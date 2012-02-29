PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - March 1

Mar 1 Compiled for Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Richard McIndoe, chief executive of energy retailer
TRUenergy, yesterday announced that the company would
"definitely look" at the next round of power assets being sold
off in New South Wales' second round of privatisations. Mr
McIndoe added that the company's desire for more assets would
force the retailer to investigate "other capital raising
options", which could include a possible listing of the A$9
billion company. Page 29.
Jim Walker, chief executive of earthmoving and mining
equipment firm WesTrac, yesterday played down
predictions that the company's Chinese division could soon dwarf
the Australian business. "Just with the way Australia's grown
in the past 12 months, it's hard to see with the installed
population that we've got in Australia, because you've got that
base, the product support and parts and service sales side just
keeps powering ahead," Mr Walker said. Page 31.
John Grill, chief executive of professional services firm
WorleyParsons, yesterday declared that "projects around
the world are taking longer and costing more". The remark came
as the company announced a 88 percent jump in earnings before
interest and tax to A$65.7 million for the first half of the
2011-12 financial year. "People are resetting their cost
expectations and schedule expectations and hopefully they're
going to be more accurate in the future," Mr Grill added. Page
31.
The former chief executive of discount retailer Target,
Laura Inman, yesterday was hired to conduct a review of
Billabong International's strategy, although the
consultant declined to accept a position on the street and surf
wear retailer's board. Grant Oshry, fund manager at Perennial
Value Management, Billabong's largest institutional shareholder,
said Ms Inman would have been a crucial addition to the board
given her retail experience. Page 32.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Media mogul James Packer's Crown Ltd yesterday
declared that it was not a substantial shareholder in Echo
Entertainment, despite acquiring 10 percent of the
rival casino group. Ken Barton, chief financial office for
Crown, said the company was "not a substantial holder of Echo
for the purposes of the Corporations Act and therefore has no
obligation to lodge a notice". Observers say this means Crown
has not taken control of the 10 percent of Echo from Deutsche
Bank, the investment bank believed to be the current owners of
the shareholding. Page 19.
Furniture and white goods retailer Harvey Norman
yesterday announced a 2.1 percent drop in net profit to A$128.95
million for the first half of the 2011-12 year. Chairman Gerry
Harvey said the company was suffering from a trading environment
that was continuing to deteriorate. "We have more stores losing
money than ever before - we've had to subsidise them," Mr Harvey
noted. Page 19.
A report filed by a Parliamentary Joint Committee yesterday
said the Federal Government had not sufficiently evaluated the
effects of its Future of Financial Advice reforms. The
legislation was created after thousands of Australian investors
lost money after receiving poor advice from financial groups
such as Storm Financial. However, the report said "while
regulatory impact statements were prepared for the other reforms
they were not assessed as being adequate for the decision-making
stage". Page 19.
The local electricity and gas sector is lobbying the Federal
Government not to establish a national energy savings program
that will levy additional regulations on energy retailers.
Industry has complained that the government's climate change
policies are already cumbersome enough, with the Energy Supply
Association of Australia lobby group saying that the government
should attempt to control peak demand to lower energy costs
instead. Page 19.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Gerry Harvey, chairman of electronics and furniture retailer
Harvey Norman, yesterday said there would be more redundancies
and businesses collapsing unless the economy could resume
growing and consumers began frequenting shopping centres instead
of paying off their credit card debts. The remark came as
Harvey Norman posted a 6 percent drop in sales yesterday, along
with a marginal fall in its interim profit. "If you are in
technology, which is audio-visual and computers, you are getting
a hiding," Mr Harvey said. Page B1.
When the head of diversified insurer Suncorp,
Patrick Snowball, last week announced a 74 percent increase in
interim profit last week, he described it as "the worst year
that any of us can experience". Observers say the sentiment has
been echoed by many companies this reporting season. Industrial
firms and manufacturers are continuing to struggle under the
value of the Australian dollar, while media groups and retailers
are suffering from a cyclical downturn and the effects of
consumption and shopping over the internet. Page B1.
Mark Korda from insolvency specialists KordaMentha yesterday
told around 70 creditors of Air Australia that they should not
expect to recoup much, if any, money from the failed airline.
According to Mr Korda, the sale of the collapsed airline's
assets was not expected to deliver a large return, given that
the company had leased everything from its fleet to its
premises. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the main
creditor to Air Australia, is expected to have more than A$20
million in losses. Page B3.
Data from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has
revealed that in-house corporate and not-for-profit funds were
the highest-performing superannuation funds in the country
between 2007 and 2011. According to the figures, the best two
funds were CBH Superannuation and the Goldman Sachs JB Were
staff fund with returns of 7.1 percent and 5.2 percent
respectively. Catholic Superannuation was the best performing
industry scheme, with an average return of 4.1 percent over 5
years. Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission
yesterday called on listed companies to provide more details
about how executive salaries were calculated, despite fewer
shareholder votes against remuneration reports in the recent
reporting season. "The real issue is it's far more than
ordinary working people earn, and so people, be they
shareholders or for that matter staff, need to understand the
justification for such handsome rewards," Belinda Gibson, deputy
chairman of the corporate regulator, said. Page B3.
PricewaterhouseCoopers today will reveal that 30 percent of
local businesses surveyed reported an incident of cyber crime
over the last year, as part of the professional services firm's
latest report into global economic crime. Out of the 70
Australian companies surveyed, 16 percent lost more than A$5
million to economic crime over the last 12 months, with more
than half losing more than A$500,000. Page B3.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday
indicated that the price of plastic bottles may rise as part of
a co-ordinated effort by the Pratt family if plastic packaging
firm Visy is allowed to acquire a rival manufacturer. The
declaration reignites tensions between the billionaire firm and
Visy, after the regulator laid criminal charges against Richard
Pratt three years ago for giving misleading and false evidence
over a cardboard box price-fixing cartel with Amcor.
Page B3.
As many as 32 shooting incidents have occurred in nearly as
many months at global miner Rio Tinto and copper
producer Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold's joint venture
in Indonesia, according to the latter. The United States-based
firm yesterday announced that 56 people had been injured and 15
more were killed in the attacks since July 2009. "The identity
of the perpetrators is unknown as is the motivation for the
shootings," Freeport said yesterday. Page B5.