PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Nov 28

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The largest telecommunications group in Australia, Telstra
, has submitted a new draft of its structural separation
undertaking to the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission in a bid to gain the regulator's approval for its
A$11 billion deal with the Federal Government over the national
broadband network. The regulator will reportedly meet later
this week to consider Telstra's revised proposal. Page 17.
--
Next year's production forecasts for Woodside Petroleum
were slashed by analysts last week, after the oil and
gas producer published production guidance for its Pluto
liquefied natural gas venture that was up to 20 percent below
expectations. "If this new guidance is a true reflection of the
underlying performance of the base business, then the outlook
appears bleak," Adrian Wood, analyst at broker Macquarie
Equities, said. Page 17.
--
Virgin Australia has announced that it will conduct
scheduled heavy maintenance on five of its Boeing 777 wide-body
aeroplanes early next year, which will force the carrier to
temporarily abandon flights from Australia to Abu Dhabi.
However, an alliance deal between Virgin and foreign airline
Etihad Airways will see the latter use its own fleet of 777
aircraft to fill the void from February. Page 18.
--
The chief executive of GrainCorp, Alison Watkins,
has announced that the grain receiver will not be pursuing
further takeovers in the global malt industry. "I don't see us
buying up malthouses We have, in my mind, an ideal footprint
now to be able to offer the global brewers real international
capacity," she said. Ms Watkins added that she expected malt
prices to continue to soften over the next year. Page 19.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
A company owned by three wealthy Australian investors three
months ago considered taking a strategic stake in Qantas Airways
, it was reported on the weekend. Global Aviation Asset
Management is owned by former Qantas chief executive Geoff
Dixon, advertiser John Singleton and banker Mark Carnegie. Mr
Dixon said the airline is "grossly undervalued", and he believes
there may be other groups still considering bids for the
carrier. Page 19.
--
Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday criticised European leaders
for their lack of progress on addressing the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis, which he said could place further stress on the
Australian economy through weaker global growth. "The global
economy has already paid a very high price for the failure of
Europe to get its house in order. There can be no excuse for
further delays and political dithering," Mr Swan said. Page 19.
--
Sundance Resources chairman George Jones yesterday
said he would travel to China to meet with Hanlong Group, after
the bank financing Hanlong's A$1.65 billion takeover offer
failed to provide a letter indicating support for the bid by
last week's deadline. Mr Jones downplayed the significance of
the lack of documentation by the scheduled time, saying it did
not alter the expected completion of the merger by May 2 next
year. Page 20.
--
Tourism Australia plans to double its spending in India to
A$8 million next year as it seeks to attract tourists from the
growing market. Indian tourists are becoming increasingly
valuable to Australia, spending A$899 million locally in the
year to June. The new campaign will feature actor Aditya
Hitkari and his wife, theatre director Divya Palat, and will
seek to overcome concerns in India arising from attacks on
Indian students in Melbourne in 2009. Page 21.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Australian Bankers' Association, a lobby group for local
lenders, has publicly rejected proposals by an international
anti-money laundering task force to force banks to conduct more
due diligence on "politically exposed persons". The
association's submission to the Financial Action Task Force also
said a proposal to force banks to put more effort into
discovering the true holder of an account was "wholly at odds
with the Australian corporate law environment". Page B1.
--
The lack of confidence among Australian consumers is
beginning to be felt overseas, with American food conglomerate
Campbell Soup Company saying Australians were adopting a
"recessionary mindset". "A more cautious Australian consumer,
and the volume impact of higher prices at retail, drove a profit
decline for total global baking and snacking," the president and
chief executive of the maker of the Campbell's soup brand,
Denise Morrison, said. Page B1.
--
Grain growers in New South Wales and Victoria are becoming
increasingly concerned about a repeat of last summer's heavy
rains, which could damage farmers' profits by wiping out crops
and degrading the quality of what remains. "This year our good
grain is worth only two-thirds of what the bad grains were worth
last year," farmer Ian Hastings said. Page B3.
--
Investors are expected to help push the stockmarket higher
today as they attempt to acquire stocks on the cheap after
markets fell last week under the weight of concern about the
European debt crisis. "Our market is getting increasingly cheap
and despite the fears about Europe, we still known that Asian
economies are holding up well and that's where our fortunes
lie," Craig James, economist at broker CommSec, said. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Air New Zealand has decided to follow the path of
its Australian counterpart, Qantas Airways, by looking to
international carrier alliances and changes to its products to
help lift revenue. The company, which is listed on the New
Zealand and Australian stock exchanges, is losing A$760,000 a
week from its long-haul operations. Chief executive Rob Fyfe
last week told investors that the company is anticipating a
rebound in full-year earnings, although this could be tempered
by the state of the global economy. Page B3.
--
Sandra Close, director of consultancy group Surbiton,
yesterday said some gold producers capitalised on high prices
for gold this year by processing lower grades of ore. "Although
this leads to lower production, it allows a more effective use
of gold resources," Dr Close remarked. The current gold price
is sitting at US$1680 an ounce, after hitting highs of US$1895
an ounce earlier this quarter. Page B3.
--
The chairman of Gindalbie Metals, George Jones,
last week confirmed the company would "take a share" in the
Oakajee port and rail development in Western Australia if it was
offered. The iron ore producer's share price has taken a tumble
this year in conjunction with the turmoil surrounding the
project, although a move by Murchison Metals, developer
of Oakajee, to sell off part of the venture has led some
observers to believe the stock will recover. "There are five
other Chinese participants who all want access to Oakajee," Mr
Jones said. Page B3.
--
German camera manufacturer Leica and its local
distributor Adeal have taken a leaf out of the book of
electronics retailers Apple, Sony, Bose and
Bang & Olufsen by establishing a boutique store in a
Sydney photography retailer dedicated to its products. The move
is designed to capitalise on the popularity of the Leica M9,
which retails for A$8000 without lenses. Photographer Paul
Nguyen yesterday said the M9 was a divisive product because of
its price and lack of features compared with basic-level digital
single-lens reflex cameras. Page B5.
--