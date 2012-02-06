PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Feb 7

SYDNEY Feb 7 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
One of the shareholders who is looking to oust the chairman
of PaperlinX, Andrew Price, yesterday said his bid to
become executive chairman was part of a broader plan to revive
the paper manufacturer. "I wanna get in there quickly and turn
it around I have the flexibility to be wherever I need to be
and go and fix it," Mr Price said. Shares in PaperlinX have
plunged from A$5.37 to A6.6 cents yesterday, with the company
announcing an earnings downgrade in December despite signs of
strength from its New Zealand and Australian divisions. Page
37.
Rio Tinto has run into a roadblock in its attempts
to establish a hydro-powered aluminium smelter in Malaysia.
Torstein Dale Sjotveit, chief executive of Malaysian-owned power
provider Sarawak Energy, yesterday said he had not signed a term
sheet with the global miner, despite being in talks with the
company for four years. "I hope we will succeed," Mr Sjotveit
said of the project.
Diversified minerals firm OM Holdings yesterday
announced plans to construct a A$466 million manganese smelter
in Malaysia to attempt to secure the higher profit margins
associated with producing alloys as opposed to ore mining. "I
think alloy producers were making more money than ore producers
so we want to make sure we cover both ore supply and
smelting," Ngee Tong Low, executive chairman of OM, said.
39.
Extract Resources' independent directors yesterday
said they would wait until they had reviewed a bidder's
statement from China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp before
releasing a recommendation on the latter's A$2.2 billion
takeover bid. A takeover bid for Extract was triggered after
the Chinese firm acquired control of base metals producer
Kalahari Minerals. Extract has told investors not to take any
action.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The board of Perpetual has ousted chief executive
Chris Ryan, with the wealth manager's chairman, Peter Scott,
saying Mr Ryan's appointment had been "the wrong decision". Mr
Scott added that the board and Mr Ryan had disagreed over the
"emphasis and execution of strategy for the immediate and longer
term". Peter Morgan, a former head of equities at Perpetual,
however, said "the company is just accident-prone and the board
is jumping at shadows".
A report from investment bank UBS published yesterday has
revealed that Australia's banks are not making profits on new
mortgages, prompting warnings that lenders may be forced to
raise interest rates. The study comes ahead of the Reserve Bank
of Australia's meeting today, where the central bank is widely
expected to reduce the official cash rate by 25 basis points to
4 percent.
The finance director and chief operating officer of Nine
Entertainment Co, Pat O'Sullivan, announced his resignation
yesterday. The news was taken by some hedge funds, which hold
approximately half of the media group's A$2.7 billion senior
debt, as proof that it was becoming more difficult for Nine to
refinance its debt. David Gyngell, chief executive of Nine,
however, said he had begun talking to Mr O'Sullivan about his
departure in 2010. "We put in place a long-term plan to find a
suitable replacement," Mr Gyngell added.
The board of specialist services firm Spotless Group
yesterday agreed to let private equity firm Pacific
Equity Partners (PEP) conduct due diligence on the company.
Spotless had previously refused to open its accounts to PEP
until it had raised its offer to A$734 million from A$711
million, but it abandoned its requirement following a public
campaign from institutional shareholders. "I think it's a
victory for all shareholders," Simon Marais, managing director
of investment fund Orbis Australia, said.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The office that houses Westpac Banking Corporation's
administration and call centre is being sold off by the
Australian Property Growth Fund. The bank renewed its lease on
the property to 2022, despite an increase in rent to A$4.6
million from A$4.1 million later this year. Michael Brislane
and Rob Sewell from real estate conglomerate CB Richard Ellis
are managing the expressions of interest campaign for the
campus-style centre, which is one of the largest of its kind in
the vicinity of Sydney's central business district.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted up to 50 millimetres
of rain to fall over large parts of New South Wales and
Queensland throughout the next eight days, potentially causing
widespread disruption to the resources industry. Whitehaven
Coal issued a statement last week saying that it had
been forced to suspend operations at several of its ventures,
with the coal producer estimating that one week's production had
been abandoned due to the rains.
A study for global miner Rio Tinto has discovered
that mining is set to become a more capital intensive sector,
with firms set to reduce costs to offset deteriorating commodity
grades. "Productivity improvements in the mining sector have
been weak for a number of years, reflecting a declining quality
of deposits and increasing difficulties in accessing them,"
consultants BAEconomics, authors of the study, said.
Operators and owners of hotels are gearing up for a year of
renovations and openings amid an increase in demand from local
travellers. Starwood Inc, which operates the Four
Points by Sheraton hotel in Sydney's Darling Harbour, will begin
a A$15 million refurbishment of the venue in April. "Sydney is
the gateway, and now is a great opportunity to refurbish the
hotel," Brian McGuinness, senior vice president of specialty
select brands for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, said
yesterday.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The chief executive of Qantas, Alan Joyce,
yesterday said the carrier's budget airline, Jetstar, may be
forced to abandon flights to Cairns and Darwin if proposals to
restrict the company's capacity to hire overseas-based flight
crews are implemented. "Strangling our international business
and forcing us to pay uncompetitive wages compared to our
foreign airline competition is no way to make us stronger,
better or more Australian," Mr Joyce told a Senate committee.
Page B3.
Investment firm Argo Investments yesterday announced a 4.7
percent drop in half-year after-tax profit to A$85.8 million
following a A$439 million devaluation of the group's portfolio.
Argo's net assets shrunk to A$3.15 billion at the end of last
year, with the investment firm selling its stakes in Treasury
Wine Estates and brewer Foster's Group . "Overall the
company has delivered another solid result in uncertain economic
conditions," Jason Beddow, chief executive of Argo, said. Page
B3.
The Coffee Club Group, the largest coffee shop franchise in
Australia, yesterday announced plans to open a new outlet every
two weeks over the next five years after the company grew by
18.5 percent in 2011. "Australia is a very hard market with
only 20 million people you have to be focused on your product,"
Emmanuel Drivas, co-founder and chairman of the franchising
group, said.
The Australian Communications and Media Authority today is
set to receive a revised consumer protection code from the
telecommunications sector, with the regulator threatening to
draft an industry standard of its own if the sector's code is
deemed insufficient. "We certainly hope it will be considered
on its merits and that we can get it registered quickly and in
place," John Stanton, chief executive of the Communications
Alliance industry body, said yesterday.
