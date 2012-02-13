PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Feb. 14

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
AGL Energy has proposed a total buyout of the Loy
Yang Power station in Victoria, although some shareholders have
characterised AGL's offer as "opportunistic".
The gas and energy retailer owns 32.5 percent of the power
generator and has entered into an agreement with Tokyo Electric
Power Company (TEPCO) to acquire the Japanese company's
32.5 percent holding for A$145 million.
AGL is looking to purchase the remainder of Loy Yang for the
same price, but some investors have suggested they may stymie
AGL's takeover of Tepco's holding. Page 16.
--
Executives from Apollo Global Management, one of the
United States hedge funds attempting to acquire control of Nine
Entertainment Co, will meet with the media group this
week in Sydney and Melbourne.
Apollo is leading a cabal of hedge funds, which includes
Oaktree Capital and other smaller funds, looking to
swap debt for equity.
Nine currently holds A$2.7 billion in senior debt, which it
needs to refinance by next February. Page 16.
--
JB Hi-Fi announced a 5.5 percent jump in half-year
sales to A$1.8 billion, but the discount retailer's chief
executive Terry Smart said customers were suffering from
"promotional fatigue" and were not being attracted by new deals.
The company saw its net profit drop by 9.4 percent for the
period to A$79.6 million, although it anticipates sales for the
2011-12 financial year to reach A$3.1 billion, a 5 percent
increase on the year prior. Page 17.
--
Angus Karoll, executive chairman of Westside,
yesterday derided a "indicative, conditional, non-binding and
confidential" A$164 million takeover bid from an unnamed party
as "extremely cheap".
The bid for the coal seam gas junior values it at A65 cents
a share, but Mr Karoll argued that the company was "still
significantly undervalued at A65 cents" compared to recent
deals.
"We are actually in production with pipelines, with
compression," the executive chairman added. Page 19.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
yesterday announced that it will publicise its internal 17-page
code of conduct in a bid to improve accountability at the
competition regulator.
Key officials, including chairman Rod Sims, will also reveal
their disclosures of financial interest.
"Disclosure should take place within the organisation you
shouldn't have commissioners with secret interests," Bod Baxt,
former chairman of a predecessor to the ACCC, the Trade
Practices Commission, said. Page 21.
--
Paul Zahra, chief executive of department store David Jones
, has received the backing of the board executives after
finance director Stephen Goddard announced his resignation, one
week before David Jones reports second-quarter sales to the
market.
Chairman Bob Savage yesterday said Mr Goddard intended to
retire in 2010 but was encouraged to stay on to smooth the
transition to a new chief executive after Mark McInnes left the
company two years ago. Page 21.
--
Mike Hirst, managing director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
, yesterday said that banks needed to raise their
mortgage rates in order to stave off a reduction in lending.
The regional lender increased its standard variable interest
rate to 7.45 percent yesterday, echoing moves by National
Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, Westpac Banking Corporation and Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group.
"The banks have not been making money on mortgages for the
past six months," Mr Hirst said. Page 21.
--
Hamish Tyrwhitt, chief executive of Leighton Holdings
, yesterday said "there's no smoke and mirrors" in the
contractor's 57 percent increase in net profit to A$340 million
for the first half of 2011-12.
"It's a clear signal to the market that management is
confident with the improvement we've put in place in managing
our balance sheet," the chief executive added. Page 21.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Guy Edwards, Greg Hall and Michael Fung from financial
services group PricewaterhouseCoopers yesterday were
appointed as administrators of bedding and furniture retailer
Sleep City.
"We are still investigating the causes behind the
administration; however we believe that the current soft retail
environment is a contributing factor," Mr Fung said.
He added that the company would function "in a 'business as
usual' mode while we get a clearer understanding of the current
state of each business". Page B3.
--
Paul O'Sullivan, chief executive of telecommunications group
Optus, yesterday urged sports codes to charge a uniform price
for content to all carriers, adding that Australia should not
permit "the digital future to be dictated to by any one interest
group".
The remarks came at the announcement of the telco's
quarterly figures, which revealed a 182,000 jump in mobile
services for the December quarter to grow Optus's mobile
customer base to 9.41 million. Page B3.
--
Belinda Gibson, deputy chairman of the Australian Securities
and Investments Commission (ASIC), yesterday said that the
people targeted for insider trading "are more
sophisticated people in the market".
ASIC last week published a report into market oversight,
showing that investigations had begun within 30 days in 26 cases
since assuming responsibility for insider trading from the
Australian Securities Exchange last year.
"It is not as though it fell off the back of a truck and
they didn't know anything about it," Ms Gibson added. Page B4.
--
The Big Bank Switch campaign spearheaded by website One Big
Switch and consumer advocates Choice is preparing for a second
campaign after the major banks' recent mortgage rate rises,
Lachlan Harris, co-founder of the website, said.
"There is a real demand in the community, people are looking
for an alternative product," Mr Harris added. Around 1600
people last year were matched with five banks through the
campaign and offered a group discount over the life of the new
loans. Page B4.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Phil Chronican, chief executive of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, yesterday said the lender's decision to
slash 1000 jobs in Australia was a response to fundamental
change in the industry, which included falling demand for loans
and higher costs from regulation and funding.
"This is the environment we need to get ready for and it's
likely to persist for several years," he added. Page B1.
--
Employees at Qantas Airways are anticipating that
the carrier will announce job cuts later this week when it
releases its half-year update and publishes a review into its
international business.
Paul Cousins, federal president of the Australian Licensed
Aircraft Engineers Association, yesterday predicted that the
company's engineering unit was the most likely target for
redundancies.
Qantas employs around 34,000 staff worldwide. Page B3.
--
National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
yesterday raised their variable mortgage rates by 9 basis points
and 10 basis points respectively, ignoring warnings from Federal
Treasurer Wayne Swan not to do so.
"In making this decision, we have been cognisant of our
total funding costs, of which the official cash rate is only one
factor," Ross McEwan, group executive of retail banking at
Commonwealth Bank, said. Page B4.
--
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have
revealed a 2.3 percent jump in home loan approvals in December
to 48,453, besting analysts' expectations and the highest number
since May.
"Housing finance received a boost from first home buyers in
New South Wales trying to get into the market for properties
priced up to A$600,000 before the stamp duty exception ended on
31 December," Katrina Ell from analysis site Moody's Economy.com
said. Page B4.
--