PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - Aug 3

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--The Reserve Bank of Australia's board yesterday maintained the official interest rate at 4.75 percent, despite concerns about rising inflation. Governor Glenn Stevens said it was "prudent" to maintain the current rate due to the international uncertainty caused by sovereign debt crises in Europe and the United States. The central bank will release its latest growth and inflation forecasts later this week. Page 1.

--The Federal Government is considering implementing a ban on stockbroker commissions, part of a wider move to ban commissions within the financial services sector. The Government believes the current system of commissions enables advisers to boost their commissions by encouraging clients to buy and sell more frequently. The Government is expected to release its Future of Financial Advice reforms legislation in coming weeks. Page 1.

--Barrick Gold , the world's largest gold mining company, yesterday said it expects the Federal Government's carbon tax to increase gold production costs at its Australian mines by A$12 an ounce. Barrick Australia Pacific president Gary Halverson told the Diggers & Dealers mining conference in Kalgoorlie yesterday that "as long as the taxes and changes are predictable, we appreciate that governments have to look at the longer term structure and policy." Page 1.

--Major mining companies BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are resisting an attempt by the West Australian government to raise an extra A$2 billion a year from increased iron ore royalties. The state government announced the increase in its May budget, but the changes have yet to be agreed to by mining companies, which are understood to be seeking concessions from the government in return for their acquiescence. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Government broadcaster the ABC yesterday announced cuts to internally produced arts programming as well as production units in Adelaide and Perth. Long-time ABC journalist Quentin Dempster, the last staff-elected ABC board member, described the changes as a "major shift in the role of the public broadcaster away from its charter and public purpose," and called for an inquiry into the move towards outsourcing. Page 1.

--Surfwear company Mambo yesterday dropped a legal challenge against an application by Malcolm Mabo, son of native title campaigner Eddie Mabo, to register his last name as the brand for clothing venture that will promote indigenous art and employment. Mambo dropped its opposition following a teleconference between the parties, with the surfwear company to re-release its 1992 "100% Mabo" T-shirt that commemorated the High Court native title decision, donating proceeds to Mr Mabo's new venture. Page 3.

--The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has warned air passengers to not place lithium batteries or power packs in their checked luggage. The warning follows the possible involvement of the batteries in a number of recent crashes. Airlines Virgin Australia and Qantas Airways already require passengers to carry all batteries in their cabin luggage, with Qantas yesterday saying it would look at reinforcing the message with passengers. Page 3.

--Two men were yesterday arrested over the rape and murder of Pia Navida in Sydney 19 years ago. The men, Steven Matthews from Melbourne and Rodney Paterson from Bathurst, were aged 20 at the time of the murder, and are now both 40. Police said the arrests were based on DNA testing technology that was not available at the time of the murder, although one of the men was already seen as a suspect. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--A public meeting in Sydney last night heard that the controversial coal seam gas extraction process can never completely avoid contaminating the water table. "Drilling will, to varying degrees, impact on adjoining aquifers," said Ross Dunn, a spokesman for the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association. The New South Wales Farmers Association has accused the government of encouraging a "gas rush" in the state. Page 1.

--The Murray-Darling Basin Authority will today announce that its draft plan on the endangered water system will be delayed until October. State governments are pursuing further negotiations with the Federal Government over billions of dollars in water conservation funding. Opposition water spokesman Barnaby Joyce yesterday said the delays increased "the uncertainty and anxiety for the people who have invested their lives in the Basin." Page 2.

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard last night met with senior staff from News Ltd, the local arm of media giant News Corporation. Ms Gillard said she accepted an invitation from the chief executive John Hartigan to table her concerns over a perceived bias against her government from News Ltd newspapers, particularly The Australian and The Daily Telegraph. Ms Gillard said News Ltd had "hard questions" to answer following the News of the World phone hacking scandal. Page 2.

--A study to be published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association will show that one in four women will experience sexual or domestic violence or stalking. The report from the University of New South Wales' school of psychiatry will show that 69 percent of gender-based violence victims will go on to suffer some form of serious mental illness. "This is a public health problem of some magnitude," said lead researcher Susan Rees. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Victorian equal opportunity commissioner Helen Szoke yesterday indicated she would stand down from the role three years before her term is completed to become the Federal Race Discrimination Commissioner. The Coalition reduced the commission's powers after assuming government but Dr Szoke said this was "not the impetus to go." Attorney-General Robert Clark said he "greatly appreciated" Dr Szoke's work since the election. Page 1.

--The Melbourne Magistrates Court heard yesterday that Lorraine Wreford, the Victorian Liberal MP for the seat of Mordialloc, has fled the country after shots were fired at her home last month. Ms Wreford was "genuinely frightened" by the attack, which Victoria Police Detective Senior Constable Stephen Boyle said was related to a A$5000 drug debt. Ms Wreford is expected to return to Parliament on August 16. Page 1.

--The Victorian County Court yesterday heard allegations that five navy trainees agreed to cover up the rape of a fellow trainee to protect their friend. Keith Eric Calvert is accused of raping and filming the woman, also a trainee at the Cerberus base in Victoria, while on weekend leave in Melbourne. Chief Crown prosecutor Gavin Silbert, SC, said "the sheer stupidity of videoing some aspects . provide[s] an objective account of what did occur." Page 3.

--Federal Education Minister Chris Evans yesterday flagged a university exchange program with India to address falling international student numbers. A Government report has shown that student visa applications from India fell 63 percent last financial year, following a series of attacks on Indian students. "We can be monocultural in Australia, and we need to have our students with a view of the world . we're very keen to get more . students to do at least part of their degrees in China and India," Mr Evans said. Page 8.