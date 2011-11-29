PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Nov 30

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--A bid by Macquarie Group to enter the global aircraft leasing market by acquiring Royal Bank of Scotland's US$6 billion-plus aircraft leasing portfolio has hit a roadblock after the group reportedly queried the manner in which the sale was being conducted. Sources have confirmed that Macquarie is still participating in the auction, although the investment bank and its advisers are understood to have stopped working on a binding bid for the 200 planes. Page 47.

--Hunter Ports and its owner, mining magnate Nathan Tinkler, are facing resistance from state and federal politicians to their bid to construct a coal terminal next to residential housing in the New South Wales city of Newcastle. Hunter is seeking to develop a port capable of shipping 100 million tonnes of coal a year, but state Labor MP Sharon Grierson and Liberal Tim Owen have questioned the plan's "fairness and probity". Page 47.

--Shareholders in coal producer White Energy yesterday approved an executive retention plan that grants 3 million performance rights to managing director Brian Flannery, despite the company's share price plunging to A46 cents from more than A$3.50 over the last year due to project delays. Chairman Duncan Travers and non-executive director Graham Cubbin were also re-elected. Page 47.

--The founder and managing director of Balanced Equity Management, Andrew Sisson, the largest shareholder in Qantas Airways , has called on the airline to give investors more detail about the benefits and risks of a proposal to establish a premium subsidiary carrier in Asia. "Unless there's a clearly viable strategy using a hub, we believe that capital employed should be minimised," Mr Sisson said. Page 47.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Ralph Norris, outgoing chief executive of Commonwealth Bank of Australia , yesterday said offshore investors have expressed concern on whether the Gillard government is business-friendly and whether minority government was creating "poor policy outcomes and the like". "I have said if you look at Australia in general, it's a very well run economy," Mr Norris said. Page 35.

--Global miner Rio Tinto's C$623 million bid for Canadian uranium company Hathor Resources is expected to succeed after uranium miner Cameco yesterday announced it would abandon its rival offer. Cameco initially offered C$3.75 a share for the junior miner, whose Roughrider deposit is close to existing Cameco infrastructure, before a bidding war saw Rio offer C$4.70 a share. Page 36.

--West Australian (WA) electricity generator Verve Energy and power retailer Synergy last night signed gas supply agreements with the owners of the Gorgon gas project. The 20-year agreements, which start in 2015, have emerged as industrial gas users in the state warned that WA faced gas shortages unless producers were forced to guarantee greater supply to the domestic market. Page 36.

--Campbell Brothers yesterday reported half-year results, including a net profit of A$102.3 million. The result was a 55 percent improvement on the same period last year, and above last month's guidance of A$100 million. The company forecast a full-year profit of between A$200 million and A$220 million. The laboratory operator has benefited from the resources boom, with its minerals division recording a 75 percent increase in revenue for the period. Page 36.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Gerry Harvey, executive chairman of electronics and whitegoods retailer Harvey Norman, yesterday told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting that he didn't understand the Federal Government's insistence on returning the budget to surplus by 2012-13. "I don't quite get this business about the budget having to be in surplus by 2013  if it makes good sense not to do it, then don't do it," Mr Harvey said. Page B1.

--The Federal Government has announced that it will slash the superannuation co-contribution scheme from A$1 to A50 cents from July 1 next year as part of a bid to find savings in the federal budget. The maximum benefit will also be lowered to A$500 from A$1000. Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten yesterday said the co-contribution was being reduced because of the new income super contribution, which he said would help three times as many Australians. Page B1.

--BlueScope Steel's A$600 million share issue closed at A1.4 cents yesterday, with investors unconvinced about the steel manufacturer's four-for-five rights A40 cents a share issue. The lack of support means any investor selling their rights entitlement through the issue would receive next to nothing after brokerage fees are taken into account. "This is a business we haven't liked for a long time," Mathew Hodge, analyst at investment researcher Morningstar, said. Page B2.

--Robert Millner, chairman of Brickworks,yesterday confirmed he had appointed an external adviser to assess the structure of the company. Mr Millner also backed the firm's "strategic alliance" with Washington H. Soul Pattinson, despite questions from investors over the company's corporate governance and his family's control of the Australian brickmaker and the conglomerate. Both companies own more than 40 percent of each other. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are set to expand their uranium assets after the two global miners yesterday received a substantial boost to their key projects. The South Australian Parliament approved a bill to allow BHP to expand its Olympic Dam venture, which analysts are predicting will cost upwards of A$30 billion. Rio Tinto's prospects of acquiring uranium junior Hathor Exploration also improved after a rival bidder withdrew from the running. Page B1.

--The Australian Communications and Media Authority has warned the telecommunications sector that it will draft a court-enforceable "determination" on telcos if the industry-written consumer protection code fails to meet the regulator's expectations. A spokesperson for the regulator said the body had "given clear guidance to the industry", which has until February to produce a new version of the code. Page B3.

--Sunland has taken a blow in the first day of its court case against two Australians who allegedly duped the developer, after the judge questioned the credibility of one of Sunland's key witnesses. The developer argued Angus Reed and Matthew Joyce convinced Sunland to pay a A$14 million "consulting fee" to Mr Reed's Prudentia Investments to acquire a plot of land in Dubai which Prudentia did not own the rights to. The hearing continues. Page B4.

--The chairman of Premier Investments, Solomon Lew, yesterday told shareholders at the specialist retail group's annual meeting that despite an improvement in trading conditions over the last month, the environment was still "extremely challenging". Mr Lew added that the company would meet its 2012 full-year guidance for its Just Group fashion company, provided that Christmas sales were reasonable and the trading environment remained steady. Page B4.