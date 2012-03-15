UPDATE1-PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - March 16

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The chairman of Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Zong Qinghou, has
declared that his company plans to invest up to A$220 million in
Western Australian dairy farms, with a further announcement
expected before the end of the financial year. "Our investment
in Australia's dairy farms and related industry will guarantee
stable supplies of quality milk powder," Mr Zong, the third
richest man in China, said. Page 17.
- - - -
The United States' business of National Australia Bank
, Greater Western Bank, has acquired the First Federal
Savings Bank in a A$39.5 million deal. Observers say the
purchase, while not materially significant, provides a stark
reflection on NAB's strategy in North America as opposed to its
operations in the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, the lender
said Greater Western, which added A$90 million to the bank's
profit last year, was posting "good organic loan growth and
remained fully deposit funded". Page 19.
- - - -
The Reserve Bank of Australia's latest quarterly communiqué
has supported claims from major lenders that their cost of
funding is on the rise. In its report, the central bank said
the increases "reflects strong competition for deposits,
particularly term deposits, and higher spreads on wholesale debt
reflecting an increase in investors' concerns about the global
banking industry". Page 19.
- - - -
Telstra yesterday announced that it had raised
A$1.23 billion in 10-year bonds as part of its standard debt
refinancing scheme, only a week after the company received its
first payment from the Federal Government under its A$11 billion
agreement with NBN Co. The telecommunications giant has
approximately A$2.25 billion in debt maturing this year. Page
20.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The local financial planning sector yesterday welcomed an
announcement from Federal Financial Services Minister Bill
Shorten that the introduction of the Future of Financial Advice
reforms would be postponed until July 1 next year. "Consumers
are now going to be looking for planners who don't get paid
commissions and who will act in their best interests," David
Whiteley, chief executive of the Industry Super Network lobby
group, said. Page 19.
- - - -
Sources are claiming that the owners of mobile phone network
operator Vodafone Australia are looking to sell the business,
with an information memo being sent to potential suitors in Asia
and Europe. A spokesperson for Vodafone Group ,
which owns half of Vodafone's local operations, said the company
was "fully committed to our operations in Australia and our sole
focus is on the turnaround of the business". Analysts have
predicted Vodafone Australia to post two consecutive annual
losses, despite recently investing A$1 billion in its mobile
network. Page 19.
- - - -
A study prepared by accountants Ernst & Young for the
National Retail Association has claimed that more than 40,000
retail workers will be made redundant over the next three years
unless and goods and services tax exemption for foreign online
retailers is abolished. "Almost 10 percent of existing retail
jobs will disappear over the next three years unless the
Government removes the unfair advantage it is currently giving
to foreign-based online retailers," Gary Black, executive
director of the lobby group, said. Page 19.
- - - -
Luxury retailer Myer yesterday downgraded its annual
sales projections for the 2011-12 financial year after
announcing a 19.8 percent slump in interim profit. "There's no
sign that we're seeing a reversal of fortunes from a
consumer-sentiment point of view and disposable income
expenditure, so we're conservatively saying that we expect our
sales to be, at best, flat," Bernie Brookes, chief executive of
Myer, said. Page 19.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
PricewaterhouseCoopers' auditing of Centro property
group in 2007 came under attack yesterday by legal counsel for
Centro Retail Trust, who alleged that the professional services
firm delivered a "botched audit" that showcased carelessness,
poor procedures and ineptitude. The claims yesterday were the
first time the company has criticised its former auditor of any
wrongdoing that contributed to billions of dollars of short-term
debts being wrongly classified. Page B1.
- - - -
Around 60 workers at the gas and oil pipe manufacturing
plant owned by OneSteel in New South Wales will lose
their jobs after the steel maker announced it was closing the
facility. "The company has been keeping the employees of this
business aware of the challenges for some time, and will
continue to provide support and assistance leading up to the
closure," OneSteel said in a statement to the market. Page B5.
- - - -
Stephen Pearce, chief financial officer at iron ore producer
Fortescue Metals Group, yesterday said demand for the
company's two senior unsecured note tranches were high, an
indication of the miner's reputation. "We are clearly on the
march to investment grade and I think that has been well and
truly recognised by the credit markets," Mr Pearce added. Page
B5.
- - - -
Penny Moss, executive director of Retail Adventures, the
operating company for a number of discount retail chains such as
Go-Lo and Chickenfeed, yesterday said the company had realised
over the last few years that "there's a lot of work that's
required to unlock" the group's potential. The company has
reduced its network from approximately 400 stores in 2009 to 320
currently. Page B6.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Research from the Reserve Bank of Australia's economic panel
has found that Australia is the front-runner to reap the
benefits from a staggering upswing in demand for coking coal
from India. However, Christine Milne, senator and deputy leader
for the Australian Greens, noted that India and China were
openly talking about moving away from coal as a source of
energy. Page B3.
- - - -
Billionaire Clive Palmer last night continued to attract the
media spotlight after announcing that his Australasian Resources
company would receive A$5 million in funding and double
the scale of its iron ore business. The announcement comes
after Mr Palmer's recent public statements regarding the
governance of soccer in Australia, local politics and the future
of domestic media. Page B4.
- - - -
Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group yesterday finalised
a US$2 billion capital raising, doubling its initial goal of
US$1 billion and leaving the miner closer to having the funds
required to enact its US$8.4 billion strategy to triple iron ore
exports by the middle of 2013. "We were approximately five
times oversubscribed for the initial US$1 billion and it was
that reception .. that gave us the confidence to upscale it to
the US$2 billion," Stephen Pearce, chief financial officer at
Fortescue, said. Page B5.
- - - -
A report by global law firm Squire Sanders into mergers and
acquisitions around the world last year has revealed that
Australia was the largest bidder in the world by value in
regards to foreign deals. Around US$22 billion of mergers and
acquisitions took place in Australia's mining sector last year,
while the US$3.85 billion takeover of local miner Macarthur Coal
was one of the 10 largest mining deals around the world in
2011. Page B5.
- - - -