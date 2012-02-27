PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Feb 28

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

--Max Ould, chairman of one of Australia's largest listed food companies, Goodman Fielder, yesterday said he believed Singaporean group Wilmar International may be responsible for acquiring 10 percent of the Australian firm yesterday. "I think it would be a much broader play if they are the genuine purchaser," Mr Ould said last night. Wilmar reportedly offered shareholders A60 cents a share, a 16.5 percent premium on Goodman's closing share price earlier this week. Page 19.

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard's win over Kevin Rudd in the ballot for the leadership of the Labor Party was poorly received by markets yesterday, with the local stockmarket and the Australian dollar falling in the first two hours of trade after the Prime Minister's win. Richard Coppleston, executive director of institutional equities at investment bank Goldman Sachs, said "for now while Rudd sits in the back benches the instability is unlikely to go away". Page 19.

--Speculation is continuing to mount that Caltex Australia will shut down one of its two refineries in Australia after the refining division was largely responsible for the petroleum group posting a A$714 million net loss last year. "On a purely economic basis, it beggars belief that there is any other option than closure, although I think that will be a staged closure," Mark Samter, energy analyst at broker and investment group CLSA, said yesterday. Caltex employs approximately 800 workers at both sites. Page 21.

--Kevin Perkins, chief executive of Collins Foods, owner of the KFC and Sizzler restaurant franchises in Australia, yesterday said the first six months as a listed corporation had been "pretty tough". "When we floated we were optimistic about the trend and the way things were going but there has been an unforeseen drop in sales," Mr Perkins admitted, adding that the company's net profit for 2012 "might be off" from its A$18 million to A$20 million projections. Page 21.

--The Australian division of Lloyds Banking Group has recorded a A$1.2 billion full-year loss after it was forced to write off A$1.6 billion in commercial property loans, according to accounts filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission last night. David Smith, chief executive of the company, said Lloyds International had a strong future in Australia despite the result. "We are on top of our balance sheet now as a result of dramatically reducing our exposure to commercial property loans," Mr Smith said. Page 23.

--One of the largest listed food companies in Australia, Goodman Fielder, yesterday became a possible takeover target after investment bank UBS offered to acquire up to 200 million shares in the business for A60 cents a share after trading. Speculation is mounting that Chinese firm Bright Food is the potential raider, having previously announced publicly that it was looking for more acquisitions in the Australian wine, dairy and food industry. Page 23.

--Shares in Billabong yesterday climbed by 7 percent to A$3.10 as investors anticipate private equity firm TPG will increase its A$765 million takeover bid for the street and surf wear retailer. Billabong said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange that TPG's initial move "does not reflect the fundamental value of the company in the context of a change in control", although the board admitted that it was in "ongoing" talks to give TPG "the opportunity to increase its proposed price". Page 23.

--Virgin Australia is reportedly planning to launch several premium lounges at major Australian airports to rival Qantas Airways' luxurious Chairman's Lounge in a bid to attract highly valued passengers such as chief executives, celebrities and federal policymakers. The airline's move comes after it announced a 118 percent jump in half-year net profit to A$51.8 million, with Virgin increasing revenue by 18 percent to a interim record of A$2 billion. Page 23.

--Retailing giant Coles will begin selling hotels as part of a broader tactic to secure a joint venture partner for the remainder of its local hotels and pubs business. The supermarket chain has 95 hotels in its portfolio, acquired at an average price of A$9 million each. Coles' rival retailer, Woolworths, has a joint venture deal with Australian Leisure Hospitality, the owner of 12,000 poker machines in 294 locations across Australia. Page B1.

--Hearings into the whereabouts of millions of dollars invested into developer Silverhall Asset Management from collapsed fund manager Trio Capital yesterday heard that monies in one instance were used to repay the parents of Michael Anderson. Mr Anderson was an unrelated business partner to Cameron Anderson, owner of Silverhall and its associated companies. Page B2.

--Observers believe Beach Energy will be forced to raise funds to support its aggressive drilling program, despite the oil and gas producer posting a strong profit result yesterday. The company announced a 11 percent jump in total revenues to A$294.6 million and a 164 percent increase in net profits after tax to A$56 million. Gordon Ramsay, analyst with investment bank UBS, said the result was "a very good performance". Page B2.

--Ten Network's ratings in the capital cities have plummeted to nearly half of Channel Seven's, with the former's The Biggest Loser starting to lose favour with audiences. According to an analysis of OzTAM ratings by media consultant Steve Allen, Ten's peak night ratings have dropped to an average of 300,000. "Much of the damage on Ten was Nine's failed program strike of Excess Baggage. But it completely derailed Biggest Loser, robbing Ten of a peak evening springboard," Mr Allen said. Page B3.

--Bernie Brookes, chief executive of luxury retailer Myer , yesterday hoped Prime Minister Julia Gillard's win in the Labor party's leadership ballot over Kevin Rudd would allow the Federal Government to refocus on the economy. "Let's hope the government can get back to what they were elected to do, and that's govern. The loss of time on the infighting has put some important social, commercial and economic imperatives on the back burner," Mr Brookes said. Page B1.

--Investors in Coopers Brewery, the largest Australian owned beer maker following the takeover of Foster's Group by global peer SABMiller last year, have shown their faith in the company by strongly rejecting a share buyback. The buyback ceased last week after only 0.55 percent of shares were presented back to the unlisted public company for sale. Page B3.

--The Australian division of China Light and Power, TRUenergy, has filed plans to develop a gas-fired power station in New South Wales and a wind farm in South Australia. The application comes after the company announced a jump in its operating profit to HK$2.91 billion from HK$1.3 billion a year prior, thanks to the acquisition of the EnergyAustralia retail business from the New South Wales government and the soaring value of the Australian dollar. Page B3.

--Gunns yesterday announced a A$173.3 million loss after the forestry group suffered a series of asset write-downs, impairments and a 40 percent drop in revenue for the first-half of the 2011-12 financial year. Managing director Greg L'Estrange told shareholders that "the future value of Gunns is clearly driven by the completion of the pulp mill project", which was announced more than seven years ago and is scheduled to begin operating in 2015. Page B3.