity prices are so significant now they can well afford a slight increase in those input gas prices," Mr Baulderstone argued. Xstrata recently signed a gas supply deal with energy retailer AGL Energy, while other gas contracts are due for renewal in 2016-17. Page 19.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Ratings agencies Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's yesterday indicated that they would review Qantas Airways' credit rating in light of ongoing industrial disputes with its workforce. "The industrial relations issues and grounding of the Qantas mainline fleet are likely to have longer-term implications for Qantas's brand and reputation," Moody's analyst Ian Lewis said. Shares in the airline yesterday closed 4.3 percent higher at A$1.61. Page 25.

The Australian dollar yesterday fell from a session-high of US$1.0718 to US$1.0532 at the close of trade after the Bank of Japan moved to weaken the yen by buying United States (US) dollars. Analysts believe the central bank may have bought up to US$63 billion worth of US currency. "After the run-up there's been in the previous three weeks, there was definitely going to be some profit emerging as well," Rochford Capital director Derek Mumford said. Page 25.

Peter Fowler, chief operating officer of Chi-X Australia, said he "couldn't be happier" with the alternate stock exchange's first day of trading. While the A$3.84 million turnover was insignificant, the first day went without a hitch, even when Chi-X listed Origin Energy called a trading halt. Steve Hammerton from UBS said the investment bank "managed to get better prices a couple of times" on trades through Chi-X. Page 25.

Peter Richardson, analyst at financial services firm Morgan Stanley, yesterday forecast iron ore prices to remain subdued, possibly falling as low as US$95 a tonne by the end of the year. De-stocking at Chinese steel mills, a fall in demand from Europe and tightness on debt markets were blamed for the price slump. Elsewhere, the China Iron and Steel Association was reportedly looking to establish a "transparent, open system" of iron ore pricing. Page 26.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Brian Tamberlin, QC, yesterday supported the former Labor government's decision to sell off A$5.3 billion worth of New South Wales electricity assets last year. The former judge said the state could raise up to A$20 billion from the full privatisation of remaining power utilities, despite lingering questions about asset values. The Sydney Business Chamber's Patricia Forsythe said the public should support privatisation if it wanted transport infrastructure development. Page B1.

Despite the grounding of its entire fleet on Saturday costing the airline at least A$110 million, Qantas Airways' share price closed 7 percent higher yesterday at A$6.75. Workplace arbitrator Fair Work Australia yesterday ordered that all industrial action be terminated, and will force arbitration in three weeks if parties cannot negotiate a deal. Royal Bank of Scotland analysts said that while Qantas' "bold move" was successful, it had damaged its reputation. Page B1.

Clients of MF Global Australia yesterday moved to withdraw funds after news that the trading house's parent company, MF Global , had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States. MF Global is Australia's fourth largest provider of the high-risk derivatives known as contracts for difference. An Australian Securities and Investments Commission spokesperson said the watchdog was "aware of the situation and . monitoring it closely". Page B1.

Woolworths chief executive Grant O'Brien will tomorrow launch a strategy to double the supermarket giant's private-label offerings in a bid to take 35 percent market share of non-fresh food products. Market researcher IBISWorld estimates in-house brands now account for 23 percent of sales in the grocery sector, up from 12 percent in 2006. Food makers and the competition regulator have expressed concern over the rise of private-label products. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Alice White, chief scientist at telecommunications giant Alcatel-Lucent's Bell Labs research centre, will today deliver a speech to federal politicians on the history of telecommunications and broadband science. The presentation will include records of Alexander Graham Bell's evidence to a 1910 inquiry into Australia's telephone system that reveals parallels with the current Government's problems with the national broadband network. Page B19.

Federal Greens MP Adam Bandt yesterday declared that he would move amendments to the Government's proposed mining tax so it included gold, an addition that would raise an extra A$1.8 billion over 10 years. The Greens have said they will support the mining tax bill if altered. Key independent MP Andrew Wilkie also called for the tax to be amended, claiming the current proposal is skewed in favour of BHP Billiton , Xstrata and Rio Tinto . Page B20.

Lynas Corporation yesterday assured customers that "slight delays" with its contentious rare earth ore plant in Malaysia would not disrupt supply in the first half of next year. Resident groups near the processing plant site in Kuantan have protested the development over concerns about radiation leaks and the treatment of waste products at the site. Shares in the rare earth producer fell 7.3 percent yesterday to close at A$1.205. Page 20.

John Borshoff, chief executive of Paladin Energy , yesterday agreed to cut his pay by 25 percent in a bid to reduce administration costs at the struggling uranium producer. Paladin shares fell A6.5 cents to close at A$1.50 yesterday, having fallen from A$5 in March before the Fukushima atomic disaster. "Once Paladin is performing better I won't be surprised to see his pay go back up," Patersons Securities analyst Simon Tonkin said. Page B20