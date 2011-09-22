PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - Sept 23

SYDNEY, Sept 23 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Prime Minister Julia Gillard may be able to avoid a no confidence motion in the Lower House, having apparently gained enough support from the crossbenches to see the Malaysia asylum seeker swap deal pass at least one chamber of Federal Parliament. Labor claims to have secured the backing of independent MPs Tony Windsor and Rob Oakeshott as well as West Australian National Tony Crook and conservative Queenslander Bob Katter. Page 1.

--

The chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Rod Sims, has rejected claims of a conflict of interest over his holdings in RM Williams Agricultural Holdings, a company which also has media group News Corp as its largest single shareholder. Mr Sims' position with the regulator means he will preside over the upcoming decision about the takeover of pay television operator Austar United Communications by Foxtel, which is 25 percent owned by News Corp. Page 1.

--

Former chief executive of Foster's Group , Peter Bartels, has no reservations about voting in favour of the A$12.3 billion takeover of the Australian brewer by SABMiller. "I think it's a very good transaction.. I don't think it's a sad thing at all," Mr Bartels said yesterday. SABMiller chief executive Graham Mackay said the sale reflected Foster's recent poor performance. "People very seldom sell businesses. that are doing very well," he said. Page 1.

--

Victorian Planning Minister Matthew Guy has denied that the opposition of Hollywood starlet Miley Cyrus to rezoning of land on Phillip Island had anything to do with the decision being overturned. Ms Cyrus posted her objection to a development on the island, where her Australian actor boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, went to school, on Twitter on Wednesday. Mr Guy had previously approved the rezoning but said his change of position was based on the outcome of a council meeting. "I could not give a stuff what Miley Cyrus thinks," he said. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Immigration Minister Chris Bowen and Tertiary Education Minister Chris Evans yesterday announced reforms aimed at assisting Australia's education export industry. From mid-next year, overseas students will be able to use a new fast-track visa system and have the right to work in Australia for two years after graduating with an Australian university degree. Fred Hilmer, vice-chancellor of the University of New South Wales, said, "The reforms announced are more positive than anyone we spoke to expected." Page 1.

--

Federal Liberal MP Sophie Mirabella is facing a legal fight with the adult children of Colin Howard, Ms Mirabella's former lover who died this month aged 83. Professor Howard's children plan to challenge Ms Mirabella's role as the main beneficiary of his will and executor of his estate. Ms Mirabella, who is the Opposition spokeswoman on industry, innovation and science, last night declined to comment. Page 1.

--

Analysis of the DNA of an unknown Aboriginal man, sourced from a lock of hair taken in the 1920s, has found that indigenous Australians are descended from the first of several waves of modern human migration out of Africa almost 75,000 years ago. The findings provide support to archaeological evidence that humans reached Australia at least 50,000 years ago, establishing one of the oldest continuous cultures in the world. Page 1.

--

Federal Greens Leader Bob Brown yesterday said he had clearly indicated to Prime Minister Julia Gillard his belief that Australia should support the Palestinian Authority's bid for recognition by the United Nations. Senator Brown said gaining recognition would help promote an end conflict in the Middle East as it would allow Palestine to negotiate with Israel as an equal. Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

New South Wales police took no action on claims of sexual misconduct involving a member of state parliament for three weeks, and only followed up on the matter in response to inquiries from The Herald. Allegations were brought to Superintendent Tony Crandell of Surry Hills area command on August 23, but it was not until last Friday that any official police report on the matter was produced. Page 1.

--

Prime Minister Julia Gillard's hold on the Australian Labor Party leadership has suffered another embarrassing blow with claims that Kevin Rudd and his supporters have been canvassing Labor MPs, particularly in marginal seats, about a change at the top. Northern Territory Country Liberal Party senator Nigel Scullion said last night that he had witnessed a conversation between Kevin Rudd and a Labor senator during which Mr Rudd claimed he needed only nine further votes to depose Ms Gillard. Page 1.

--

Home Affairs Minister Brendan O'Connor said yesterday that the Government would use funds reclaimed from the proceeds of criminal activity to establish a "National Anti-Corruption Plan". The Attorney-General's Department will oversee the A$700,000 scheme which will be aligned with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption. "The government will examine evolving corruption threats to Australia's national interest," Mr O'Connor said. Page 1.

--

New South Wales Health Minister Jillian Skinner yesterday announced increased accommodation and fuel subsidies for patients travelling over 100 kilometres in order to access specialist health care services. President of the Rural Doctors Association Tilak Dissanayake welcomed the boost to the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme, saying it was needed due to rising petrol costs in country areas. Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The operator of Melbourne's City Loop underground railway network, Metro, said yesterday that it was reviewing emergency procedures regarding the earthing of overhead power lines. The Metropolitan Fire Brigade told The Age that its personnel would not enter Metro tunnels to attend a fire unless power had been earthed at both ends of the emergency area., and the train drivers' union estimated that it could take qualified Metro staff as much as an hour to reach some parts of the network. Page 1.

--

Ted Baillieu arrived in Shanghai, China, yesterday on his first overseas trip as Premier and said that Victoria welcomed Chinese investment. Mr Baillieu said he had faith in the Foreign Investment Review Board to uphold Australia's national interest but it would be foolish to miss the opportunity to work with China's rapidly growing middle class in areas including education, tourism, agriculture and professional services. "We can do business here. we want to be best friends with China," he said. Page 2.

--

Sports betting operator Betezy is the latest company to face charges from the Victorian Commission for Gambling Regulation over offering inducements to open betting accounts. Betezy has partnerships with six Australian Football League (AFL) clubs but the commission is particularly concerned that two AFL club-linked websites were being used to offer incentives of up to A$2500 worth of free bets for gamblers to sign up friends to the gambling operator. Page 3.

--

One of the consequences of the takeover of brewer Foster's Group by British-based rival SABMiller could be the return of the flagship Australian brand Victoria Bitter (VB) to it's previous strength. Since 2007 VB's alcohol content has been 4.6 percent, down from the previous 4.9 percent, in a move aimed at saving on tax. Yesterday SABMiller chief executive Graham Mackay would not confirm the change was being planned but said his company had a reputation for improving the quality of beer in most markets in which they operated. Page 3