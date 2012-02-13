PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Feb. 14

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

AGL Energy has proposed a total buyout of the Loy Yang Power station in Victoria, although some shareholders have characterised AGL's offer as "opportunistic".

The gas and energy retailer owns 32.5 percent of the power generator and has entered into an agreement with Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) to acquire the Japanese company's 32.5 percent holding for A$145 million.

AGL is looking to purchase the remainder of Loy Yang for the same price, but some investors have suggested they may stymie AGL's takeover of Tepco's holding. Page 16.

--

Executives from Apollo Global Management, one of the United States hedge funds attempting to acquire control of Nine Entertainment Co, will meet with the media group this week in Sydney and Melbourne.

Apollo is leading a cabal of hedge funds, which includes Oaktree Capital and other smaller funds, looking to swap debt for equity.

Nine currently holds A$2.7 billion in senior debt, which it needs to refinance by next February. Page 16.

--

JB Hi-Fi announced a 5.5 percent jump in half-year sales to A$1.8 billion, but the discount retailer's chief executive Terry Smart said customers were suffering from "promotional fatigue" and were not being attracted by new deals.

The company saw its net profit drop by 9.4 percent for the period to A$79.6 million, although it anticipates sales for the 2011-12 financial year to reach A$3.1 billion, a 5 percent increase on the year prior. Page 17.

--

Angus Karoll, executive chairman of Westside, yesterday derided a "indicative, conditional, non-binding and confidential" A$164 million takeover bid from an unnamed party as "extremely cheap".

The bid for the coal seam gas junior values it at A65 cents a share, but Mr Karoll argued that the company was "still significantly undervalued at A65 cents" compared to recent deals.

"We are actually in production with pipelines, with compression," the executive chairman added. Page 19.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) yesterday announced that it will publicise its internal 17-page code of conduct in a bid to improve accountability at the competition regulator.

Key officials, including chairman Rod Sims, will also reveal their disclosures of financial interest.

"Disclosure should take place within the organisation  you shouldn't have commissioners with secret interests," Bod Baxt, former chairman of a predecessor to the ACCC, the Trade Practices Commission, said. Page 21.

--

Paul Zahra, chief executive of department store David Jones , has received the backing of the board executives after finance director Stephen Goddard announced his resignation, one week before David Jones reports second-quarter sales to the market.

Chairman Bob Savage yesterday said Mr Goddard intended to retire in 2010 but was encouraged to stay on to smooth the transition to a new chief executive after Mark McInnes left the company two years ago. Page 21.

--

Mike Hirst, managing director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank , yesterday said that banks needed to raise their mortgage rates in order to stave off a reduction in lending.

The regional lender increased its standard variable interest rate to 7.45 percent yesterday, echoing moves by National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Westpac Banking Corporation and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

"The banks have not been making money on mortgages for the past six months," Mr Hirst said. Page 21.

--

Hamish Tyrwhitt, chief executive of Leighton Holdings , yesterday said "there's no smoke and mirrors" in the contractor's 57 percent increase in net profit to A$340 million for the first half of 2011-12.

"It's a clear signal to the market that management is confident with the improvement we've put in place in managing our balance sheet," the chief executive added. Page 21.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Guy Edwards, Greg Hall and Michael Fung from financial services group PricewaterhouseCoopers yesterday were appointed as administrators of bedding and furniture retailer Sleep City.

"We are still investigating the causes behind the administration; however we believe that the current soft retail environment is a contributing factor," Mr Fung said.

He added that the company would function "in a 'business as usual' mode while we get a clearer understanding of the current state of each business". Page B3.

--

Paul O'Sullivan, chief executive of telecommunications group Optus, yesterday urged sports codes to charge a uniform price for content to all carriers, adding that Australia should not permit "the digital future to be dictated to by any one interest group".

The remarks came at the announcement of the telco's quarterly figures, which revealed a 182,000 jump in mobile services for the December quarter to grow Optus's mobile customer base to 9.41 million. Page B3.

--

Belinda Gibson, deputy chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), yesterday said that the people targeted for insider trading "are more sophisticated people in the market".

ASIC last week published a report into market oversight, showing that investigations had begun within 30 days in 26 cases since assuming responsibility for insider trading from the Australian Securities Exchange last year.

"It is not as though it fell off the back of a truck and they didn't know anything about it," Ms Gibson added. Page B4.

--

The Big Bank Switch campaign spearheaded by website One Big Switch and consumer advocates Choice is preparing for a second campaign after the major banks' recent mortgage rate rises, Lachlan Harris, co-founder of the website, said.

"There is a real demand in the community, people are looking for an alternative product," Mr Harris added. Around 1600 people last year were matched with five banks through the campaign and offered a group discount over the life of the new loans. Page B4.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Phil Chronican, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, yesterday said the lender's decision to slash 1000 jobs in Australia was a response to fundamental change in the industry, which included falling demand for loans and higher costs from regulation and funding.

"This is the environment we need to get ready for and it's likely to persist for several years," he added. Page B1.

--

Employees at Qantas Airways are anticipating that the carrier will announce job cuts later this week when it releases its half-year update and publishes a review into its international business.

Paul Cousins, federal president of the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association, yesterday predicted that the company's engineering unit was the most likely target for redundancies.

Qantas employs around 34,000 staff worldwide. Page B3.

--

National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia yesterday raised their variable mortgage rates by 9 basis points and 10 basis points respectively, ignoring warnings from Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan not to do so.

"In making this decision, we have been cognisant of our total funding costs, of which the official cash rate is only one factor," Ross McEwan, group executive of retail banking at Commonwealth Bank, said. Page B4.

--

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have revealed a 2.3 percent jump in home loan approvals in December to 48,453, besting analysts' expectations and the highest number since May.

"Housing finance received a boost from first home buyers in New South Wales trying to get into the market for properties priced up to A$600,000 before the stamp duty exception ended on 31 December," Katrina Ell from analysis site Moody's Economy.com said. Page B4.